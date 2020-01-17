Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Auriant Mining (AUR)

17.01.2020 - 13:07 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:07

07:07

12:07

Edison Investment Research LimitedEdison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Auriant Mining(AUR)17-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTLondon, UK, 17 January 2020Edison issues outlook on Auriant Mining (AUR)After a few months of delays, Auriant Mining's Tardan CIL project has nowbeen operating since mid-November. Production guidance for FY19 is 550kgfrom the Tardan heap leach operation and 150kg from the CIL operation plus c64.2kg from alluvial operations at Solcocon (total 764.2kg, or 24,570oz).With the CIL plant at full capacity, however, this is expected to increasesharply, to c 29,272oz per year (average) at steady-state, before beingsupplemented by production of another c 64,041oz per year (average) fromKara-Beldyr from FY24.On the basis that management executes the Tardan CIL project and theKara-Beldyr project according to the operational and financial parametersexpected, we estimate that Auriant is capable of generating average cashflows of US$48.5m, average earnings of US$41.5m and average EPS of US$0.187in the nine-year period from FY25-33 (inclusive), thus allowing it to paymaximum potential dividends to shareholders in the order of 21.7c per sharein the period FY26-33 (inclusive). Discounted at Edison's customary 10%discount rate, such a stream of dividends has a value of US$0.68 per share(SEK6.56/share), rising to US$1.20/share on the cusp of the company's maidendividend in FY26. Stated alternatively, investors buying Auriant shares atthe current share price of SEK3.15, or US$0.326, may look forward to aninternal rate of return of 18.4% pa (fully diluted) over 16 years to FY35 inUS dollar terms.Click here [1] to view the full report.Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email.All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on thewebsite [3].About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, withoffices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart ofEdison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sectorexpertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read byinternational investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisorsleverages our core research platform to provide differentiated servicesincluding investor relations and strategic consulting.Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4].Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investmentadvice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell anysecurities.For more information please contact Edison:Charles Gibson, +44 (0)20 3077 5724mining@edisongroup.comLearn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on:LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6]Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7]YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8]Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.End of Announcement - EQS News Service956247 17-Jan-20201: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b208c9885f0c015d45626f1cece3148b&application_id=956247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=956247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=956247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=956247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=956247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=956247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=956247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=956247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)