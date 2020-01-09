EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a -2

09.01.2020 - 19:28 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange ActNotification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.ANDRITZ AG was informed that certain subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc.,Wilmington, USA, as shown on the table below, have holdings in ANDRITZ AG, whichis listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As of January 7, 2020 these subsidiariesheld a total of 4.54% of ANDRITZ AG's share capital (104,000,000 shares).Person subject to notification obligation:* Name: BlackRock, Inc.* City: Wilmington* Country: USADetails to the stake-holdings as of January 7, 2020:______________________________________________________________________________| | % of voting | % of voting | |Total number of|| |rights attached|rights through |Total of both | voting rights || | to shares |financial/other| in % | of issuer ||_______________|_______________|__instruments__|______________|_______________|| Resulting | | | | || situation on | | | | || the date on | 3.99% | 0.54% | 4.54% | 104,000,000 ||which threshold| | | | || was crossed / | | | | ||____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|| Position of | | | | || previous | 4.01% | 0.53% | 4.54% | ||_notification__|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|Notified details of the resulting situation:______________________________________________________________________________|Voting rights| | | | ||attached to | | | | ||shares_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|| | Number of | | % of voting | ||__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|________________|| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect ||AT0000730007 |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG ||_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______||_____________|_______________|______4,158,472|_______________|___________3.99%||SUBTOTAL_____|_______________|______4,158,472|_______________|___________3.99%|_____________________________________________________________________________|Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to sec. 131, para. 1, no. 1 BörseG ||2018_________________________________________________________________________|| | | |Number of voting| || | | | | || | | |rights that may | || Type of | Expiration | Exercise | be | % of voting || instrument | Date | Period |acquired if the | rights || | | | instrument is | ||_______________|______________|____________|___exercised____|________________||Securities_Lent|______________|____________|_________437,607|___________0.42%||SUBTOTAL_______|______________|____________|_________437,607|___________0.42%|_____________________________________________________________________________|Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to sec. 131, para. 1, no. 2 BörseG ||2018_________________________________________________________________________|| Type of | Expiration | Exercise |Physical / | Number of | % of voting ||instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights ||___________|____________|___________|_Settlement_|_____________|_____________||CFD________|____________|___________|____Cash____|______128,780|________0.12%||SUBTOTAL___|____________|___________|____________|______128,780|________0.12%|Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or thefinancial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:______________________________________________________________________________| | | | | Financial/ | || | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both|| No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) || | | by no. | |held directly| ||__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________|| 1 |BlackRock, | | | | ||__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 2 |Holdco 2, | 1 | | | ||__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 3 |Financial | 2 | | | || |Management, | | | | ||__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 4 |International| 3 | | | || |Holdings, | | | | ||__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BR Jersey | | | | || 5 |International| 4 | | | ||__________|Holdings_L.P.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 6 |Australia | 5 | | | || |Holdco Pty. | | | | ||__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || |Investment | | | | || 7 |Management | 6 | | | || |(Australia) | | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| 8 |Trident | 1 | | | ||__________|Merger_LLC___|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 9 |Investment | 8 | | | || |Management | | | | ||__________|LLC__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 10 |(Singapore) | 5 | | | || |Holdco Pte. | | | | ||__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock HK | | | | || 11 |Holdco | 10 | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || |Asset | | | | || 12 |Management | 11 | | | || |North Asia | | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock Lux| | | | || 13 |Finco | 11 | | | ||__________|S.a.r.l._____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 14 |Japan | 13 | | | ||__________|Holdings_GK__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 15 |Japan Co., | 14 | | | ||__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 16 |(Singapore) | 10 | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| 17 |BlackRock | 5 | | | ||__________|Holdco_3,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| 18 |BlackRock | 17 | | | ||__________|Cayman_1_LP__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 09, 2020ET (GMT)| |BlackRock | | | | || 19 |Cayman West | 18 | | | || |Bay Finco | | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 20 |Cayman West | 19 | | | || |Bay IV | | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| 21 |BlackRock | 20 | | | ||__________|Group_Limited|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 22 |Finance | 21 | | | || |Europe | | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 23 |Investment | 22 | | | || |Management | | | | ||__________|(UK)_Limited_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || |Asset | | | | || 24 |Management | 23 | | | || |Deutschland | | | | ||__________|AG___________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 25 |International| 21 | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 26 |(Netherlands)| 22 | | | ||__________|B.V._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 27 |Advisors (UK)| 22 | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 28 |Capital | 3 | | | || |Holdings, | | | | ||__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| 29 |BlackRock | 28 | | | ||__________|Advisors,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 30 |Canada | 17 | | | ||__________|Holdings_LP__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 31 |Canada | 30 | | | ||__________|Holdings_ULC_|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || |Asset | | | | || 32 |Management | 31 | | | || |Canada | | | | ||__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| 33 |BlackRock | 3 | | | ||__________|Holdco_4,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| 34 |BlackRock | 33 | | | ||__________|Holdco_6,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || 35 |Delaware | 34 | | | ||__________|Holdings_Inc.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| 36 |BlackRock | 35 | | | ||__________|Fund_Advisors|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|| |BlackRock | | | | || |Institutional| | | | || 37 |Trust | 35 | | | || |Company, | | | | || |National | | | | ||__________|Association__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|Other Comments:The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares forBlackRock, Inc. going below 4%.Further inquiry note:Dr. Michael BuchbauerHead of Group FinanceTel.: +43 316 6902 2979Fax: +43 316 6902 465mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.comend of announcement euro adhoc(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 09, 2020ET (GMT)