EQS-News: PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

EQS-News: PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

2020-01-20


EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Statement
PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

2020-01-20 / 12:00 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors

Moscow, Russian Federation (20 January 2020) - Public Joint Stock Company
"MegaFon", a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the
"Company"), announces that MegaFon's Board of Directors at a meeting held in
the form of absentee voting on 16 January 2020, took the following actions:

1) To approve MegaFon's participation in the company Digital Labs LLC
through acquisition of 100% of its authorized capital from JSC MF Digital.

For more information:

PJSC MegaFon

Media: Tel: + 7 925 696 0507 pr@megafon.ru

Investors: Tel: +7 495 926 2012 ir@megafon.ru

Notes to Editors

MegaFon PJSC is a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities, operating
in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the
Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognised
market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first
operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G)
network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial
operation of an LTE Advanced (4G) data network. Additional information about
MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at:
http://www.megafon.ru [1].

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections
or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future
financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking
statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate",
"forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of
such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you
that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various
assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and
contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond
our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions.
The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to
reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to
reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the
actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or
forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general
economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with
operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries
in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically
related to the Company and its business and operations.

2020-01-20 MSK Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by
EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
956657 2020-01-20 MSK


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1600797983cc6ddd21b28ba820cf69fd&application_id=956657&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 20, 2020 04:00 ET ( 09:00 GMT)
