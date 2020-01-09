DAX ®13.495,06+1,31%TecDAX ®3.095,28+1,68%Dow Jones28.944,48+0,69%NASDAQ 1008.973,86+0,69%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
EANS-Voting Rights: Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.


ANDRITZ AG was informed that certain subsidiaries of BlackRock, Inc.,
Wilmington, USA, as shown on the table below, have holdings in ANDRITZ AG, which
is listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange. As of January 7, 2020 these subsidiaries
held a total of 4.54% of ANDRITZ AG's share capital (104,000,000 shares).

Person subject to notification obligation:

* Name: BlackRock, Inc.
* City: Wilmington
* Country: USA

Details to the stake-holdings as of January 7, 2020:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | % of voting | % of voting | |Total number of|
| |rights attached|rights through |Total of both | voting rights |
| | to shares |financial/other| in % | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|__instruments__|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 3.99% | 0.54% | 4.54% | 104,000,000 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 4.01% | 0.53% | 4.54% | |
|_notification__|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|Voting rights| | | | |
|attached to | | | | |
|shares_______|_______________|_______________|_______________|________________|
| | Number of | | % of voting | |
|__ISIN_Code__|_voting_rights_|_______________|____rights_____|________________|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
|AT0000730007 |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|_____________|_______________|______4,158,472|_______________|___________3.99%|
|SUBTOTAL_____|_______________|______4,158,472|_______________|___________3.99%|


_____________________________________________________________________________
|Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to sec. 131, para. 1, no. 1 BörseG |
|2018_________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |Number of voting| |
| | | | | |
| | | |rights that may | |
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | be | % of voting |
| instrument | Date | Period |acquired if the | rights |
| | | | instrument is | |
|_______________|______________|____________|___exercised____|________________|
|Securities_Lent|______________|____________|_________437,607|___________0.42%|
|SUBTOTAL_______|______________|____________|_________437,607|___________0.42%|

_____________________________________________________________________________
|Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to sec. 131, para. 1, no. 2 BörseG |
|2018_________________________________________________________________________|
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise |Physical / | Number of | % of voting |
|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |
|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement_|_____________|_____________|
|CFD________|____________|___________|____Cash____|______128,780|________0.12%|
|SUBTOTAL___|____________|___________|____________|______128,780|________0.12%|

Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | | | Financial/ | |
| | | Directly | Shares held | other |Total of both|
| No. | Name |controlled |directly (%) | instruments | (%) |
| | | by no. | |held directly| |
|__________|_____________|___________|_____________|_____(%)_____|_____________|
| 1 |BlackRock, | | | | |
|__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 2 |Holdco 2, | 1 | | | |
|__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 3 |Financial | 2 | | | |
| |Management, | | | | |
|__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 4 |International| 3 | | | |
| |Holdings, | | | | |
|__________|Inc._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BR Jersey | | | | |
| 5 |International| 4 | | | |
|__________|Holdings_L.P.|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 6 |Australia | 5 | | | |
| |Holdco Pty. | | | | |
|__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| |Investment | | | | |
| 7 |Management | 6 | | | |
| |(Australia) | | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 8 |Trident | 1 | | | |
|__________|Merger_LLC___|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 9 |Investment | 8 | | | |
| |Management | | | | |
|__________|LLC__________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 10 |(Singapore) | 5 | | | |
| |Holdco Pte. | | | | |
|__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock HK | | | | |
| 11 |Holdco | 10 | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| |Asset | | | | |
| 12 |Management | 11 | | | |
| |North Asia | | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock Lux| | | | |
| 13 |Finco | 11 | | | |
|__________|S.a.r.l._____|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 14 |Japan | 13 | | | |
|__________|Holdings_GK__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 15 |Japan Co., | 14 | | | |
|__________|Ltd._________|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| |BlackRock | | | | |
| 16 |(Singapore) | 10 | | | |
|__________|Limited______|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 17 |BlackRock | 5 | | | |
|__________|Holdco_3,_LLC|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|
| 18 |BlackRock | 17 | | | |
|__________|Cayman_1_LP__|___________|_____________|_____________|_____________|

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 13:28 ET ( 18:28 GMT)
Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
