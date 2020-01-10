EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network enters in the capital of Hôpital du Jura bernois

10.01.2020 - 06:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AcquisitionAEVIS VICTORIA SA: Swiss Medical Network enters in the capital of Hôpital duJura bernois10-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Joint Statement of the Executive Council and Swiss Medical Network of 10January 2020**Swiss Medical Network enters in the capital of Hôpital du Jura bernois*The privately owned group Swiss Medical Network enters into theshare-capital of Hôpital du Jura bernois (HJB SA). The Executive Council ofthe canton of Bern has decided to sell 35% of the shares of HJB SA forapproximately CHF 27 million. This public-private partnership will ensurethe safeguarding of a comprehensive range of acute somatic and psychiatriccare services for the French-speaking population of Bern in the rapidlychanging hospital landscape. In addition to its entry into theshare-capital, Swiss Medical Network has committed to invest CHF 25 millionover the next three years, in order to support the projects of Hôpital duJura bernois in Moutier and Saint-Imier.Although the hospital list of the canton of Bern includes number of privateclinics, it is the first time that a private group acquires a stake in ahospital belonging to the canton of Bern. This innovative approach providesa sustainable solution for the future of the Hôpital du Jura bernois andguarantees healthcare services for a peripheral region. With the entry intothe share-capital of Swiss Medical Network, HJB SA will invest more than CHF25 million in the Moutier and Saint-Imier sites over the next three years,thus guaranteeing the long-term sustainability of the sites and theirdevelopment.The contract also foresees an option for Swiss Medical Network to acquire amajority stake in HJB SA within three years.HJB SA owns the hospitals of Moutier and Saint-Imier, the mental healthcentre, including the Bellelay clinic, as well as the Médicentre inTavannes. It also has participations in the Médicentre in Moutier, theInter-Jurassic Pharmacy, the Institut de radiologie du Jura bernois and theBiel-Seeland-Jura radiation oncology Centre.Swiss Medical Network's entry into the share-capital of Hôpital du Jurabernois will stabilise the situation of these institutions with strongregional roots and will safeguard jobs. It is also in line with the Group'sstrategy of developing an integrated regional healthcare system.Swiss Medical Network is the second largest private group of clinics andoutpatient centres in Switzerland. It has state-of-the-art medicalinfrastructures and offers patients first-class outpatient and inpatientcare in a wide range of specialities. Around 2'000 doctors and 3'000employees work in the group's 19 clinics and more than 20 outpatient centresin 13 cantons and in the three language regions of the country. In thecanton of Bern, Swiss Medical Network owns the entire surgical complex ofPrivatklinik Siloah in Gümligen.The clinics in the cantons of Aargau, Basel, Bern, Fribourg, Neuchâtel, St.Gallen, Schaffhausen, Solothurn, Ticino and Valais figure on the hospitallists and provide a public service mandate. Swiss Medical Network is awholly owned subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, listed on the SIX SwissExchange. In the canton of Bern, the latter owns the Victoria-Jungfrau Hotelin Interlaken and operates the Bellevue Hotel in Bern.*Note to the Editors*For further information, a press conference will be held *this Friday, 10January at 2 pm.* in the Rathaus, Bern, room 401. The Executive Councillorand Director of Health *Pierre Alain Schnegg*, the Chairman of the Board ofDirectors of HJB SA *Anthony Picard*, the Chairman of the Board of Directorsof Swiss Medical Network *Raymond Loretan* and the Delegate of the Board ofSwiss Medical Network *Antoine Hubert* will explain the details of thistransaction and will be available for questions and interviews.Please announce your presence at communication@be.ch bynoon.*For more information:*Staatskanzlei, Amt für Kommunikation+41 31 633 75 91kommunikation@be.chSwiss Medical Network, Media relations+41 79 607 99 69media@swissmedical.netAEVIS VICTORIA, Media & Investor Relations, c/o Dynamics Group, Zürich+41 43 268 32 35 oder +41 79 785 46 32prb@dynamicsgroup.chEnd of ad hoc announcement950605 10-Jan-2020 CET/CEST(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)