EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement - ATTACHMENT

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.No KeywordWest Leederville - European Lithium Limited (ASX:EUR) (FRA:PF8) (VSE:ELI) (NEX:EUR) has released the attached appendix relating to the issue of options toHelvetican associated with debt financing (refer ASX announcement 30 December2019).Further inquiry note:info@europeanlithium.comend of announcement euro adhocAttachments with Announcement:http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/10207074/5/10393612/1/2016189.pdf(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)