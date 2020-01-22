Eve Sleep plc: Director Purchase of Shares

22.01.2020 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Eve Sleep plc (EVE)Eve Sleep plc: Director Purchase of Shares22-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")Director Purchase of Shareseve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK,Ireland (together the 'UK&I') and France announces that Tim Parfitt, CFO ofthe Company, has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in theCompany ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.2 pence per Ordinary Share.Following the purchase, Tim holds 527,048 Ordinary Shares in the Company,representing 0.2 per cent. of the issued share capital.The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Companyto constitute inside information stipulated under the Market AbuseRegulation (EU) No. 596/2014.For enquiries, please contact:eve Sleep plcJames Sturrock, Chief Executive via M7 Communications LTDOfficerTim Parfitt, Chief Financial OfficerfinnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500BrokerMatt Goode / Hannah Boros - CorporateFinanceAlice Lane - Equity Capital MarketsM7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543Mark ReedThe notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EUMarket Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.1 Details of the persondischarging managerialresponsibilities / personclosely associateda) Name Tim Parfitt2 Reason for the notificationa) Position / status Chief Financial OfficerInitial notification / Initial notificationamendment3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance marketparticipant, auction platform, auctioneer or auctionmonitora) Name eve Sleep plcb) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE674 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place wheretransactions have been conducteda) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1p eachinstrument, type of ("Ordinary Shares")instrumentIdentification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Sharesc) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)2.1999 500,000d) Aggregated information GBP10,999.50e) Date of the transaction 21 January 2020f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIMISIN: GB00BYWMFT51Category Code: DSHTIDM: EVELEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6Sequence No.: 41743EQS News ID: 958027End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)