EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG expects to be profitable for the year and raises revenue guidance

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Change in ForecastASMALLWORLD AG expects to be profitable for the year and raises revenueguidance20-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Press release**ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) expects to be profitable for the year and raisesrevenue guidance**Zurich, 20.12.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG today announced that it raised its fullyear revenue guidance from CHF 12.0-12.5M to CHF 12.5-12.8M, which equals42-45% of revenue growth year-on-year. The company also expects to beprofitable for the year, both in terms of EBITDA and net income, despitesignificant investments in its technological infrastructure and theexpansion of its travel business. *Based upon preliminary figures, ASMALLWORLD AG today announced that itexpects to be profitable for 2019, in terms of EBITDA as well as net income.In 2018, the company reported an EBITDA loss of CHF -2.3M and a net incomeloss of CHF -3.1M. This significant improvement in the company's earningscompared to the previous year is the result of the consistent execution ofits growth strategy and has been achieved despite the company's significantinvestments in its technological infrastructure and the expansion of itstravel business.The significant improvement in profitability goes hand in hand with anexpected revenue increase of 42-45% compared to last year and is strongerthan previously anticipated. As a result, the company raised its revenueguidance for the year from CHF 12.0-12.5M to CHF 12.5-12.8M.The company's member base is growing as expected and the company is on trackto reach the higher end of its goal of 56'000-58'000 members by the end ofthe year.The financial report for full year will be published on 19th March 2020.*2019, a year of significant operational progress *During 2019, ASMALLWORLD further developed and expanded its leading globaltravel & lifestyle ecosystem. In June, ASMALLWORLD launched a completely newiOS app which made it easier for members to connect and benefit from theservices offered to the ASMALLWORLD community. The company also launched anEnglish language version of the First Class & More website, making thecomprehensive Smart Luxury Travel offering accessible to a larger audience,expanding the company's revenue potential significantly.Early November, the company launched the ASMALLWORLD Explorer, its owndigital travel and lifestyle magazine which provides inspirational travelcontent to members and non-members alike. Shortly afterwards, the iconicNorth Island resort in the Seychelles, managed by ASW Hospitality AG, becamepart of Marriott's "The Luxury Collection" which will broaden the marketingreach of the private island resort.In December, the company launched ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travelagency which offers highly bespoke travel arrangements to ASMALLWORLDmembers. This personalised travel service will soon be complemented by theASMALLWORLD Collection, an online hotel booking engine currently indevelopment. Based on the technology of LuxuryBARED, acquired earlier thisyear, this new online hotel booking platform is expected to launch in early2020. Once live, ASMALLWORLD members will be able to book a hand-pickedselection of the world's most admired luxury hotels with one click directlyfrom the ASMALLWORLD app and website, while also benefiting from greatprivileges such as room upgrades and late check-outs.This press release and further information can be found atwww.asmallworldag.com [1].*Contact:*ASMALLWORLD AGJan Luescher, CEOBellerivestrasse 241CH-8008 Zurichpress@asw.com*The ASMALLWORLD Group *ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing onexperiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates adigital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members tomake new connections, travel better, and experience more.Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app andwebsite, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions,receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travelprivileges.Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events everyyear, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world,access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, majorglobal sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted iniconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:*First Class & More*, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service thatallows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices*ASMALLWORLD Private*, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travelcuration service*LuxuryBARED*, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collectionof the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges*The World's Finest Clubs*, the world's leading nightlife concierge offersits members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around theworld*ASW Hospitality*, a hotel management company that operates and manages theiconic North Island resort in the Seychelles