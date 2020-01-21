EQS-Adhoc: Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace industry

DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace industry

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Von Roll Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Von Roll Holding AG: Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace
industry

21-Jan-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Von Roll receives certification for the aerospace industry*

Breitenbach, January 21, 2020 - The Von Roll Group has achieved the EN 9100
certification for the production and sales of innovative composite materials
for the aerospace industry. This is an important milestone in the
diversification strategy already communicated by the publicly listed Swiss
company.

The new Von Roll products are designed for reinforcing wall and floor panels
in aircraft cabin interiors. Their advantages include long shelf life,
excellent environmental compatibility and improved mechanical performance.
At the same time, they meet the high standards of fire protection required
by the aerospace industry.

The highly simplified processability of the new materials offers
considerable efficiency improvements for industrial manufacturing in the
aviation industry.

Von Roll expects great potential for the newly developed materials and is
already cooperating with leading manufacturers for the required approvals.

*About Von Roll Holding AG:* As a Swiss industrial company, Von Roll Holding
AG focuses on products and systems for power generation, transmission,
storage and distribution. Von Roll is a global market leader for electrical
insulation products, systems and services and has a worldwide presence in 14
production sites with around 1,250 employees. The company supplies customers
in over 80 countries.

*Contact:*
Claudia Güntert, Corporate Communications
T: +41 61 785 52 36, F: +41 61 785 58 92, E: press@vonroll.com

This press release is based on information currently available.
Unforeseeable risks and influences may lead to discrepancies with the
statements made here. For more information on the company and its business
performance, please refer to the Annual and Semi-Annual Report of Von Roll
Holding AG which is available in digital form at
https://www.vonrollgroup.com/en/ [1].

