EQS-Adhoc: Medacta revenue up by 14%, with a strong revenue growth above the market in all regions and business lines
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Sales Result
Medacta revenue up by 14%, with a strong revenue growth above the market in
all regions and business lines
21-Jan-2020 / 07:15 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Press Release - 2019 Preliminary unaudited top-line figures *
*Medacta revenue up by 14%, with a strong revenue growth above the market in
all regions and business lines*
_CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _21 January 2020_ - Medacta Group SA continues to
expand, achieving strong organic revenue growth significantly above market.
The company realized 2019 preliminary unaudited sales equal to Euro 311M,
with an increase of 14.0% over the prior year (11.4% on a constant currency
basis).
"We are pleased with the full year results. We had a positive contribution
from all product lines and a balanced geographic growth in all key markets"
said Francesco Siccardi, CEO.
The Hip line continued to grow and benefit from the AMIS technique, while
the integrated proposal of innovative implants, personalised MIKA approach
and GMK Single Use Instrumentation sustained the strong Knee performance.
The Spine product line showed a nice acceleration in the second part of the
year and a good full year performance. The patient-matched and minimally
invasive solution, MySpine MIS MC, along with the successful refocus of the
structure on the Medacta marketing approach, have been the key elements of
this result.
In 2019 we completed the launch of our innovative Total Shoulder system,
ended in December with the FDA clearance on the My Shoulder. Thanks to our
comprehensive product portfolio and to a successful deployment strategy, we
were able to achieve a very positive result in this product line as well.
Below we show the 2019 sales break-down by product lines:
(Thousand Euro) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Reported Constant
Growth Currency
Growth
Hip 164'125 153'039 7.2% 5.3%
Knee 111'749 96'060 16.3% 13.3%
Extremities* 9'747 3'820 155.1% 147.3%
Spine 25'265 19'691 28.3% 23.4%
TOTAL 310'886 272'610 14.0% 11.4%
* Extremities include Shoulder and Sports Med sales
We had a balanced geographic sales growth in all key markets. Europe
registered a good growth, despite price pressure in some of our key
countries. The US market realised an overall good performance and remains
one of our strategic markets and a key focus for 2020. Asia Pacific
delivered a strong result thanks to a fine tuned and well executed marketing
strategy, capable to generate noticeable acceleration in the second part of
the year.
In 2019 Medacta expanded in five new target regions with new distributors
worldwide: Cyprus, Ecuador, Lebanon, Paraguay and Tunisia. This expansion in
new markets contributed to sustain the acceleration in the RoW area.
Below we show the 2019 sales break-down by geographic area:
(Thousand Euro) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Reported Constant
Growth Currency
Growth
Europe 136'095 124'903 9.0% 8.0%
North America 95'507 80'148 19.2% 13.2%
Asia Pacific 66'935 58'274 14.9% 13.3%
RoW* 12'349 9'285 33.0% 30.8%
TOTAL 310'886 272'610 14.0% 11.4%
* Other includes all other geographic locations, including
Middle East.
These preliminary results are unaudited and are based on management's
initial analysis of operations for the periods ended December 31, 2019 and
are therefore subject to change. The company expects to announce its fourth
quarter and audited full year 2019 financial and operating results on April
6th.
Medacta's 2019 Preliminary unaudited top-line figures conference call will
take place at 3:00 pm CET today. The event will be webcast live via this
link [1]. The audio webcast of the conference call will be available on our
website.
The telephone conference can be accessed at:
CH: +41 445806522
DE: +49 69201744220
UK: +44 2030092470
USA: +18 774230830
PIN: 55202794#
*Contact*
Medacta Group SA
Corrado Farsetta, CFO
Phone: +41 91 696 60 60
investor.relations@medacta.ch
*About Medacta:*
Medacta is an international company specializing in the design and
production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of
accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and
sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and
surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in
developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical
techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS")
technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic
expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the
sophisticated "_MySolutions_" technology, which offers surgeons highly
personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by
creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for
use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Medacta Group SA
Strada Regina
6874 Castel San Pietro
Switzerland
Phone: +41 91 696 6060
E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch
Internet: www.medacta.com
ISIN: CH0468525222
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 957393
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
957393 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=02576637a53431d13837fa0be4a69586&application_id=957393&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 21, 2020 01:15 ET ( 06:15 GMT)
