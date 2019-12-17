EQS-Adhoc: Medacta Receives FDA Clearance for MyShoulder Placement Guides

17.12.2019 - 19:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Regulatory ApprovalMedacta Receives FDA Clearance for MyShoulder Placement Guides17-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Press Release**Medacta Receives FDA Clearance for MyShoulder Placement Guides*_CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, 17 December 2019 -Medacta announced today it hasreceived clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for itsMyShoulder Placement Guides for shoulder arthroplasty, following approvalfrom the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) earlier thisyear. These patient-matched, 3D-printed solutions work in conjunction withthe Medacta Shoulder System and associated instrumentation to help thesurgeon create an accurate and reproducible implant placement specific toeach patient's individual anatomy.The MyShoulder system is the first patient-specific offering in the UnitedStates to provide both humeral and glenoid guides, in order to facilitateexecution of the surgical plan. Detailed patient modeling, via computedtomography (CT) imaging, supports precise reconstruction of patient bonemorphology for a patient-matched fit that helps surgeons improve accuracyboth in preoperative planning and surgery."Working with the MyShoulder Placement Guides enables me to play a key rolein the surgical process from start to finish. Access to pre-operativeplanning and the support of a dedicated technician are key aspects of theplatform and ensure the resulting guides are optimized for each procedureand patient," said Matthew D. Saltzman, M.D., Associate Professor ofOrthopaedic Surgery at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago,Illinois. "This level of collaboration associated with the system, alongsideMedacta's robust suite of implants and instruments, creates a thoroughsolution that's easy to implement in the OR."MyShoulder is in line with Medacta's broader focus on personalized surgicalapproaches, an area of orthopedics the company has advanced through itssophisticated "MySolutions" technology. In addition to MyShoulder,MySolutions also includes Medacta's MyKnee, MyHip and MySpine platforms,which have resulted in standard-of-care breakthroughs for joint replacementand spine surgery."Medacta is dedicated to empowering surgeons through technology. Our goal isto provide solutions that encourage surgeon input at all stages of thesurgical process while providing patient-specific designs and insights tosupport them," said Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of MedactaInternational. "We've received incredibly positive feedback from surgeonsusing our patient-matched solutions in joint and spine and are thrilled tobring this level of precision and collaboration to U.S. surgeons practicingshoulder arthroplasty as well."The MyShoulder Placement Guides will also be added to the educationaloffering of Medacta's Shoulder Learning Centers in the United Statesorganized by the prestigious M.O.R.E. Institute. For more information onMyShoulder and Medacta's shoulder arthroplasty solutions, visitwww.medacta.com/EN/myshoulder [1].*Contact*Medacta Group SACorrado Farsetta, CFOPhone: +41 91 696 60 60investor.relations@medacta.ch*About Medacta*Medacta is an international company specializing in the design andproduction of innovative orthopaedic products and the development ofaccompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, andsports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products andsurgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer indeveloping new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgicaltechniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ('AMIS')technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedicexpertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop thesophisticated 'MySolutions' technology, which offers surgeons highlypersonalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies bycreating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools foruse in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.End of ad hoc announcementLanguage: EnglishCompany: Medacta Group SAStrada Regina6874 Castel San PietroSwitzerlandPhone: +41 91 696 6060E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.chInternet: www.medacta.comISIN: CH0468525222Listed: SIX Swiss ExchangeEQS News ID: 938581End of Announcement EQS Group News Service938581 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d219cd026f20015fcdf0299e7b86d583&application_id=938581&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 17, 2019ET (GMT)