Eve Sleep plc: Holding in Company
Eve Sleep plc (EVE)
Eve Sleep plc: Holding in Company
02-Jan-2020 / 16:58 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant
issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if
possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer Eve Sleep plc
or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to
which voting rights are
attached:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the
appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial
instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification
obligation
Name Aggregate of Standard Life
Aberdeen plc affiliated
investment management entities
with delegated voting rights on
behalf of multiple managed
portfolios
City and country of Edinburgh, Scotland
registered office (if
applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of
registered office (if
applicable)
5. Date on which the 30/12/2019
threshold was crossed or
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer 02/01/2020
notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation
% of % of voting Total of Total number of
voting rights through both in voting rights of
rights financial % (8.A + issuervii
attache instruments 8.B)
d to (total of 8.B 1
shares + 8.B 2)
(total
of 8.
A)
Resulting 11.18 0.00 11.18 263,444,823
situation
on the date
on which
threshold
was crossed
or reached
Position of N/A N/A N/A
previous
notificatio
n (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
of
shares
ISIN code
(if
possible)
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10
Directive Directive Directive of
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e
2004/109
/EC)
(DTR5.2.
1)
GB00BYWMFT51 N/A 29,452,532 N/A 11.18
SUBTOTAL 8. 29,452,532 11.18
A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of
financial datex Conversion rights that may be votin
instrument Periodxi acquired if the g
instrument is right
s
Exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect
according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(b))
Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of
of datex Conversion of votin
financ Period xi voting g
ial rights right
instru settlementxii s
ment
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification
obligation is not controlled by any natural
person or legal entity and does not control
any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the
(underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings X
through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held
starting with the ultimate controlling
natural person or legal entityxiv (please
add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of % of Total of both if it equals or is
voting voting higher than the notifiable
rights rights threshold
if it through
equals financial
or is instrumen
higher ts if it
than the equals or
notifiab is higher
le than the
threshol notifiabl
d e
threshold
Standard
Life
Aberdeen
plc
Standard
Life
Investmen
ts
(Holdings
) Limited
Standard 11.18 0.00 11.18
Life
Investmen
ts
Limited
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights N/A
held
The date until which the voting N/A
rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi
In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by
the named discretionary investment management entity within
multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on
investment management agreements whereby the client has
delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced
investment manager.
This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights
effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate
holding company Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
("SLIHL") and held by the underlying investment management
entity Standard Life Investments Limited ("SLIL") increased
above the 11% notifiable threshold due to an in specie transfer
on 30 December 2019. SLIHL now effectively holds and SLIL holds
the delegated voting rights to 11.18% of the shares in Eve
Sleep plc.
Place of completion Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Date of completion 02/01/2020
ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: EVE
LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6
Sequence No.: 38350
EQS News ID: 946047
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 02, 2020 11:58 ET ( 16:58 GMT)
