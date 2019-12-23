DAX ®13.300,94-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,99+0,24%Dow Jones28.565,45+0,39%NASDAQ 1008.705,86+0,32%
Form 8.3 - Harwood Wealth Management Group plc
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Maitland Institutional Services Limited (MISL)
Form 8.3 - Harwood Wealth Management Group plc
23-Dec-2019 / 15:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH
INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Identity of the person MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund
whose positions/dealings are
being disclosed:
(b) Owner or controller of Chelverton Asset Management Limited
interests and short
positions disclosed, if
different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or
vehicle companies is
insufficient
(c) Name of offeror/offeree Harwood Wealth Management Group plc
in relation to whose
relevant securities this
form relates:
Use a separate form for each
offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund n/a
manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this
and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position Opening position disclosure
held/dealing undertaken:
23 December 2019
(f) Has the discloser NO
previously disclosed, or are
they today disclosing, under
the Code in respect of any
other party to this offer?
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror
or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of Ordinary 0.25p shares GB00BYYWB172
relevant
security:
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant 2,223,042 3.55
securities
owned and/or
controlled:
(2)
Derivatives
(other than
options):
(3) Options
and
agreements to
purchase/sell
:
2,223,042 3.55
TOTAL:
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to
purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form
8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other
executive options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription n/a
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and
relevant percentages:
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one
class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy
table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security.
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per
security securities unit
n/a
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)
Class of Product Nature of Number of Price per
relevant description dealing reference unit
security securities
e.g. CFD e.g.
opening/closi
ng a
long/short
position,
increasing/re
ducing a
long/short
position
n/a
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
of descrip purchasi of price date money
releva tion ng, securi per unit paid/
nt e.g. selling, ties receive
securi call varying to e.g. d per
ty option etc. which Ameri unit
option can,
relate Europ
s ean
etc.
n/a
(ii) Exercising
Class of Product Number of Exercise price
relevant description securities per unit
security
e.g. call
option
n/a
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security (if applicable)
e.g. subscription,
conversion
n/a
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities
of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d)
(as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement
or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant
securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from
dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any
party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party
to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or
derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal
or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any
other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any
option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
23 December 2019
Date of disclosure:
John Davies, Maitland Administration
Services Limited
Contact name:
+44 (0) 1245 398950
Telephone number:
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in
relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk
[1].
Category Code: RET - Harwood Wealth Management Group plc
TIDM: MISL
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37182
EQS News ID: 942873
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d610e80acff92c902df9f1f3bdbd4b53&application_id=942873&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 10:30 ET ( 15:30 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|141,25
|-10,32%
|GBX
|-16,25
|Porträt - Chart
|Nachrichten
|16:30
|Form 8.3 - Harwood Wealth Management Group plc HARWOOD WEALTH 141,25 -10,32%
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?