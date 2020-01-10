DAX ®13.522,94+0,21%TecDAX ®3.106,71+0,37%S&P FUTURE3.283,80+0,24%Nasdaq 100 Future8.980,00+0,40%
Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on EQS Group (EQS)

Edison Investment Research Limited
10-Jan-2020 / 12:24 GMT/BST

London, UK, 10 January 2020

EQS is making progress on its journey to become a fully embedded provider of
investor relations and compliance platforms and products to corporate
customers. While conversion of sales leads has been slower than initially
hoped, the group returned to EBITDA profitability in Q3 and is set to build
a sustainable business model in markets driven by increasing regulation.
FY19 guidance, revised with the Q3 figures, was for revenue growth of 10-15%
pro-forma (down from 18-25%), taking EUR0.5m off EBITDA. The valuation is
well below a DCF based on targeted growth.

The development stage of the group makes peer-based valuations unhelpful
beyond EV/revenue, where EQS is trading at a significant discount of 66%. As
management publishes medium-term revenue and EBITDA targets to FY25, we have
looked at a reverse DCF, based on a WACC of 8% and terminal growth of 2%.
The current share price suggests the market is sceptical of the revenue
growth target or the EBITDA margin target (or both). Were the group to meet
its ambition of 20% revenue CAGR and margins building to 30% by FY25, the
DCF indicates a share price of EUR113. A 16% CAGR (lower end of guidance)
and EBITDA margin of 25% generates a value of EUR74, around 20% above the
current price.

About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with
offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of
Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector
expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by
international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors
leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services
including investor relations and strategic consulting.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4].

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment
advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any
securities.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 07:24 ET ( 12:24 GMT)
