EQS-Adhoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG: 1.056 million guests at the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe

03.01.2020 - 06:32 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

06:32

00:32

05:32

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousJungfraubahn Holding AG: 1.056 million guests at the Jungfraujoch - Top ofEurope03-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Press release *from Jungfraubahn Holding Friday, 3. JanuaryAG * 2020*1.056 million guests at the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe **For the fourth time in its history, in 2019 Jungfrau Railways has attractedover a million visitors to the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe. At the sametime, the number of guests has increased in the summer season at allExperience Mountains. *The Jungfrau Railway Group can look back on a successful year in terms ofvisitor numbers. Strong demand from Asia contributed to the high visitornumbers at the Jungfraujoch. 1.056 million visitors travelled to the Top ofEurope in 2019. This is the second-best result in the history of theJungfraujoch. This means that the one million visitor mark was exceeded forthe fourth time. The intensive market cultivation - above all in Asia - wasimportant here, which further strengthened the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europebrand. The decline compared to the previous year was 1.0 per cent despitemany days lost due to stormy winds especially during November/December.After a stormy start to winter, the official opening of the 2019/2020 wintersports season took place in early December. The partial opening of the newGrindelwald Terminal, the new Männlichen aerial gondola and the directpublic transport connection with the Grindelwald Terminal stop on theBernese Oberland Railway (BOB) was met with interest from many curiouswinter sports guests. The presale of season passes, which was positive, isencouraging. 42,198 (compared to 38,000 in 2018) Top4 skipasses (partneroffer from Adelboden-Lenk, Gstaad, Jungfrau Ski Region andMeiringen-Hasliberg) were sold in advance by 15 December 2019 at a price ofCHF 666. The Jungfrau Ski Region is a co-operation in which the JungfrauRailway Group holds more than 60%. From the start of the season until 31stDecember 2019, the Jungfrau Ski Region registered 165,300 skier visits andrecorded a growth of 8.0 per cent on this period a year ago.In the Experience Mountains segment, the other railways in the group allperformed better than the previous year. First Aerial Cableway (+20.4%)welcomed the 700,000th guest for the first time. First Aerial Cableway andHarder Railway (+11.7%) continued their positive trend and both achieved asignificant increase in the number of guests compared to the record level ofthe previous year. In 2019, the Harder Railway was in operation for thethird time until the end of November. The 300,000th guest was welcomed onthe Harder Railway for the first time - which is why the total frequenciesin the reporting year exceeded 600,000 for the first time. This againvindicated the company's decision to extend the Harder season by one month.The Mürren Rail & Cableway carried 456,300 passengers and was able tooutperform the previous year's good performance by 12.3 per cent.Cross-marketing with the Jungfraujoch contributed to the positive result._Passenger _Passenger _Changenumbers numbers in per cent_2019_ 2018_Jungfrau Railway _1,056,000_ _1,067,000_ _-1.0%_(Jungfraujocharrival)Grindelwald-First _707,100_ _587,500_ _+20.4%_(From the valleystation, summer &winter)Mürren Railway _456,300_ _406,500_ _+12.3%_(From the valleystation, whole year)Harder Railway _606,200_ _542,500_ _+11.7%_(Total frequencyApril-November)_Skier visits _Skier visits _ChangeSeason start - Season start - in per31/12/2019_ 31/12/2018_ cent_Jungfrau Ski _165,300_ _153,100_ _+8.0%_Region_Link:_www.jungfrau.ch/de-ch/unternehmen/investoren/jungfraubahn-holding-ag/adhoc-meldungen/ [1]End of ad hoc announcementLanguage: EnglishCompany: Jungfraubahn Holding AGHarderstrasse 143800 InterlakenSwitzerlandPhone: +41 33 828 71 11Fax: +41 33 828 72 64E-mail: info@jungfrau.chInternet: www.jungfrau.chISIN: CH0017875789Valor: A0CACJListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX SwissExchangeEQS News ID: 945913End of Announcement EQS Group News Service945913 03-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4774cf74f472828cae3ae795e7b35388&application_id=945913&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)