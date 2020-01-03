DAX ®13.385,93+1,03%TecDAX ®3.063,44+1,61%Dow Jones28.868,80+1,16%NASDAQ 1008.872,22+1,59%
EQS-Adhoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG: 1.056 million guests at the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jungfraubahn Holding AG: 1.056 million guests at the Jungfraujoch - Top of
Europe

03-Jan-2020 / 06:32 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release *from Jungfraubahn Holding Friday, 3. January
AG * 2020

*1.056 million guests at the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe *

*For the fourth time in its history, in 2019 Jungfrau Railways has attracted
over a million visitors to the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe. At the same
time, the number of guests has increased in the summer season at all
Experience Mountains. *

The Jungfrau Railway Group can look back on a successful year in terms of
visitor numbers. Strong demand from Asia contributed to the high visitor
numbers at the Jungfraujoch. 1.056 million visitors travelled to the Top of
Europe in 2019. This is the second-best result in the history of the
Jungfraujoch. This means that the one million visitor mark was exceeded for
the fourth time. The intensive market cultivation - above all in Asia - was
important here, which further strengthened the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe
brand. The decline compared to the previous year was 1.0 per cent despite
many days lost due to stormy winds especially during November/December.

After a stormy start to winter, the official opening of the 2019/2020 winter
sports season took place in early December. The partial opening of the new
Grindelwald Terminal, the new Männlichen aerial gondola and the direct
public transport connection with the Grindelwald Terminal stop on the
Bernese Oberland Railway (BOB) was met with interest from many curious
winter sports guests. The presale of season passes, which was positive, is
encouraging. 42,198 (compared to 38,000 in 2018) Top4 skipasses (partner
offer from Adelboden-Lenk, Gstaad, Jungfrau Ski Region and
Meiringen-Hasliberg) were sold in advance by 15 December 2019 at a price of
CHF 666. The Jungfrau Ski Region is a co-operation in which the Jungfrau
Railway Group holds more than 60%. From the start of the season until 31st
December 2019, the Jungfrau Ski Region registered 165,300 skier visits and
recorded a growth of 8.0 per cent on this period a year ago.

In the Experience Mountains segment, the other railways in the group all
performed better than the previous year. First Aerial Cableway (+20.4%)
welcomed the 700,000th guest for the first time. First Aerial Cableway and
Harder Railway (+11.7%) continued their positive trend and both achieved a
significant increase in the number of guests compared to the record level of
the previous year. In 2019, the Harder Railway was in operation for the
third time until the end of November. The 300,000th guest was welcomed on
the Harder Railway for the first time - which is why the total frequencies
in the reporting year exceeded 600,000 for the first time. This again
vindicated the company's decision to extend the Harder season by one month.
The Mürren Rail & Cableway carried 456,300 passengers and was able to
outperform the previous year's good performance by 12.3 per cent.
Cross-marketing with the Jungfraujoch contributed to the positive result.

_Passenger _Passenger _Change
numbers numbers in per cent_
2019_ 2018_
Jungfrau Railway _1,056,000_ _1,067,000_ _-1.0%_
(Jungfraujoch
arrival)
Grindelwald-First _707,100_ _587,500_ _+20.4%_
(From the valley
station, summer &
winter)
Mürren Railway _456,300_ _406,500_ _+12.3%_
(From the valley
station, whole year)
Harder Railway _606,200_ _542,500_ _+11.7%_
(Total frequency
April-November)
_Skier visits _Skier visits _Change
Season start - Season start - in per
31/12/2019_ 31/12/2018_ cent_
Jungfrau Ski _165,300_ _153,100_ _+8.0%_
Region

_Link:
_www.jungfrau.ch/de-ch/unternehmen/investoren/jungfraubahn-holding-ag/adhoc-
meldungen/ [1]

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Jungfraubahn Holding AG
Harderstrasse 14
3800 Interlaken
Switzerland
Phone: +41 33 828 71 11
Fax: +41 33 828 72 64
E-mail: info@jungfrau.ch
Internet: www.jungfrau.ch
ISIN: CH0017875789
Valor: A0CACJ
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss
Exchange
EQS News ID: 945913

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

945913 03-Jan-2020 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4774cf74f472828cae3ae795e7b35388&application_id=945913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 00:32 ET ( 05:32 GMT)
