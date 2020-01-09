EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a -2

DJ EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
ANDRITZ AG was informed that certain subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc.,
Wilmington, USA, as shown on the table below, have holdings in ANDRITZ AG, which
is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As of January 7, 2020 these subsidiaries
held a total of 4.54% of ANDRITZ AG's share capital (104,000,000 shares).
Person subject to notification obligation:
* Name: BlackRock, Inc.
* City: Wilmington
* Country: USA
Details to the stake-holdings as of January 7, 2020:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | % of voting | % of voting | |Total number of|
| |rights attached|rights through |Total of both | voting rights |
| | to shares |financial/other| in % | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|__instruments__|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 3.99% | 0.54% | 4.54% | 104,000,000 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 4.01% | 0.53% | 4.54% | |
|_notification__|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|Voting rights| | | | |
|attached to | | | | |
|shares_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
| | Number of | | % of voting | |
|__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|________________|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
|AT0000730007 |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|_____________|_______________|______4,158,472|_______________|___________3.99%|
|SUBTOTAL_____|_______________|______4,158,472|_______________|___________3.99%|
_____________________________________________________________________________
|Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to sec. 131, para. 1, no. 1 BörseG |
|2018_________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |Number of voting| |
| | | | | |
| | | |rights that may | |
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | be | % of voting |
| instrument | Date | Period |acquired if the | rights |
| | | | instrument is | |
|_______________|______________|____________|___exercised____|________________|
|Securities_Lent|______________|____________|_________437,607|___________0.42%|
|SUBTOTAL_______|______________|____________|_________437,607|___________0.42%|
_____________________________________________________________________________
|Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to sec. 131, para. 1, no. 2 BörseG |
|2018_________________________________________________________________________|
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise |Physical / | Number of | % of voting |
|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |
|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement_|_____________|_____________|
|CFD________|____________|___________|____Cash____|______128,780|________0.12%|
|SUBTOTAL___|____________|___________|____________|______128,780|________0.12%|
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | | | Financial/ | |
| | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both|
| No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) |
| | | by no. | |held directly| |
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________|
| 1 |BlackRock, | | | | |
|__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 2 |Holdco 2, | 1 | | | |
|__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 3 |Financial | 2 | | | |
| |Management, | | | | |
|__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 4 |International| 3 | | | |
| |Holdings, | | | | |
|__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BR Jersey | | | | |
| 5 |International| 4 | | | |
|__________|Holdings_L.P.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 6 |Australia | 5 | | | |
| |Holdco Pty. | | | | |
|__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| |Investment | | | | |
| 7 |Management | 6 | | | |
| |(Australia) | | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 8 |Trident | 1 | | | |
|__________|Merger_LLC___|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 9 |Investment | 8 | | | |
| |Management | | | | |
|__________|LLC__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 10 |(Singapore) | 5 | | | |
| |Holdco Pte. | | | | |
|__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock HK | | | | |
| 11 |Holdco | 10 | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| |Asset | | | | |
| 12 |Management | 11 | | | |
| |North Asia | | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock Lux| | | | |
| 13 |Finco | 11 | | | |
|__________|S.a.r.l._____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 14 |Japan | 13 | | | |
|__________|Holdings_GK__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 15 |Japan Co., | 14 | | | |
|__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 16 |(Singapore) | 10 | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 17 |BlackRock | 5 | | | |
|__________|Holdco_3,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 18 |BlackRock | 17 | | | |
|__________|Cayman_1_LP__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 19 |Cayman West | 18 | | | |
| |Bay Finco | | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 20 |Cayman West | 19 | | | |
| |Bay IV | | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 21 |BlackRock | 20 | | | |
|__________|Group_Limited|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 22 |Finance | 21 | | | |
| |Europe | | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 23 |Investment | 22 | | | |
| |Management | | | | |
|__________|(UK)_Limited_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| |Asset | | | | |
| 24 |Management | 23 | | | |
| |Deutschland | | | | |
|__________|AG___________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 25 |International| 21 | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 26 |(Netherlands)| 22 | | | |
|__________|B.V._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 27 |Advisors (UK)| 22 | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 28 |Capital | 3 | | | |
| |Holdings, | | | | |
|__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 29 |BlackRock | 28 | | | |
|__________|Advisors,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 30 |Canada | 17 | | | |
|__________|Holdings_LP__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 31 |Canada | 30 | | | |
|__________|Holdings_ULC_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| |Asset | | | | |
| 32 |Management | 31 | | | |
| |Canada | | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 33 |BlackRock | 3 | | | |
|__________|Holdco_4,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 34 |BlackRock | 33 | | | |
|__________|Holdco_6,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 35 |Delaware | 34 | | | |
|__________|Holdings_Inc.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 36 |BlackRock | 35 | | | |
|__________|Fund_Advisors|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| |Institutional| | | | |
| 37 |Trust | 35 | | | |
| |Company, | | | | |
| |National | | | | |
|__________|Association__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
Other Comments:
The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for
BlackRock, Inc. going below 4%.
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
