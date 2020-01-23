EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Delivers Excellent Sales Performance in 2019

23.01.2020 - 07:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of SalesBelimo Holding AG: Belimo Delivers Excellent Sales Performance in 201923-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Hinwil (Switzerland), EMBARGOED UNTIL January 23, 2020, 7.00 a.m.* *CET**Press Release of the Belimo Group**Belimo Delivers Excellent Sales Performance in 2019*The Belimo Group has closed another very successful year. In Swiss francs,net sales in 2019 rose by 7.8 percent to CHF 692.7 million. Incurrency-adjusted terms, this equals a 9.2 percent growth.Sales grew in all market regions. Adjusted for currencies, sales in theEurope market region rose by 6.8, in the Americas by 11.0 and in AsiaPacific by 12.7 percent. Air and water applications increased by 7.1 percentand 11.9 percent respectively in local currencies.On top of recording excellent sales growth, Belimo celebrates the shipmentof its 100 millionth actuator in January 2020 as yet another importantmilestone in the history of the Company.*Net sales by market regions*+++++++|*in CHF 1,000*| *2019*| *%*| *Growth*| *2018*| *%*|| | | | *in local*| | || | | |*currencies*| | || | | | *in %*| | |+++++++|Europe | 328,777| 48| 6.8| 317,200| 49|+++++++|Americas | 272,849| 39| 11.0| 242,885| 38|+++++++|Asia Pacific | 91,054| 13| 12.7| 82,283| 13|+++++++|*Group* |*692,680*|*100*| *9.2*|*642,368*|*100*|+++++++*Net sales by applications*+++++++|*in CHF 1,000*| *2019*| *%*| *Growth*| *2018*| *%*|| | | | *in local*| | || | | |*currencies*| | || | | | *in %*| | |+++++++|Air | 385,480| 56| 7.1| 365,442| 57|+++++++|Water | 307,200| 44| 11.9| 276,926| 43|+++++++|*Total* |*692,680*|*100*| *9.2*|*642,368*|*100*|+++++++*Nonrecurring tax effect* *with no impact on cash flow *The transitional provisions of the Swiss tax reform applied by Belimo willhave a material, positive effect on thenet income in the consolidated financial statements 2019, prepared inaccordance with IFRS, without impacting the cash flow. Detailed informationabout the reporting year 2019 will be disclosed at the Media and FinancialAnalysts Conference on March 9, 2020._The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electricalactuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and airconditioning systems._ _The Company reported sales of CHF 693 million in2019 and has around 1,900 employees._ _Information about the Company and itsproducts is available on the internet at _www.belimo.com [1]_.__The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchangesince 1995 (BEAN)._++|_Link to the definitions of Alternative Performance Measures: ||_www.belimo.com/financial-summary [2] |++*Contact* Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO +41 43 843 6501*Agenda* Publication of Annual Report 2019 / March 9, 2020Media and Financial AnalystsConferenceAnnual General Meeting 2020 March 30, 2020Additional features:Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BPTTXFIPXL [3]Document title: Press Release January 2020End of ad hoc announcementLanguage: EnglishCompany: Belimo Holding AGBrunnenbachstrasse 18340 HinwilSwitzerlandPhone: +41 43 843 63 80Fax: +41 43 843 62 41E-mail: ir@belimo.chInternet: www.belimo.comISIN: CH0001503199Listed: SIX Swiss ExchangeEQS News ID: 957587End of Announcement EQS Group News Service957587 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=609b1476083426981ac035795f87e9b6&application_id=957587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19901638c33a3db77775c2a674b06374&application_id=957587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=557ae97ae865662921dc6fad473ecc8e&application_id=957587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 23, 2020ET (GMT)