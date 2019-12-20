DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.376,96+0,49%NASDAQ 1008.641,29+0,71%
EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG expects to be profitable for the year and raises revenue guidance
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
ASMALLWORLD AG expects to be profitable for the year and raises revenue
guidance
20-Dec-2019 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Press release*
*ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) expects to be profitable for the year and raises
revenue guidance*
*Zurich, 20.12.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG today announced that it raised its full
year revenue guidance from CHF 12.0-12.5M to CHF 12.5-12.8M, which equals
42-45% of revenue growth year-on-year. The company also expects to be
profitable for the year, both in terms of EBITDA and net income, despite
significant investments in its technological infrastructure and the
expansion of its travel business. *
Based upon preliminary figures, ASMALLWORLD AG today announced that it
expects to be profitable for 2019, in terms of EBITDA as well as net income.
In 2018, the company reported an EBITDA loss of CHF -2.3M and a net income
loss of CHF -3.1M. This significant improvement in the company's earnings
compared to the previous year is the result of the consistent execution of
its growth strategy and has been achieved despite the company's significant
investments in its technological infrastructure and the expansion of its
travel business.
The significant improvement in profitability goes hand in hand with an
expected revenue increase of 42-45% compared to last year and is stronger
than previously anticipated. As a result, the company raised its revenue
guidance for the year from CHF 12.0-12.5M to CHF 12.5-12.8M.
The company's member base is growing as expected and the company is on track
to reach the higher end of its goal of 56'000-58'000 members by the end of
the year.
The financial report for full year will be published on 19th March 2020.
*2019, a year of significant operational progress *
During 2019, ASMALLWORLD further developed and expanded its leading global
travel & lifestyle ecosystem. In June, ASMALLWORLD launched a completely new
iOS app which made it easier for members to connect and benefit from the
services offered to the ASMALLWORLD community. The company also launched an
English language version of the First Class & More website, making the
comprehensive Smart Luxury Travel offering accessible to a larger audience,
expanding the company's revenue potential significantly.
Early November, the company launched the ASMALLWORLD Explorer, its own
digital travel and lifestyle magazine which provides inspirational travel
content to members and non-members alike. Shortly afterwards, the iconic
North Island resort in the Seychelles, managed by ASW Hospitality AG, became
part of Marriott's "The Luxury Collection" which will broaden the marketing
reach of the private island resort.
In December, the company launched ASMALLWORLD Private, a high-end travel
agency which offers highly bespoke travel arrangements to ASMALLWORLD
members. This personalised travel service will soon be complemented by the
ASMALLWORLD Collection, an online hotel booking engine currently in
development. Based on the technology of LuxuryBARED, acquired earlier this
year, this new online hotel booking platform is expected to launch in early
2020. Once live, ASMALLWORLD members will be able to book a hand-picked
selection of the world's most admired luxury hotels with one click directly
from the ASMALLWORLD app and website, while also benefiting from great
privileges such as room upgrades and late check-outs.
This press release and further information can be found at
www.asmallworldag.com [1].
*Contact:*
ASMALLWORLD AG
Jan Luescher, CEO
Bellerivestrasse 241
CH-8008 Zurich
press@asw.com
*The ASMALLWORLD Group *
ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on
experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.
Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a
digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to
make new connections, travel better, and experience more.
Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app and
website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions,
receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel
privileges.
Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every
year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world,
access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major
global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in
iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.
Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:
*First Class & More*, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that
allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices
*ASMALLWORLD Private*, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel
curation service
*LuxuryBARED*, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection
of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges
*The World's Finest Clubs*, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers
its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the
world
*ASW Hospitality*, a hotel management company that operates and manages the
iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles
For more information, please visit:
www.asmallworldag.com [1]
www.asw.com [2]
www.first-class-and-more.de [3]
www.first-class-and-more.com [4]
www.asmallworldprivate.com
www.luxuryBARED.com [5]
www.finestclubs.com [6]
www.asmallworldhospitality.com [7]
www.north-island.com [8]
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: ASMALLWORLD AG
Löwenstrasse 40
8001 Zürich
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0404880129
Valor: A2JE3W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 941029
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
941029 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 00:30 ET ( 05:30 GMT)
