Form 8.3 - Link Fund Solutions Ltd: Redde Plc
Link Fund Solutions Ltd (REDD)
Form 8.3 - Link Fund Solutions Ltd: Redde Plc
09-Jan-2020 / 09:28 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser: Link Fund Solutions Ltd
(b) Owner or controller of interests and
short positions disclosed, if different
from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle
companies is insufficient. For a trust,
the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation Redde plc
to whose relevant securities this form
relates:
Use a separate form for each
offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected
with an offeror/offeree, state this and
specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing 08/01/2020
undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure,
state the latest practicable date prior
to the disclosure
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) No
above, is the discloser making
disclosures in respect of any other
party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash
offer, state "N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one
class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy
table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror
or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of
relevant
security:
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant 26,337,653 8.58% 0 0.00%
securities owned
and/or
controlled:
(2) Cash-settled 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
derivatives:
(3) 0 0.00% 0 0.00%
Stock-settled
derivatives
(including
options) and
agreements to
purchase/sell:
26,337,653 8.58% 0 0.00%
TOTAL:
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be
given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other
employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant
percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities
of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d)
(as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per
security securities unit
0.1p ordinary Sale 975,000 1.0740
0.1p ordinary Sale 44,716 1.0724
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Product Nature of Number of Price per
relevant description dealing reference unit
security securities
e.g. CFD e.g.
opening/closi
ng a
long/short
position,
increasing/re
ducing a
long/short
position
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
of descrip purchasi of price date money
releva tion ng, securi per unit paid/
nt e.g. selling, ties receive
securi call varying to e.g. d per
ty option etc. which Ameri unit
option can,
relate Europ
s ean
etc.
(ii) Exercise
Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise
relevant description exercised securities price per
security against unit
e.g. call
option
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security (if applicable)
e.g. subscription,
conversion
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement
or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant
securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from
dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any
party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party
to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be
included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or
understandings, state "none"
None
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or
derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal
or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any
other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any
option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
09/01/2020
Date of disclosure:
Caroline Adams
Contact name:
+44 20 7954 9689
Telephone number:
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in
relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk
[1].
Category Code: RET - Redde Plc
TIDM: REDD
Sequence No.: 39509
EQS News ID: 949879
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e35863529128a93eafdd069c80151ba6&application_id=949879&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 09, 2020 04:28 ET ( 09:28 GMT)
