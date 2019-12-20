EQS-Adhoc: Conzzeta: Divestment of Schmid Rhyner

20.12.2019 - 07:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): DisposalConzzeta: Divestment of Schmid Rhyner20-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Step towards new focus on Bystronic*Conzzeta is divesting Schmid Rhyner*Zurich, December 20, 2019 - Conzzeta reports the signing of a bindingagreement to divest its Schmid Rhyner business unit to the specialtychemicals group Altana, headquartered in Wesel, Germany. The closing of thetransaction is expected by the end of the first quarter 2020, subject toregulatory approval.Within Altana, Schmid Rhyner will be integrated into the Actega division.Actega develops and produces specialty coatings, printing inks, adhesivesand sealants, focusing on the printing- and packaging industry and plasticcompounds for the healthcare industry. It has a global presence andgenerated EUR 353 million of sales in 2018, representing 15.3% of Altanagroup sales.The Schmid Rhyner business unit of Conzzeta generated net revenue of CHF 54million(EUR 49 million) in 2018. Schmid Rhyner is specialized in print finishingwith innovative UV and water based (WB) primers, overprint coatings andlaminating adhesives. Over recent years, Schmid Rhyner pioneered the digitalUV varnishing technology and created a new dimension of tactile effects forthe printing- and packaging industry.*Michael Willome, Conzzeta Group CEO, commented:* "Altana is the idealpartner. With a complementary product offering and the global market access,Actega provides the best possible perspectives for the employees of SchmidRhyner. After the successful repositioning of Schmid Rhyner from commercialprinting towards innovative packaging solutions over recent years, the timehas come to open the next chapter. This is a further step towards the newfocus of Conzzeta on the Bystronic business unit."*Martin Babilas, Altana Group CEO, commented: *"In acquiring Schmid Rhyner,we are continuing to systematically pursue the Altana strategy of generatingvalue-creating growth through targeted acquisitions."*Thorsten Kröller, President of Actega, commented: *"With the acquisition westrengthen our competences in the area of overprint varnishes. It enables usto open up new markets and application areas, especially in the fields offlexible packaging and digital printing."*Jakob Rohner, CEO of Schmid Rhnyer, commented: *"Our agreement reflects acompelling industrial logic. The two companies together will provide acomprehensive offering of UV and WB inks and varnishes. Our team openlyembraces the opportunity of becoming part of Actega. Schmid Rhyner willbenefit from the broadened distribution channels for future growth."*Inquiries*Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com*About Conzzeta*Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands forinnovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. Conzzetastrives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growthand long-term value creation. Over 5,000 employees at more than 60 locationsworldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials, GraphicCoatings and Outdoor segments. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX SwissExchange (SIX:CON).*About Altana*ALTANA is a global leader in true specialty chemicals. The Group offersinnovative, environmentally compatible solutions for coating manufacturers,paint and plastics processors, the printing and packaging industries, thecosmetics sector and the electrical and electronics industry. The productrange includes additives, special coatings and adhesives, effect pigments,sealants and compounds, impregnating resins and varnishes, and testing andmeasuring instruments. ALTANA's four divisions, BYK, ECKART, ELANTAS, andACTEGA, all occupy a leading position in their target markets with respectto quality, product solution expertise, innovation and service.Headquartered in Wesel, Germany, the ALTANA Group has 47 productionfacilities and60 service and research laboratories worldwide. Throughout the Group morethan 6,400 people work to ensure the worldwide success of ALTANA. In 2018,ALTANA achieved sales of EUR 2.3 billion. About 7 percent of sales areinvested in research and development every year. Its high earning power andhigh growth rate make ALTANA one of the most innovative, fastest growing,and profitable chemical companies in the world.Additional features:Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DQPXDGQHUL [1]Document title: Divestment Schmid RhynerEnd of ad hoc announcementLanguage: EnglishCompany: ConzzetaGiesshübelstrasse 458045 ZürichSwitzerlandPhone: +41 44 468 24 49Fax: +41 44 468 24 53E-mail: info@conzzeta.comInternet: www.conzzeta.comISIN: CH0244017502Valor: A117LRListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart;SIX Swiss ExchangeEQS News ID: 941047End of Announcement EQS Group News Service941047 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8cb531fed826891e66141f9ce8259b6f&application_id=941047&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)