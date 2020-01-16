EANS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG: Preliminary result for 2019

16.01.2020 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.Financial Figures/Balance SheetTernitz/Vienna - 16 January 2020.- SBO posts solid development against weak market environment in North America- Sales climb to MEUR 445, operating result (EBIT) arrives at MEUR 60Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX market of theVienna Stock Exchange, posts a sound 2019 financial year, proving the company'sstrategically broad positioning in a very dynamic market environment. Demand forSBO's high-quality products and services ensured correspondingly positiveresults.Based on a review finding by the Austrian Enforcement Panel for FinancialReporting in December 2019, SBO is preparing a non-cash, retroactive restatementof the goodwill of a subsidiary in an (expected) amount of MEUR 23.8 as of 31December 2018. The restatement of the consolidated financial statements 2018will be published in the Annual Report 2019 on 18 March 2020.[1]According to the preliminary figures for 2019, SBO's sales increased to MEUR 445year-on-year (2018: MEUR 420.2). Bookings came to MEUR 467, following MEUR 481.9in 2018. The operating result (EBIT) amounted to MEUR 60 (2018[2]: MEUR 46.9).Profit before tax was MEUR 47 at year-end (20182: MEUR 32.1)."Large regional differences created a challenging environment for our industryin 2019," says CEO Gerald Grohmann. "The international market environmentdeveloped positively and in line with our expectations. While demand in NorthAmerica was stable at the beginning of the year, it showed a strong downwardtrend from the second half of the year due to the high spending discipline ofNorth American oil and gas companies. In addition to this there were exchangelosses in the fourth quarter negatively impacting the result. Overall, we lookback on a profitable business year 2019."Note: All figures related to 2019 are preliminary and rounded.SBO is a leading supplier of tools and equipment for directional drilling andwell completion applications and the global market leader in the manufacture ofhigh-precision components made of non-magnetic steel. The product offeringranges from complex customised components for the oilfield service industry to aselection of high-efficiency solutions and products for the oil and gasindustry. As of 31 December 2019, SBO employed a workforce of 1,535 worldwide(31 December 2018: 1,642), thereof 393 in Ternitz / Austria and 788 in NorthAmerica (including Mexico).[1] See publication pursuant to Article 17 MAR of 10 December 2019[2] 2018 figures restated (preliminary)Further inquiry note:Andreas Böcskör, Head of Investor RelationsSchoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AGA-2630 Ternitz, Hauptstraße 2Phone: +43 2630 315 ext 252, fax ext 101E-Mail: a.boecskoer@sbo.co.atIldiko Füredi-KolarikMetrum Communications GmbHPhone: +43 1 504 69 87 DW 351E-Mail: i.fueredi@metrum.atend of announcement euro adhoc(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)