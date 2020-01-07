DAX ®13.245,22+0,90%TecDAX ®3.044,08+1,43%S&P FUTURE3.248,00+0,14%Nasdaq 100 Future8.822,00+0,14%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN)

Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN)

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Basilea
Pharmaceutica (BSLN)

07-Jan-2020 / 09:47 GMT/BST

London, UK, 7 January 2020

Edison issues outlook on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN)

Basilea Pharmaceutica is a revenue-generating biotech company that is on the
cusp of breaking even (2021e) and sustainable profitability thereafter. It
has successfully brought two anti-infective drugs to the market: Cresemba
(severe mould infections) and Zevtera (bacterial infections). Combined
revenue contributions (as reported by Basilea, both assets are
commercialised through partners) are expected to exceed CHF105m in FY19.
Longer-term value creation is also dependent on crystallising the
mid/late-stage oncology portfolio. Basilea is investing for future growth;
multiple datapoints on derazantinib are expected in 2020. If data from the
registrational FIDES-01 are particularly positive, they could form the basis
of an accelerated approval in iCCA. We value Basilea at CHF1.18bn.

Our revised valuation is CHF1.18bn vs CHF1.08bn or CHF100/share previously.
We have increased derazantinib peak sales in iCCA and include the urothelial
cancer indication for the first time, leading to valuation uplift. Our
valuation is based on an NPV analysis for marketed products, a risk-adjusted
NPV for the pipeline and net debt of CHF19.5m at 30 June 2019.

Click here [1] to view the full report.

Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email.

All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the
website [3].

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with
offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of
Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector
expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by
international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors
leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services
including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4].

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment
advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any
securities.

For more information please contact Edison:

Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700

Dr Daniel Wilkinson, +44 (0)20 3077 5734

healthcare@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6]

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7]

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8]

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

947871 07-Jan-2020


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d741906310dee5ef08f684c081e8b2da&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 04:47 ET ( 09:47 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

BASILEA PHARM.NA SF 1
BASILEA PHARM.NA SF 1 - Performance (3 Monate) 32,28 +0,69%
EUR +0,22
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
10:47 Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN)
16.12. Press Release: Basilea plans progression of oncology candidate lisavanbulin to targeted, biomarker-driven phase 2 study
16.12. GlobeNewswire/Basilea treibt die Entwicklung ihres Krebsmedikamentenkandidaten Lisavanbulin in Richtung gezielte Therapie voran und plant Biomarker-basierte Phase-2-Studie

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
11:26 DGAP-News: SHS VIVEON AG: Erweiterung des Vorstands: Eva Sophie Wiesmüller wird zum Vorstand berufen SHS VIVEON AG 9,85 ±0,00%
11:04 CO2-Emissionen auf Rekordtief gesunken - Ökostrom überholt Kohle
11:00 TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Dezember nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
11:00 Euroraum-Einzelhandelsumsatz höher als erwartet
11:00 Euroraum-Inflation steigt im Dezember auf 1,3%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:26 Institut fordert Politik zu mehr Investitionen auf
11:26 DGAP-News: SHS VIVEON AG: Erweiterung des Vorstands: Eva Sophie Wiesmüller wird zum Vorstand berufen (deutsch) SHS VIVEON AG 9,85 ±0,00%
11:23 Schulze begrüßt CO2-Reduktion - Auch Verkehr soll liefern
11:17 Frankreichs Premier gibt sich kompromissbereit im Rentenstreit RTL GROUP 43,76 +1,58%
11:14 Lufthansa und Swiss fliegen ab San Francisco mit Öko-Sprit ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A EO-07 26,99 -0,70%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
06.01. Covestro am DAX-Ende – das ist der Grund COVESTRO AG O.N. 40,32 +1,08%
08:37 5 Themen, die am Dienstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.243,27 +0,89%
09:19 Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 49,17 +0,76%
09:54 Evotec: Kooperation bringt Millionen EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,89 +3,39%
10:06 Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,89 +3,39%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:26 Institut fordert Politik zu mehr Investitionen auf
11:26 DGAP-News: SHS VIVEON AG: Erweiterung des Vorstands: Eva Sophie Wiesmüller wird zum Vorstand berufen (deutsch) SHS VIVEON AG 9,85 ±0,00%
11:23 Schulze begrüßt CO2-Reduktion - Auch Verkehr soll liefern
11:17 Frankreichs Premier gibt sich kompromissbereit im Rentenstreit RTL GROUP 43,76 +1,58%
11:14 Lufthansa und Swiss fliegen ab San Francisco mit Öko-Sprit ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A EO-07 26,99 -0,70%
Marktberichte
10:09 DAX-TECHNIK: Schnäppchenjäger helfen dem Dax - Index-Radar DAX ® 13.245,08 +0,90%
10:07 Bitcoin steigt über 8000 US-Dollar BTC/CHF 7.305,6300 +4,1900%
10:04 MÄRKTE EUROPA/DAX um 1,1% weiter erholt - Aston Martin brechen ein NORDEX 11,98 +2,92%
10:02 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Erholung - Iran-Konflikt vorerst verdaut MDAX ® 28.401,83 +0,74%
09:38 Devisen: Eurokurs sinkt - Konjunkturdaten wieder stärker Blick EUR/USD 1,1174 -0,1996%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen