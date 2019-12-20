DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.376,96+0,49%NASDAQ 1008.641,29+0,71%
EQS-Adhoc: Conzzeta: Divestment of Schmid Rhyner
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Conzzeta / Key word(s): Disposal
Conzzeta: Divestment of Schmid Rhyner
20-Dec-2019 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Step towards new focus on Bystronic
*Conzzeta is divesting Schmid Rhyner*
Zurich, December 20, 2019 - Conzzeta reports the signing of a binding
agreement to divest its Schmid Rhyner business unit to the specialty
chemicals group Altana, headquartered in Wesel, Germany. The closing of the
transaction is expected by the end of the first quarter 2020, subject to
regulatory approval.
Within Altana, Schmid Rhyner will be integrated into the Actega division.
Actega develops and produces specialty coatings, printing inks, adhesives
and sealants, focusing on the printing- and packaging industry and plastic
compounds for the healthcare industry. It has a global presence and
generated EUR 353 million of sales in 2018, representing 15.3% of Altana
group sales.
The Schmid Rhyner business unit of Conzzeta generated net revenue of CHF 54
million
(EUR 49 million) in 2018. Schmid Rhyner is specialized in print finishing
with innovative UV and water based (WB) primers, overprint coatings and
laminating adhesives. Over recent years, Schmid Rhyner pioneered the digital
UV varnishing technology and created a new dimension of tactile effects for
the printing- and packaging industry.
*Michael Willome, Conzzeta Group CEO, commented:* "Altana is the ideal
partner. With a complementary product offering and the global market access,
Actega provides the best possible perspectives for the employees of Schmid
Rhyner. After the successful repositioning of Schmid Rhyner from commercial
printing towards innovative packaging solutions over recent years, the time
has come to open the next chapter. This is a further step towards the new
focus of Conzzeta on the Bystronic business unit."
*Martin Babilas, Altana Group CEO, commented: *"In acquiring Schmid Rhyner,
we are continuing to systematically pursue the Altana strategy of generating
value-creating growth through targeted acquisitions."
*Thorsten Kröller, President of Actega, commented: *"With the acquisition we
strengthen our competences in the area of overprint varnishes. It enables us
to open up new markets and application areas, especially in the fields of
flexible packaging and digital printing."
*Jakob Rohner, CEO of Schmid Rhnyer, commented: *"Our agreement reflects a
compelling industrial logic. The two companies together will provide a
comprehensive offering of UV and WB inks and varnishes. Our team openly
embraces the opportunity of becoming part of Actega. Schmid Rhyner will
benefit from the broadened distribution channels for future growth."
*Inquiries*
Michael Stäheli, Head Investor Relations & Corporate Communications;
Tel. +41 44 468 24 49; media@conzzeta.com
*About Conzzeta*
Conzzeta is a broadly diversified Swiss group of companies. It stands for
innovation, market orientation and an entrepreneurial approach. Conzzeta
strives for leading positions in its target markets, above-average growth
and long-term value creation. Over 5,000 employees at more than 60 locations
worldwide work in the Sheet Metal Processing, Foam Materials, Graphic
Coatings and Outdoor segments. Conzzeta AG is listed on the SIX Swiss
Exchange (SIX:CON).
*About Altana*
ALTANA is a global leader in true specialty chemicals. The Group offers
innovative, environmentally compatible solutions for coating manufacturers,
paint and plastics processors, the printing and packaging industries, the
cosmetics sector and the electrical and electronics industry. The product
range includes additives, special coatings and adhesives, effect pigments,
sealants and compounds, impregnating resins and varnishes, and testing and
measuring instruments. ALTANA's four divisions, BYK, ECKART, ELANTAS, and
ACTEGA, all occupy a leading position in their target markets with respect
to quality, product solution expertise, innovation and service.
Headquartered in Wesel, Germany, the ALTANA Group has 47 production
facilities and
60 service and research laboratories worldwide. Throughout the Group more
than 6,400 people work to ensure the worldwide success of ALTANA. In 2018,
ALTANA achieved sales of EUR 2.3 billion. About 7 percent of sales are
invested in research and development every year. Its high earning power and
high growth rate make ALTANA one of the most innovative, fastest growing,
and profitable chemical companies in the world.
Additional features:
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DQPXDGQHUL [1]
Document title: Divestment Schmid Rhyner
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Conzzeta
Giesshübelstrasse 45
8045 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 468 24 49
Fax: +41 44 468 24 53
E-mail: info@conzzeta.com
Internet: www.conzzeta.com
ISIN: CH0244017502
Valor: A117LR
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart;
SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 941047
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
941047 20-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8cb531fed826891e66141f9ce8259b6f&application_id=941047&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 01:00 ET ( 06:00 GMT)
