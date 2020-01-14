EQS-News: ALSO adds further 3D printers to its range

14.01.2020 - 11:31 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

EQS Group-News: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Product LaunchALSO adds further 3D printers to its range2020-01-14 /Emmen, Switzerland, 14 January 2020*Media release**ALSO adds further 3D printers to its range**Technology provider ALSO is continuing to expand its 3D technologyportfolio. Newcomers to the range are the DWS and Leapfrog professional 3Dprinters and the Sculpto entry-level model. ALSO is thus further enhancingits profile as a leading provider in the area of additive manufacturing.*Deployment scenarios for 3D printers range ever wider, from high-pricedmodels for challenging component production in manufacturing to compactunits for printing smaller items. ALSO included the first 3D printer in itsportfolio in 2017, since then the distributor and technology provider hascontinuously expanded its offering in the area of additive manufacturing.The 3D printers and solutions that ALSO distributes now support differentcomplete workflows in additive manufacturing up to and including thefinished product."By further expanding our 3D technology portfolio ALSO is again increasingthe range of its offerings and thereby strengthening its long-termcommitment in this important growth area," said Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO ofALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN). "We will continue to invest in this excitingsector and take new partners on board."With the professional 3D printers from DWS und Leapfrog and the lessexpensive model from Sculpto the company now offers, in addition to HP MultiJet Fusion technology, a wide range of devices for many different uses.The 3D printers made by DWS of Italy were developed specially for productionin jewellery and dental, specific productions in general industry and allsorts of prototype work. DWS uses laser-based stereolithography (SLA) andworks with an extensive range of materials and software developed in-house.ALSO additionally distributes DWS' new DFAB product and materials for onevisit dental restorations in Germany. The Dutch manufacturer's Leapfrog FDMprinters are using two print heads that can be operated separately indifferent modes and can also work with several materials in parallel. ALSOdistributes Leapfrog's Bolt Pro model in Europe.Buyers of professional DWS and Leapfrog products also benefit from theexpertise bundled at the ALSO European Centre of Competence for 3D Printing.Users of the small and very easy-to-use Sculpto printer can 3D print swiftlyand simply, without special previous knowledge, objects up to the size of afootball in many different colours and shapes by means of the Sculpto app.Direct link to media release: https://www2.also.com/press/20200114en.pdf [1]*Contact person ALSO Holding AG: *Manuela Rost-HeinHead of Communications ALSO GroupPhone: +49 151 14040215E-Mail: manuela.rost-hein@also.com*ALSO Holding AG* (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) brings providers and buyersof the ICT industry together. ALSO offer more than 550 vendors of hardware,software and IT-services access to over 100 000 buyers, who can call a broadspectrum of other customized services in the logistics, finance, and ITservices sectors, as well as traditional distribution services. From thedevelopment of complex IT landscapes, the provision and maintenance ofhardware and software, right through to the return, reconditioning andremarketing of IT hardware, ALSO offers all services as a one-stop shop.ALSO is represented in 23 European countries and generates total net salesof approximately 9.2 billion euros with around 4 000 employees in the fiscalyear 2018. The majority shareholder of ALSO Holding AG is the Droege Group,Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information is available at http://also.group[2]*Droege Group *Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent advisory and investmentcompany under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist fortailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value.Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capitalstrength into a family-equity business model. The group carries out directinvestments with its own equity in corporate spin-offs and medium-sizedcompanies in «special situations». With the guiding principle «execution -following the rules of art», the group is a pioneer in execution-orientedcorporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategybased on current megatrends (knowledge, connectivity, prevention,demography, specialization, future work, shopping 4.0). Enthusiasm forquality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recentyears Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic andinternational markets and operates in 30 countries. More information:https://droege-group.com [3]*Disclaimer *This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based oncurrent assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknownrisks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differencesbetween the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development,in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of ourGroup. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating theseforward-looking statements or adapting them to future events ordevelopments.Additional features:Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=QNILAAFUTW [4]Document title: ALSO_14.1.2020End of Corporate News952845 2020-01-141: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2bb9806640ff8b4369c01db366ce5c92&application_id=952845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ed5aed1ef7ec4d7b9cd22c4f4c61811&application_id=952845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ca056c5e7bd6494162f0caba4e435a4f&application_id=952845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d97d095b2171aa3d6b70b2f88e864365&application_id=952845&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)