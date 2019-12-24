EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG releases new Android app for its Travel & Lifestyle Community

24.12.2019 - 06:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

06:30

00:30

05:30

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product LaunchASMALLWORLD AG releases new Android app for its Travel & Lifestyle Community24-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Press release**ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) ASMALLWORLD AG releases new Android app for itsTravel & Lifestyle Community*Zurich, 24.12.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG today announced that it has released amajor update to the ASMALLWORLD app for Android phones. This major updatewas based on the company's newly designed iOS app, which was released inJune. The new app has an intuitive, modern design and offers brand newfunctionality such as the "ASMALLWORLD Explorer," the company's own digitaltravel & lifestyle magazine, and the "Discovery Modes" to connect with othermembers more easily. The app is now available to download on Google Play.After 9 months in development, ASMALLWORLD released a new Android app forits travel & lifestyle community. The app is based on the company's latestiOS version, which was launched in June 2019. Both apps have been completelyredesigned from the ground up and were developed by ASMALLWORLD's in-housedevelopment team. The new Android app now offers the same intuitiveinterface, the same extensive functionality, and the same modern andsophisticated design.Since the iOS app release earlier this year, ASMALLWORLD released multipleupdates and refinements. These refinements and new features have beenincluded in the newly launched Android version also. As a result, Androidusers can now enjoy the ASMALLWORLD Explorer, the company's digital travel &lifestyle magazine, as well as ASMALLWORLD Private, the company's high-endtravel agency.With this new release, all members can now enjoy all of ASMALLWORLD'sfunctionality, regardless of which operating system they are using. Inprevious development cycles, the company prioritised development of the iOSoperating system as the majority of ASMALLWORLD members use iOS devices.Going forward, the company plans to work on new releases simultaneously, sothat iOS and Android users can enjoy new features at the same time.*New functionality to strengthen user engagement*The new app contains all the functionality from the previous version and hasbeen expanded with significant improvements, including: ASMALLWORLDExplorer, Discovery Modes, My World and with new navigation.The ASMALLWORLD Explorer launched in November for iOS and web and offersmembers daily travel & lifestyle articles, written by expert travel writers.The goal of the magazine is to inspire members to travel better.The new Discovery Modes make it easier for members to find and interact withother members. Four different discovery modes have been crated:"Socialising", "Dating", "Business" and "See Who's Around". Socialising isintended for friendly interactions, Dating to find a love, and Business formaking new business contacts. See Who's Around is a combination of the otherdiscovery modes which simply shows members that are nearby.The "My World" functionality allows members to store all contacts,activities, RSVP's to events, ASMALLWORLD Explorer articles, and otherthings of interest in one place, so that members can easily find them at alater time.The menu was also redesigned and now takes place via a central globe icon,which brings up a complete menu to quickly navigate to all areas of the app.Improvements have also been made in all other areas of the app. Especiallyin the Events and Discussions areas where the ease of use was greatlyimproved by the new design. In addition, the messaging function wasredeveloped and now also allows for group chat in-addition to privateconversations.*Modular design ready for launch of ASMALLWORLD Collection in early 2020*The app has a modular design which allows it to be expanded with additionalfunctionality in the future. For early 2020, ASMALLWORLD plans to launch theASMALLWORLD Collection, its online hotel booking engine, which will allowmembers to book their hotel of choice, while also benefitting from exclusiveASMALLWORLD privileges such as room upgrades and late check-out.In addition to the hotel booking engine, currently in development, thecompany is also evaluating other new features to be added to the app in thenear future.To download the new Android app go to: https://www.asmallworld.com/android[1]The iOS app is available from the App Store: https://www.asmallworld.com/ios[2]This press release and further information can be found atwww.asmallworldag.com [3].*Contact:*ASMALLWORLD AGJan Luescher, CEOBellerivestrasse 241CH-8008 Zurichpress@asw.com*The ASMALLWORLD Group *ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing onexperiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates adigital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members tomake new connections, travel better, and experience more.Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app andwebsite, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions,receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travelprivileges.Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events everyyear, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world,access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, majorglobal sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted iniconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:*First Class & More*, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service thatallows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices*ASMALLWORLD Private*, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travelcuration service*LuxuryBARED*, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collectionof the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges*The World's Finest Clubs*, the world's leading nightlife concierge offersits members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around theworld*ASW Hospitality*, a hotel management company that operates and manages theiconic North Island resort in the SeychellesFor more information, please visit:www.asmallworldag.com [3]www.asw.com [4]www.first-class-and-more.de [5]www.first-class-and-more.com [6]www.asmallworldprivate.comwww.luxuryBARED.com [7]www.finestclubs.com [8]www.asmallworldhospitality.com [9]www.north-island.com [10]End of ad hoc announcementLanguage: EnglishCompany: ASMALLWORLD AGLöwenstrasse 408001 ZürichSwitzerlandISIN: CH0404880129Valor: A2JE3WListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt,Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; SIX Swiss ExchangeEQS News ID: 942933End of Announcement EQS Group News Service942933 24-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf665fa9701a3e3acd3d6e84dc13705f&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a0cfe100845368439ac0f467e204888&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4cf9d4eb1855c6f1e5a5b3aabe373d5c&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e6a10e156322000dd540ff95bfe99e35&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4d645afa0b681e9978a106a6907c929a&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=740bbf10b72fae45eef437ee257d5560&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6bc3684b5d80bd396e223e50fcd13ac4&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=95c4cdf87db5aa01bafb1c5e14618d4d&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news9: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f634291caf9b147c3b83c9cfadb302c0&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news10: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=54915639697972d1c72301d8b15775dc&application_id=942933&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)