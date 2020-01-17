DAX ®13.509,46+0,60%TecDAX ®3.142,59+0,41%S&P FUTURE3.324,50+0,24%Nasdaq 100 Future9.092,50+0,36%
Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Auriant Mining (AUR)
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Auriant Mining
(AUR)
17-Jan-2020 / 12:07 GMT/BST
London, UK, 17 January 2020
Edison issues outlook on Auriant Mining (AUR)
After a few months of delays, Auriant Mining's Tardan CIL project has now
been operating since mid-November. Production guidance for FY19 is 550kg
from the Tardan heap leach operation and 150kg from the CIL operation plus c
64.2kg from alluvial operations at Solcocon (total 764.2kg, or 24,570oz).
With the CIL plant at full capacity, however, this is expected to increase
sharply, to c 29,272oz per year (average) at steady-state, before being
supplemented by production of another c 64,041oz per year (average) from
Kara-Beldyr from FY24.
On the basis that management executes the Tardan CIL project and the
Kara-Beldyr project according to the operational and financial parameters
expected, we estimate that Auriant is capable of generating average cash
flows of US$48.5m, average earnings of US$41.5m and average EPS of US$0.187
in the nine-year period from FY25-33 (inclusive), thus allowing it to pay
maximum potential dividends to shareholders in the order of 21.7c per share
in the period FY26-33 (inclusive). Discounted at Edison's customary 10%
discount rate, such a stream of dividends has a value of US$0.68 per share
(SEK6.56/share), rising to US$1.20/share on the cusp of the company's maiden
dividend in FY26. Stated alternatively, investors buying Auriant shares at
the current share price of SEK3.15, or US$0.326, may look forward to an
internal rate of return of 18.4% pa (fully diluted) over 16 years to FY35 in
US dollar terms.
About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with
offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of
Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector
expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by
international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors
leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services
including investor relations and strategic consulting.
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4].
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment
advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any
securities.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 07:07 ET ( 12:07 GMT)
