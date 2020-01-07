Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN)

DAX ®13.245,22+0,90%TecDAX ®3.044,08+1,43%S&P FUTURE3.248,00+0,14%Nasdaq 100 Future8.822,00+0,14%
07-Jan-2020 / 09:47 GMT/BST
London, UK, 7 January 2020
Basilea Pharmaceutica is a revenue-generating biotech company that is on the
cusp of breaking even (2021e) and sustainable profitability thereafter. It
has successfully brought two anti-infective drugs to the market: Cresemba
(severe mould infections) and Zevtera (bacterial infections). Combined
revenue contributions (as reported by Basilea, both assets are
commercialised through partners) are expected to exceed CHF105m in FY19.
Longer-term value creation is also dependent on crystallising the
mid/late-stage oncology portfolio. Basilea is investing for future growth;
multiple datapoints on derazantinib are expected in 2020. If data from the
registrational FIDES-01 are particularly positive, they could form the basis
of an accelerated approval in iCCA. We value Basilea at CHF1.18bn.
Our revised valuation is CHF1.18bn vs CHF1.08bn or CHF100/share previously.
We have increased derazantinib peak sales in iCCA and include the urothelial
cancer indication for the first time, leading to valuation uplift. Our
valuation is based on an NPV analysis for marketed products, a risk-adjusted
NPV for the pipeline and net debt of CHF19.5m at 30 June 2019.
