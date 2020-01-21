DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace...
EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace industry
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace
industry
21-Jan-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace industry*
Breitenbach, January 21, 2020 - The Von Roll Group has achieved the EN 9100
certification for the production and sales of innovative composite materials
for the aerospace industry. This is an important milestone in the
diversification strategy already communicated by the publicly listed Swiss
company.
The new Von Roll products are designed for reinforcing wall and floor panels
in aircraft cabin interiors. Their advantages include long shelf life,
excellent environmental compatibility and improved mechanical performance.
At the same time, they meet the high standards of fire protection required
by the aerospace industry.
The highly simplified processability of the new materials offers
considerable efficiency improvements for industrial manufacturing in the
aviation industry.
Von Roll expects great potential for the newly developed materials and is
already cooperating with leading manufacturers for the required approvals.
*About Von Roll Holding AG:* As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding
AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission,
storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical
insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14
production sites with around 1,250 employees. The company supplies customers
in over 80 countries.
*Contact:*
Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications
T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com
This press release is based on information currently available.
Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the
statements made here. For more information on the company and its business
performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll
Holding AG which is available in digital form at
https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/ [1].
End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Von Roll Holding AG
Passwangstrasse 20
4226 Breitenbach
Switzerland
Phone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36
E-mail: press@vonroll.com
Internet: www.vonrollgroup.com
ISIN: CH0003245351
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt,
Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 957455
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service
957455 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53d96dc458907df3bf58683976b685d0&application_id=957455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 21, 2020 01:00 ET ( 06:00 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|0,785
|-0,63%
|EUR
|-0,005
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ein Tag vor Beginn des Davos-Treffens Dax kaum bewegt
01:4320.01. 17:57
Aktie im Fokus: Deutsche Bank knicken weg nach kritischer Studie
00:5920.01. 17:19
Most Actives: Wirecard, Lufthansa, Ballard Power
03:2620.01. 16:49
Hoffnung für Mieter: Wohnungsmarkt zeigt Zeichen der Entspannung
01:4820.01. 15:44
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 20.01.2020
01:0720.01. 14:09
Analyser to go: Deutsche Bank stuft Gea herunter
01:4320.01. 12:36
Bitcoin: Neue Krypto-Rallye voraus durch Optionen und Halfing?
10:2720.01. 12:35
HeavytraderZ: Carl Zeiss Meditec - starke Trendaktie fürs Depot 2020
05:2020.01. 12:01
Dax auf letzten Metern zum neuen Rekord - Bei Lufthansa drohen Streiks
01:3620.01. 11:28
Trading-Tipp: Rheinmetall - Analystenstudie sorgt für Auftrieb
01:4320.01. 11:00
BASF, Covestro, Corteva, K+S - das rät aktuell Thorsten Küfner
07:0820.01. 10:59
Pepsico: Da ist das Kaufsignal! Tipp der Woche
02:4120.01. 10:55
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?