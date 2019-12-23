Form 8.3 - Harwood Wealth Management Group plc

23.12.2019 - 16:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Maitland Institutional Services Limited (MISL)Form 8.3 - Harwood Wealth Management Group plc23-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.FORM 8.3PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITHINTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORERule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")1. KEY INFORMATION(a) Identity of the person MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fundwhose positions/dealings arebeing disclosed:(b) Owner or controller of Chelverton Asset Management Limitedinterests and shortpositions disclosed, ifdifferent from 1(a):The naming of nominee orvehicle companies isinsufficient(c) Name of offeror/offeree Harwood Wealth Management Group plcin relation to whoserelevant securities thisform relates:Use a separate form for eachofferor/offeree(d) If an exempt fund n/amanager connected with anofferor/offeree, state thisand specify identity ofofferor/offeree:(e) Date position Opening position disclosureheld/dealing undertaken:23 December 2019(f) Has the discloser NOpreviously disclosed, or arethey today disclosing, underthe Code in respect of anyother party to this offer?2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeroror offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)Class of Ordinary 0.25p shares GB00BYYWB172relevantsecurity:Interests Short positionsNumber % Number %(1) Relevant 2,223,042 3.55securitiesowned and/orcontrolled:(2)Derivatives(other thanoptions):(3) Optionsandagreements topurchase/sell2,223,042 3.55TOTAL:All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements topurchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form8 (Open Positions).(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and otherexecutive options)Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription n/aright exists:Details, including nature of the rights concerned andrelevant percentages:If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than oneclass of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copytable 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevantsecurity.3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE(a) Purchases and salesClass of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price persecurity securities unitn/a(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)Class of Product Nature of Number of Price perrelevant description dealing reference unitsecurity securitiese.g. CFD e.g.opening/closing along/shortposition,increasing/reducing along/shortpositionn/a(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varyingClass Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Optionof descrip purchasi of price date moneyreleva tion ng, securi per unit paid/nt e.g. selling, ties receivesecuri call varying to e.g. d perty option etc. which Ameri unitoption can,relate Europs eanetc.n/a(ii) ExercisingClass of Product Number of Exercise pricerelevant description securities per unitsecuritye.g. calloptionn/a(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unitsecurity (if applicable)e.g. subscription,conversionn/aThe currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securitiesof the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d)(as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.4. OTHER INFORMATION(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangementsDetails of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevantsecurities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain fromdealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and anyparty to the offer or any person acting in concert with a partyto the offer:If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,state "none"None(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options orderivativesDetails of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formalor informal, between the person making the disclosure and anyother person relating to:(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under anyoption; or(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of anyrelevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,state "none"None(c) AttachmentsIs a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO23 December 2019Date of disclosure:John Davies, Maitland AdministrationServices LimitedContact name:+44 (0) 1245 398950Telephone number:Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a RegulatoryInformation Service.The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation inrelation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk[1].Category Code: RET - Harwood Wealth Management Group plcTIDM: MISLOAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 37182EQS News ID: 942873End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d610e80acff92c902df9f1f3bdbd4b53&application_id=942873&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)