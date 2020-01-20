EQS-News: PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

20.01.2020 - 10:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): StatementPJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors2020-01-20 /MSKThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Resolutions taken by the Board of DirectorsMoscow, Russian Federation (20 January 2020) - Public Joint Stock Company"MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the"Company"), announces that MegaFon's Board of Directors at a meeting held inthe form of absentee voting on 16 January 2020, took the following actions:1) To approve MegaFon's participation in the company Digital Labs LLCthrough acquisition of 100% of its authorized capital from JSC MF Digital.For more information:PJSC MegaFonMedia: Tel: + 7 925 696 0507 pr@megafon.ruInvestors: Tel: +7 495 926 2012 ir@megafon.ruNotes to EditorsMegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operatingin all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in theRepublics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognisedmarket leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the firstoperator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G)network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercialoperation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information aboutMegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at:http://www.megafon.ru [1].Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking StatementsSome of the information in this document may contain or refer to projectionsor other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the futurefinancial performance of the Company. You can identify forward lookingstatements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate","forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative ofsuch terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution youthat these statements are only predictions, and are based upon variousassumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties andcontingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyondour control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions.The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements toreflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or toreflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause theactual results to differ materially from those contained in projections orforward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, generaleconomic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated withoperating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industriesin which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specificallyrelated to the Company and its business and operations.2020-01-20 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted byEquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de956657 2020-01-20 MSK1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1600797983cc6ddd21b28ba820cf69fd&application_id=956657&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 20, 2020ET (GMT)