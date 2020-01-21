EQS-Adhoc: Medacta revenue up by 14%, with a strong revenue growth above the market in all regions and business lines

21.01.2020 - 07:15 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Sales ResultMedacta revenue up by 14%, with a strong revenue growth above the market inall regions and business lines21-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Press Release - 2019 Preliminary unaudited top-line figures **Medacta revenue up by 14%, with a strong revenue growth above the market inall regions and business lines*_CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _21 January 2020_ - Medacta Group SA continues toexpand, achieving strong organic revenue growth significantly above market.The company realized 2019 preliminary unaudited sales equal to Euro 311M,with an increase of 14.0% over the prior year (11.4% on a constant currencybasis)."We are pleased with the full year results. We had a positive contributionfrom all product lines and a balanced geographic growth in all key markets"said Francesco Siccardi, CEO.The Hip line continued to grow and benefit from the AMIS technique, whilethe integrated proposal of innovative implants, personalised MIKA approachand GMK Single Use Instrumentation sustained the strong Knee performance.The Spine product line showed a nice acceleration in the second part of theyear and a good full year performance. The patient-matched and minimallyinvasive solution, MySpine MIS MC, along with the successful refocus of thestructure on the Medacta marketing approach, have been the key elements ofthis result.In 2019 we completed the launch of our innovative Total Shoulder system,ended in December with the FDA clearance on the My Shoulder. Thanks to ourcomprehensive product portfolio and to a successful deployment strategy, wewere able to achieve a very positive result in this product line as well.Below we show the 2019 sales break-down by product lines:(Thousand Euro) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Reported ConstantGrowth CurrencyGrowthHip 164'125 153'039 7.2% 5.3%Knee 111'749 96'060 16.3% 13.3%Extremities* 9'747 3'820 155.1% 147.3%Spine 25'265 19'691 28.3% 23.4%TOTAL 310'886 272'610 14.0% 11.4%* Extremities include Shoulder and Sports Med salesWe had a balanced geographic sales growth in all key markets. Europeregistered a good growth, despite price pressure in some of our keycountries. The US market realised an overall good performance and remainsone of our strategic markets and a key focus for 2020. Asia Pacificdelivered a strong result thanks to a fine tuned and well executed marketingstrategy, capable to generate noticeable acceleration in the second part ofthe year.In 2019 Medacta expanded in five new target regions with new distributorsworldwide: Cyprus, Ecuador, Lebanon, Paraguay and Tunisia. This expansion innew markets contributed to sustain the acceleration in the RoW area.Below we show the 2019 sales break-down by geographic area:(Thousand Euro) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Reported ConstantGrowth CurrencyGrowthEurope 136'095 124'903 9.0% 8.0%North America 95'507 80'148 19.2% 13.2%Asia Pacific 66'935 58'274 14.9% 13.3%RoW* 12'349 9'285 33.0% 30.8%TOTAL 310'886 272'610 14.0% 11.4%* Other includes all other geographic locations, includingMiddle East.These preliminary results are unaudited and are based on management'sinitial analysis of operations for the periods ended December 31, 2019 andare therefore subject to change. The company expects to announce its fourthquarter and audited full year 2019 financial and operating results on April6th.Medacta's 2019 Preliminary unaudited top-line figures conference call willtake place atpm CET today. The event will be webcast live via thislink [1]. The audio webcast of the conference call will be available on ourwebsite.The telephone conference can be accessed at:CH: +41 445806522DE: +49 69201744220UK: +44 2030092470USA: +18 774230830PIN: 55202794#*Contact*Medacta Group SACorrado Farsetta, CFOPhone: +41 91 696 60 60investor.relations@medacta.ch*About Medacta:*Medacta is an international company specializing in the design andproduction of innovative orthopaedic products and the development ofaccompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, andsports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products andsurgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer indeveloping new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgicaltechniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery ("AMIS")technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedicexpertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop thesophisticated "_MySolutions_" technology, which offers surgeons highlypersonalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies bycreating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools foruse in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures.