Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN)

Edison Investment Research LimitedEdison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on BasileaPharmaceutica (BSLN)07-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTLondon, UK, 7 January 2020Edison issues outlook on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN)Basilea Pharmaceutica is a revenue-generating biotech company that is on thecusp of breaking even (2021e) and sustainable profitability thereafter. Ithas successfully brought two anti-infective drugs to the market: Cresemba(severe mould infections) and Zevtera (bacterial infections). Combinedrevenue contributions (as reported by Basilea, both assets arecommercialised through partners) are expected to exceed CHF105m in FY19.Longer-term value creation is also dependent on crystallising themid/late-stage oncology portfolio. Basilea is investing for future growth;multiple datapoints on derazantinib are expected in 2020. If data from theregistrational FIDES-01 are particularly positive, they could form the basisof an accelerated approval in iCCA. We value Basilea at CHF1.18bn.Our revised valuation is CHF1.18bn vs CHF1.08bn or CHF100/share previously.We have increased derazantinib peak sales in iCCA and include the urothelialcancer indication for the first time, leading to valuation uplift. Ourvaluation is based on an NPV analysis for marketed products, a risk-adjustedNPV for the pipeline and net debt of CHF19.5m at 30 June 2019.Click here [1] to view the full report.Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email.All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on thewebsite [3].About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, withoffices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart ofEdison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sectorexpertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read byinternational investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisorsleverages our core research platform to provide differentiated servicesincluding investor relations and strategic consulting.Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4].Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investmentadvice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell anysecurities.For more information please contact Edison:Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700Dr Daniel Wilkinson, +44 (0)20 3077 5734healthcare@edisongroup.comLearn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on:LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6]Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7]YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8]Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.End of Announcement - EQS News Service947871 07-Jan-20201: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d741906310dee5ef08f684c081e8b2da&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=947871&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 07, 2020ET (GMT)