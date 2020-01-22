DAX ®13.555,87+0,05%TecDAX ®3.170,25-0,08%Dow Jones29.196,04-0,52%NASDAQ 1009.166,63-0,08%
Eve Sleep plc: Director Purchase of Shares
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
Eve Sleep plc: Director Purchase of Shares
22-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company")
Director Purchase of Shares
eve Sleep, the direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK,
Ireland (together the 'UK&I') and France announces that Tim Parfitt, CFO of
the Company, has purchased 500,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the
Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 2.2 pence per Ordinary Share.
Following the purchase, Tim holds 527,048 Ordinary Shares in the Company,
representing 0.2 per cent. of the issued share capital.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company
to constitute inside information stipulated under the Market Abuse
Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.
For enquiries, please contact:
eve Sleep plc
James Sturrock, Chief Executive via M7 Communications LTD
Officer
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer
finnCap Ltd - Nominated Adviser and Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500
Broker
Matt Goode / Hannah Boros - Corporate
Finance
Alice Lane - Equity Capital Markets
M7 Communications LTD - PR/IR Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543
Mark Reed
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU
Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.
1 Details of the person
discharging managerial
responsibilities / person
closely associated
a) Name Tim Parfitt
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification / Initial notification
amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name eve Sleep plc
b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
instrument, type of ("Ordinary Shares")
instrument
Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51
b) Nature of transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
2.1999 500,000
d) Aggregated information GBP10,999.50
e) Date of the transaction 21 January 2020
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM
ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EVE
LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6
Sequence No.: 41743
EQS News ID: 958027
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
