DAX ®13.226,83+0,76%TecDAX ®3.036,83+1,19%Dow Jones28.634,97-0,24%NASDAQ 1008.860,90+0,14%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc

Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Maitland Institutional Services Limited (Maitland Institutional Services
Limited)
Form 8.3 - Proactis Holdings plc

07-Jan-2020 / 16:24 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH
INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Identity of the person MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund
whose positions/dealings are
being disclosed:
(b) Owner or controller of
interests and short
positions disclosed, if
different from 1(a):
Chelverton Asset Management Limited

The naming of nominee or
vehicle companies is
insufficient
(c) Name of offeror/offeree Proactis Holdings Plc
in relation to whose
relevant securities this
form relates:

Use a separate form for each
offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund n/a
manager connected with an
offeror/offeree, state this
and specify identity of
offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position 6 January 2020
held/dealing undertaken:
(f) Has the discloser NO
previously disclosed, or are
they today disclosing, under
the Code in respect of any
other party to this offer? If YES, specify which:

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror
or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of Ordinary 10p shares GB00B13GSS58
relevant
security:

Interests Short positions

Number % Number %
(1) Relevant 4,735,000 4.97
securities
owned and/or
controlled:
(2)
Derivatives
(other than
options):
(3) Options
and
agreements to
purchase/sell
:
4,735,000 4.97

TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to
purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form
8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other
executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription n/a
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and
relevant percentages:

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one
class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy
table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities

Ordinary Purchase 100,000 GBP0.46

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of Product Nature of Number of Price per
relevant description dealing reference unit
security securities

e.g. CFD e.g.
opening/closi
ng a
long/short
position,
increasing/re
ducing a
long/short
position
n/a

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
of descrip purchasi of price date money
releva tion ng, securi per unit paid/
nt e.g. selling, ties receive
securi call varying to e.g. d per
ty option etc. which Ameri unit
option can,
relate Europ
s ean
etc.
n/a

(ii) Exercising

Class of Product Number of Exercise price
relevant description securities per unit
security

e.g. call
option
n/a

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security (if applicable)

e.g. subscription,
conversion
n/a

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities
of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d)
(as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement
or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant
securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from
dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any
party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party
to the offer:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or
derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal
or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any
other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any
option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

7 January 2020

Date of disclosure:
John Davies, Maitland Administration
Services Limited

Contact name:
+44 (0) 1245 206214

Telephone number:

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in
relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk
[1].

Category Code: RET - Proactis Holdings plc
TIDM: Maitland Institutional Services Limited
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 38969
EQS News ID: 948181

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d610e80acff92c902df9f1f3bdbd4b53&application_id=948181&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2020 11:24 ET ( 16:24 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
17:37 PTA-CMS: Mühlbauer Holding AG: Aktienrückkauf: Bekanntmachung nach Artikel 5 Abs. 1 b) und Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 - Erwerb eigener Aktien - 18. Zwischenmeldung MUEHLBAUER HOLD.AG O.N. 37,40 +0,54%
17:35 DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -6- METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:35 DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -5- METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:35 DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -4- METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:35 DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -3- METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:35 DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 -2- METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:35 DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:35 DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article -6- METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:35 DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article -5- METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:35 DGAP-PVR: METRO AG: Release according to Article -4- METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
17:35 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 21. Januar 2020
17:35 ROUNDUP: Schulze begrüßt CO2-Reduktion - Auch Verkehr soll liefern
17:35 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 8. Januar 2020
17:35 DGAP-Stimmrechte: METRO AG (deutsch) METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:30 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch) TELE COLUMBUS AG NA O.N. 2,69 +2,44%
17:24 DGAP-Stimmrechte: comdirect bank AG (deutsch) COMDIRECT 13,46 +0,15%
17:23 IRW-News: Nicola Mining Inc.: Nicola Mining meldet Erwerb von Mineralkonzessionen und Erweiterung des Konzessionsblocks New Craigmont NICOLA MINING 0,071 -3,378%
17:22 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Continental AG (deutsch) CONTINENTAL 114,98 +1,91%
17:20 DGAP-Stimmrechte: RIB Software SE (deutsch) RIB SOFTWARE SE NA EO 1 20,44 -0,20%
17:12 ROUNDUP 2: Endspiel im Machtkampf zwischen Volkswagen und Zulieferer Prevent DAIMLER 49,18 +1,06%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
06.01. Covestro am DAX-Ende – das ist der Grund COVESTRO AG O.N. 40,31 +0,42%
09:19 Daimler: Dieses "Avatar"-Auto soll die Zukunft sein DAIMLER 49,18 +1,06%
08:37 5 Themen, die am Dienstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.226,83 +0,76%
09:54 Evotec: Kooperation bringt Millionen EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,57 +1,30%
10:06 Evotec: Bilderbuchmäßige Korrektur und Meilenstein - Trading-Tipp EVOTEC SE INH O.N. 22,57 +1,30%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
17:35 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 21. Januar 2020
17:35 ROUNDUP: Schulze begrüßt CO2-Reduktion - Auch Verkehr soll liefern
17:35 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 8. Januar 2020
17:35 DGAP-Stimmrechte: METRO AG (deutsch) METRO AG ST O.N. 13,32 -0,34%
17:30 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Tele Columbus AG (deutsch) TELE COLUMBUS AG NA O.N. 2,69 +2,44%
Marktberichte
17:00 Devisen: Eurokurs gibt deutlich nah - Iran-Konflikt stützt Dollar EUR/USD 1,1136 -0,5328%
16:43 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger werden wieder vorsichtiger Dow Jones 28.634,87 -0,24%
16:22 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen erholt - Brent deutlicher unter 70 Dollar PNE AG NA O.N. 4,40 +9,18%
16:17 Devisen: Eurokurs gefallen - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1172 US-Dollar EUR/USD 1,1136 -0,5328%
16:09 Aktien New York: Anleger werden wieder vorsichtiger Dow Jones 28.634,87 -0,24%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 2 - stehen?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen