DAX ®13.449,63-0,01%TecDAX ®3.088,62-0,17%S&P FUTURE3.279,00-0,33%Nasdaq 100 Future9.067,00+0,99%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > EQS-News: ALSO adds further 3D printers to its range

EQS-News: ALSO adds further 3D printers to its range

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
ALSO adds further 3D printers to its range

2020-01-14 / 11:30

Emmen, Switzerland, 14 January 2020
*Media release*

*ALSO adds further 3D printers to its range*

*Technology provider ALSO is continuing to expand its 3D technology
portfolio. Newcomers to the range are the DWS and Leapfrog professional 3D
printers and the Sculpto entry-level model. ALSO is thus further enhancing
its profile as a leading provider in the area of additive manufacturing.*

Deployment scenarios for 3D printers range ever wider, from high-priced
models for challenging component production in manufacturing to compact
units for printing smaller items. ALSO included the first 3D printer in its
portfolio in 2017, since then the distributor and technology provider has
continuously expanded its offering in the area of additive manufacturing.
The 3D printers and solutions that ALSO distributes now support different
complete workflows in additive manufacturing up to and including the
finished product.

"By further expanding our 3D technology portfolio ALSO is again increasing
the range of its offerings and thereby strengthening its long-term
commitment in this important growth area," said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of
ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). "We will continue to invest in this exciting
sector and take new partners on board."

With the professional 3D printers from DWS und Leapfrog and the less
expensive model from Sculpto the company now offers, in addition to HP Multi
Jet Fusion technology, a wide range of devices for many different uses.

The 3D printers made by DWS of Italy were developed specially for production
in jewellery and dental, specific productions in general industry and all
sorts of prototype work. DWS uses laser-based stereolithography (SLA) and
works with an extensive range of materials and software developed in-house.
ALSO additionally distributes DWS' new DFAB product and materials for one
visit dental restorations in Germany. The Dutch manufacturer's Leapfrog FDM
printers are using two print heads that can be operated separately in
different modes and can also work with several materials in parallel. ALSO
distributes Leapfrog's Bolt Pro model in Europe.

Buyers of professional DWS and Leapfrog products also benefit from the
expertise bundled at the ALSO European Centre of Competence for 3D Printing.

Users of the small and very easy-to-use Sculpto printer can 3D print swiftly
and simply, without special previous knowledge, objects up to the size of a
football in many different colours and shapes by means of the Sculpto app.

Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200114en.pdf [1]

*Contact person ALSO Holding AG: *
Manuela Rost-Hein
Head of Communications ALSO Group
Phone: +49 151 14040215
E-Mail: manuela.rost-hein@also.com

*ALSO Holding AG* (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyers
of the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware,
software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broad
spectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and IT
services sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From the
development of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance of
hardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning and
remarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop.
ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net sales
of approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscal
year 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group,
Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://also.group
[2]

*Droege Group *
Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investment
company under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for
tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value.
Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital
strength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out direct
investments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sized
companies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution -
following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented
corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy
based on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention,
demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm for
quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent
years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and
international markets and operates in 30 countries. More information:
https://droege-group.com [3]

*Disclaimer *
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on
current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown
risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences
between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development,
in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our
Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these
forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or
developments.

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QNILAAFUTW [4]
Document title: ALSO_14.1.2020

End of Corporate News
952845 2020-01-14


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2bb9806640ff8b4369c01db366ce5c92&application_id=952845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ed5aed1ef7ec4d7b9cd22c4f4c61811&application_id=952845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ca056c5e7bd6494162f0caba4e435a4f&application_id=952845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d97d095b2171aa3d6b70b2f88e864365&application_id=952845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 05:31 ET ( 10:31 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

ALSO HOLDING AG SF 1
ALSO HOLDING AG SF 1 - Performance (3 Monate) 124,60 +0,48%
EUR +0,60
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
11:31 EQS-News: ALSO adds further 3D printers to its range
11:31 EQS-News: ALSO nimmt weitere 3D-Drucker ins Programm
11:31 DGAP-News: ALSO nimmt weitere 3D-Drucker ins Programm (deutsch)

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
11:52 "Finanztransaktionssteuer" ist Börsen-Unwort des Jahres
11:46 DGAP-PVR: ENCAVIS AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 10,38 -0,76%
11:46 DGAP-PVR: ENCAVIS AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 10,38 -0,76%
11:45 DGAP-PVR: ENCAVIS AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 10,38 -0,76%
11:45 DGAP-PVR: ENCAVIS AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 10,38 -0,76%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:55 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax wagt sich wieder etwas aus der Deckung MDAX ® 28.437,52 +0,11%
11:48 München macht sich Hoffnungen auf Automesse IAA APPLE 284,25 +1,34%
11:47 ROUNDUP: VW-Konzern legt 2019 bei Verkäufen doch noch einmal zu MAN ST 43,82 -0,32%
11:46 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ENCAVIS AG (deutsch) ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 10,38 -0,76%
11:46 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ENCAVIS AG (deutsch) ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 10,38 -0,76%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
13.01. Bei Varta wird's eng VARTA AG O.N. 81,90 +0,99%
10.01. Billigflieger Ryanair überrascht alle RYANAIR HLDGS PLC EO-,006 15,95 -0,22%
13.01. Wirecard: So geht's nach dem AR-Chefwechsel weiter WIRECARD 113,90 +0,26%
08:34 8 Themen, die am Dienstag für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.449,68 -0,01%
13.01. Morphosys nach Milliarden-Deal kaum zu bremsen MORPHOSYS 123,50 -0,08%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:55 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax wagt sich wieder etwas aus der Deckung MDAX ® 28.438,63 +0,12%
11:48 München macht sich Hoffnungen auf Automesse IAA APPLE 284,25 +1,34%
11:47 ROUNDUP: VW-Konzern legt 2019 bei Verkäufen doch noch einmal zu MAN ST 43,82 -0,32%
11:46 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ENCAVIS AG (deutsch) ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 10,38 -0,76%
11:46 DGAP-Stimmrechte: ENCAVIS AG (deutsch) ENCAVIS AG INH. O.N. 10,38 -0,76%
Marktberichte
11:55 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax wagt sich wieder etwas aus der Deckung MDAX ® 28.438,63 +0,12%
11:34 Banken fragen 0,283 Milliarden Euro weniger EZB-Liquidität nach
11:03 China begrüßt Rücknahme des US-Vorwurfs der Währungsmanipulation
11:00 Allianz: EZB senkt Zins im April erneut
10:15 Bitcoin steigt auf Zweimonatshoch - Halving-Event rückt näher BTC/CHF 7.875,8650 +2,5680%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen