EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace industry

21.01.2020 - 07:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

07:00

01:00

06:00

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousVon Roll Holding AG: Von Roll receives certification for the aerospaceindustry21-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTRelease of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KRThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace industry*Breitenbach, January 21, 2020 - The Von Roll Group has achieved the EN 9100certification for the production and sales of innovative composite materialsfor the aerospace industry. This is an important milestone in thediversification strategy already communicated by the publicly listed Swisscompany.The new Von Roll products are designed for reinforcing wall and floor panelsin aircraft cabin interiors. Their advantages include long shelf life,excellent environmental compatibility and improved mechanical performance.At the same time, they meet the high standards of fire protection requiredby the aerospace industry.The highly simplified processability of the new materials offersconsiderable efficiency improvements for industrial manufacturing in theaviation industry.Von Roll expects great potential for the newly developed materials and isalready cooperating with leading manufacturers for the required approvals.*About Von Roll Holding AG:* As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll HoldingAG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission,storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electricalinsulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14production sites with around 1,250 employees. The company supplies customersin over 80 countries.*Contact:*Claudia Güntert, Corporate CommunicationsT: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.comThis press release is based on information currently available.Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with thestatements made here. For more information on the company and its businessperformance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von RollHolding AG which is available in digital form athttps://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/ [1].End of ad hoc announcementLanguage: EnglishCompany: Von Roll Holding AGPasswangstrasse 204226 BreitenbachSwitzerlandPhone: 0041 (0)61 785 52 36E-mail: press@vonroll.comInternet: www.vonrollgroup.comISIN: CH0003245351Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt,Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss ExchangeEQS News ID: 957455End of Announcement EQS Group News Service957455 21-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53d96dc458907df3bf58683976b685d0&application_id=957455&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)