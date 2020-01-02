Eve Sleep plc: Holding in Company

02.01.2020 - 17:58 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Eve Sleep plc (EVE)Eve Sleep plc: Holding in Company02-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdingsNOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevantissuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format ifpossible)i1a. Identity of the issuer Eve Sleep plcor the underlying issuerof existing shares towhich voting rights areattached:1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)Non-UK issuer2. Reason for the notification (please mark theappropriate box or boxes with an "X")An acquisition or disposal of voting rights XAn acquisition or disposal of financialinstrumentsAn event changing the breakdown of voting rightsOther (please specify)iii:3. Details of person subject to the notificationobligationName Aggregate of Standard LifeAberdeen plc affiliatedinvestment management entitieswith delegated voting rights onbehalf of multiple managedportfoliosCity and country of Edinburgh, Scotlandregistered office (ifapplicable)4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)vNameCity and country ofregistered office (ifapplicable)5. Date on which the 30/12/2019threshold was crossed orreachedvi:6. Date on which issuer 02/01/2020notified (DD/MM/YYYY):7. Total positions of person(s) subject to thenotification obligation% of % of voting Total of Total number ofvoting rights through both in voting rights ofrights financial % (8.A + issuerviiattache instruments 8.B)d to (total of 8.B 1shares + 8.B 2)(totalof 8.A)Resulting 11.18 0.00 11.18 263,444,823situationon the dateon whichthresholdwas crossedor reachedPosition of N/A N/A N/Apreviousnotification (ifapplicable)8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date onwhich the threshold was crossed or reachedviiiA: Voting rights attached to sharesClass/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rightsofsharesISIN code(ifpossible)Direct Indirect Direct Indirect(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10Directive Directive Directive of2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)GB00BYWMFT51 N/A 29,452,532 N/A 11.18SUBTOTAL 8. 29,452,532 11.18B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) ofDirective 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % offinancial datex Conversion rights that may be votininstrument Periodxi acquired if the ginstrument is rightExercised/converted.SUBTOTAL 8. B 1B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effectaccording to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1(b))Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % ofof datex Conversion of votinfinanc Period xi voting gial rights rightinstru settlementxii smentSUBTOTAL 8.B.29. Information in relation to the person subject to thenotification obligation (please mark theapplicable box with an "X")Person subject to the notificationobligation is not controlled by any naturalperson or legal entity and does not controlany other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the(underlying) issuerxiiiFull chain of controlled undertakings Xthrough which the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively heldstarting with the ultimate controllingnatural person or legal entityxiv (pleaseadd additional rows as necessary)Namexv % of % of Total of both if it equals or isvoting voting higher than the notifiablerights rights thresholdif it throughequals financialor is instrumenhigher ts if itthan the equals ornotifiab is higherle than thethreshol notifiabld ethresholdStandardLifeAberdeenplcStandardLifeInvestments(Holdings) LimitedStandard 11.18 0.00 11.18LifeInvestmentsLimited10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:Name of the proxy holder N/AThe number and % of voting rights N/AheldThe date until which the voting N/Arights will be held11. Additional informationxviIn reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed bythe named discretionary investment management entity withinmultiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based oninvestment management agreements whereby the client hasdelegated the exercise of the voting power to the referencedinvestment manager.This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rightseffectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediateholding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited("SLIHL") and held by the underlying investment managemententity Standard Life Investments Limited ("SLIL") increasedabove the 11% notifiable threshold due to an in specie transferon 30 December 2019. SLIHL now effectively holds and SLIL holdsthe delegated voting rights to 11.18% of the shares in EveSleep plc.Place of completion Edinburgh, United KingdomDate of completion 02/01/2020ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51Category Code: HOLTIDM: EVELEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6Sequence No.: 38350EQS News ID: 946047End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 02, 2020ET (GMT)