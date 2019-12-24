DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.551,53+0,34%NASDAQ 1008.696,01+0,20%
EQS-Adhoc: ASMALLWORLD AG releases new Android app for its Travel & Lifestyle Community
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
ASMALLWORLD AG releases new Android app for its Travel & Lifestyle Community
24-Dec-2019 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Press release*
*ASMALLWORLD AG (SWX:ASWN) ASMALLWORLD AG releases new Android app for its
Travel & Lifestyle Community*
Zurich, 24.12.2019 - ASMALLWORLD AG today announced that it has released a
major update to the ASMALLWORLD app for Android phones. This major update
was based on the company's newly designed iOS app, which was released in
June. The new app has an intuitive, modern design and offers brand new
functionality such as the "ASMALLWORLD Explorer," the company's own digital
travel & lifestyle magazine, and the "Discovery Modes" to connect with other
members more easily. The app is now available to download on Google Play.
After 9 months in development, ASMALLWORLD released a new Android app for
its travel & lifestyle community. The app is based on the company's latest
iOS version, which was launched in June 2019. Both apps have been completely
redesigned from the ground up and were developed by ASMALLWORLD's in-house
development team. The new Android app now offers the same intuitive
interface, the same extensive functionality, and the same modern and
sophisticated design.
Since the iOS app release earlier this year, ASMALLWORLD released multiple
updates and refinements. These refinements and new features have been
included in the newly launched Android version also. As a result, Android
users can now enjoy the ASMALLWORLD Explorer, the company's digital travel &
lifestyle magazine, as well as ASMALLWORLD Private, the company's high-end
travel agency.
With this new release, all members can now enjoy all of ASMALLWORLD's
functionality, regardless of which operating system they are using. In
previous development cycles, the company prioritised development of the iOS
operating system as the majority of ASMALLWORLD members use iOS devices.
Going forward, the company plans to work on new releases simultaneously, so
that iOS and Android users can enjoy new features at the same time.
*New functionality to strengthen user engagement*
The new app contains all the functionality from the previous version and has
been expanded with significant improvements, including: ASMALLWORLD
Explorer, Discovery Modes, My World and with new navigation.
The ASMALLWORLD Explorer launched in November for iOS and web and offers
members daily travel & lifestyle articles, written by expert travel writers.
The goal of the magazine is to inspire members to travel better.
The new Discovery Modes make it easier for members to find and interact with
other members. Four different discovery modes have been crated:
"Socialising", "Dating", "Business" and "See Who's Around". Socialising is
intended for friendly interactions, Dating to find a love, and Business for
making new business contacts. See Who's Around is a combination of the other
discovery modes which simply shows members that are nearby.
The "My World" functionality allows members to store all contacts,
activities, RSVP's to events, ASMALLWORLD Explorer articles, and other
things of interest in one place, so that members can easily find them at a
later time.
The menu was also redesigned and now takes place via a central globe icon,
which brings up a complete menu to quickly navigate to all areas of the app.
Improvements have also been made in all other areas of the app. Especially
in the Events and Discussions areas where the ease of use was greatly
improved by the new design. In addition, the messaging function was
redeveloped and now also allows for group chat in-addition to private
conversations.
*Modular design ready for launch of ASMALLWORLD Collection in early 2020*
The app has a modular design which allows it to be expanded with additional
functionality in the future. For early 2020, ASMALLWORLD plans to launch the
ASMALLWORLD Collection, its online hotel booking engine, which will allow
members to book their hotel of choice, while also benefitting from exclusive
ASMALLWORLD privileges such as room upgrades and late check-out.
In addition to the hotel booking engine, currently in development, the
company is also evaluating other new features to be added to the app in the
near future.
To download the new Android app go to: https://www.asmallworld.com/android
[1]
The iOS app is available from the App Store: https://www.asmallworld.com/ios
[2]
This press release and further information can be found at
www.asmallworldag.com [3].
*Contact:*
ASMALLWORLD AG
Jan Luescher, CEO
Bellerivestrasse 241
CH-8008 Zurich
press@asw.com
*The ASMALLWORLD Group *
ASMALLWORLD is the world's leading travel & lifestyle community, focusing on
experiences: the modern-day definition of luxury.
Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a
digital travel & lifestyle ecosystem which enables and inspires members to
make new connections, travel better, and experience more.
Members of the ASMALLWORLD social network connect through our app and
website, where they can meet other members, engage in online discussions,
receive travel and lifestyle inspiration, and enjoy a wealth of travel
privileges.
Members also meet in person at over 1'000 global ASMALLWORLD events every
year, ranging from casual get-togethers in major cities around the world,
access to exclusive launches, shows, galas, soirees, exhibitions, major
global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in
iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez, Marbella, and Gstaad.
Other businesses of the ASMALLWORLD travel & lifestyle ecosystem are:
*First Class & More*, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that
allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices
*ASMALLWORLD Private*, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel
curation service
*LuxuryBARED*, a luxury hotel booking platform offering a curated collection
of the world's best hotels and exclusive booking upgrades and privileges
*The World's Finest Clubs*, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers
its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the
world
*ASW Hospitality*, a hotel management company that operates and manages the
iconic North Island resort in the Seychelles
For more information, please visit:
www.asmallworldag.com [3]
www.asw.com [4]
www.first-class-and-more.de [5]
www.first-class-and-more.com [6]
www.asmallworldprivate.com
www.luxuryBARED.com [7]
www.finestclubs.com [8]
www.asmallworldhospitality.com [9]
www.north-island.com [10]
