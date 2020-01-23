DAX ®13.515,75-0,30%TecDAX ®3.179,83+0,30%S&P FUTURE3.319,70-0,00%Nasdaq 100 Future9.227,00+0,62%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Delivers Excellent Sales Performance in 2019
EQS-Adhoc: Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Delivers Excellent Sales Performance in 2019
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): Development of Sales
Belimo Holding AG: Belimo Delivers Excellent Sales Performance in 2019
23-Jan-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Hinwil (Switzerland), EMBARGOED UNTIL January 23, 2020, 7.00 a.m.* *CET*
*Press Release of the Belimo Group*
*Belimo Delivers Excellent Sales Performance in 2019*
The Belimo Group has closed another very successful year. In Swiss francs,
net sales in 2019 rose by 7.8 percent to CHF 692.7 million. In
currency-adjusted terms, this equals a 9.2 percent growth.
Sales grew in all market regions. Adjusted for currencies, sales in the
Europe market region rose by 6.8, in the Americas by 11.0 and in Asia
Pacific by 12.7 percent. Air and water applications increased by 7.1 percent
and 11.9 percent respectively in local currencies.
On top of recording excellent sales growth, Belimo celebrates the shipment
of its 100 millionth actuator in January 2020 as yet another important
milestone in the history of the Company.
*Net sales by market regions*
+++++++
|*in CHF 1,000*| *2019*| *%*| *Growth*| *2018*| *%*|
| | | | *in local*| | |
| | | |*currencies*| | |
| | | | *in %*| | |
+++++++
|Europe | 328,777| 48| 6.8| 317,200| 49|
+++++++
|Americas | 272,849| 39| 11.0| 242,885| 38|
+++++++
|Asia Pacific | 91,054| 13| 12.7| 82,283| 13|
+++++++
|*Group* |*692,680*|*100*| *9.2*|*642,368*|*100*|
+++++++
*Net sales by applications*
+++++++
|*in CHF 1,000*| *2019*| *%*| *Growth*| *2018*| *%*|
| | | | *in local*| | |
| | | |*currencies*| | |
| | | | *in %*| | |
+++++++
|Air | 385,480| 56| 7.1| 365,442| 57|
+++++++
|Water | 307,200| 44| 11.9| 276,926| 43|
+++++++
|*Total* |*692,680*|*100*| *9.2*|*642,368*|*100*|
+++++++
*Nonrecurring tax effect* *with no impact on cash flow *
The transitional provisions of the Swiss tax reform applied by Belimo will
have a material, positive effect on the
net income in the consolidated financial statements 2019, prepared in
accordance with IFRS, without impacting the cash flow. Detailed information
about the reporting year 2019 will be disclosed at the Media and Financial
Analysts Conference on March 9, 2020.
_The Belimo Group is a leading global manufacturer of innovative electrical
actuator, valve, and sensor solutions for heating, ventilation, and air
conditioning systems._ _The Company reported sales of CHF 693 million in
2019 and has around 1,900 employees._ _Information about the Company and its
products is available on the internet at _www.belimo.com [1]_._
_The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange
since 1995 (BEAN)._
++
|_Link to the definitions of Alternative Performance Measures: |
|_www.belimo.com/financial-summary [2] |
++
*Contact* Dr. Markus Schürch, CFO +41 43 843 65
01
*Agenda* Publication of Annual Report 2019 / March 9, 2020
Media and Financial Analysts
Conference
Annual General Meeting 2020 March 30, 2020
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=BPTTXFIPXL [3]
Document title: Press Release January 2020
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Belimo Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1
8340 Hinwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 843 63 80
Fax: +41 43 843 62 41
E-mail: ir@belimo.ch
Internet: www.belimo.com
ISIN: CH0001503199
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 957587
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
957587 23-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=609b1476083426981ac035795f87e9b6&application_id=957587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19901638c33a3db77775c2a674b06374&application_id=957587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=557ae97ae865662921dc6fad473ecc8e&application_id=957587&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 23, 2020 01:00 ET ( 06:00 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|6.420,00
|-3,31%
|EUR
|-220,00
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Dax geht nach Rekord die Luft aus
01:4623.01. 08:24
DAX endlich mit neuem Rekord: und jetzt?
07:1922.01. 17:56
Dax wagt nur kurzen Sprung auf neues Rekordhoch
01:4222.01. 17:20
Most Actives: K+S, Varta, Daimler
03:2722.01. 16:50
Aktie im Fokus: Airbus auf Rekordhoch - Boeing im Pech
00:5822.01. 15:46
Geschafft: DAX erklimmt neues Rekordhoch!
05:3422.01. 14:39
Netflix unter Druck - Jagd auf den Streaming-König ist eröffnet
01:3222.01. 14:34
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 22.01.2020
01:0522.01. 13:28
Analyser to go: Daumen über Varta gesenkt
01:3922.01. 11:59
Dax schafft Sprung zum neuen Rekord - Dieselprobleme belasten Daimler
01:5222.01. 11:59
Marktstratege Lipkow: Der Deckel ist weggeflogen
14:0722.01. 11:58
Leitindex auf Allzeithoch - DAX-Check
03:1322.01. 10:49
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Der Wohnungsmarkt zeigt Zeichen der Entspannung, da scheinbar der Zuzug in die Großstädte nachlässt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun besser wird am Wohnungsmarkt oder sehen Sie das nur als kurzfristige Entspannung?