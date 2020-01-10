Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS)

10.01.2020 - 13:24 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Edison Investment Research LimitedEdison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS)10-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTLondon, UK, 10 January 2020Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS)EQS is making progress on its journey to become a fully embedded provider ofinvestor relations and compliance platforms and products to corporatecustomers. While conversion of sales leads has been slower than initiallyhoped, the group returned to EBITDA profitability in Q3 and is set to builda sustainable business model in markets driven by increasing regulation.FY19 guidance, revised with the Q3 figures, was for revenue growth of 10-15%pro-forma (down from 18-25%), taking EUR0.5m off EBITDA. The valuation iswell below a DCF based on targeted growth.The development stage of the group makes peer-based valuations unhelpfulbeyond EV/revenue, where EQS is trading at a significant discount of 66%. Asmanagement publishes medium-term revenue and EBITDA targets to FY25, we havelooked at a reverse DCF, based on a WACC of 8% and terminal growth of 2%.The current share price suggests the market is sceptical of the revenuegrowth target or the EBITDA margin target (or both). Were the group to meetits ambition of 20% revenue CAGR and margins building to 30% by FY25, theDCF indicates a share price of EUR113. A 16% CAGR (lower end of guidance)and EBITDA margin of 25% generates a value of EUR74, around 20% above thecurrent price.Click here [1] to view the full report.Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email.All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on thewebsite [3].About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, withoffices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart ofEdison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sectorexpertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read byinternational investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisorsleverages our core research platform to provide differentiated servicesincluding investor relations and strategic consulting.Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4].Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investmentadvice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell anysecurities.For more information please contact Edison:Fiona Orford-Williams, +44 (0)20 3077 5739Russell Pointon, +44 (0)20 3077 5700media@edisongroup.comLearn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on:LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6]Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7]YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [8]Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.End of Announcement - EQS News Service950903 10-Jan-20201: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=610ce98e8dbd735433b241aa01e61b43&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=950903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)