DAX ®13.489,73+1,27%TecDAX ®3.091,81+1,56%Dow Jones28.891,78+0,51%NASDAQ 1008.999,68+0,98%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc

09-Jan-2020 / 14:22 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
********************

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2013
******************************************************************************
*******

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1%
OR MORE
******************************************************************************
******

1. KEY INFORMATION
******************

Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Company dealt in AbbVie plc
Class of relevant security to which the US$0.01 common stock
dealings being disclosed relate (Note
2)
Date of dealing 08 January 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant
security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short
Numbers (%) Numbers (%)
(1) Relevant 122,666,825 8.29% 30,310 0.00%
securities
(2) Derivatives
(other than
options)
(3) Options and
agreements to
purchase/sell
Total 122,666,825 8.29% 30,310 0.00%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other
than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Numbers (%) Numbers (%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than
options)
(3) Options and agreements
to purchase/sell
Total

Ap20

1. Dealings (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant Price per unit (Note
securities 5)
Sale 18,111 88.89 USD
Purchase 19,701 88.89 USD
Purchase 745 89.00 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, Nature of Number of Price per
transaction relevant unit
securities

e.g. CFD
(Note 6) (Note 5)
(Note 7)
Not Applicable

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Writing, Number Exercise Type, Expiry Option
name, selling, of price e.g. date money
purchasi securiti Americ paid/rec
ng, es to an, eived
varying which Europe per unit
e.g. call etc. the an (Note 5)
option option etc.
relates
(Note 7)
Not
Applicabl
e

(ii) Exercising

Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per unit
(Note 5)

e.g. call option

Not Applicable

(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note
4)

Nature of transaction Details Price per unit

(Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5)
Not Applicable

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding
between the person disclosing and any other person relating to
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or
future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to
which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If
none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure 09 January 2020
Contact name Shawn Acker
Telephone number 001-610-669-8989
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror
with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
(Note 10)

Category Code: RET - AbbVie plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 39713
EQS News ID: 950467

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 09:22 ET ( 14:22 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

ABBVIE INC. DL-,01
ABBVIE INC. DL-,01 - Performance (3 Monate) 81,60 +0,99%
EUR +0,80
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
15:22 Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc ABBVIE INC. DL-,01 81,60 +0,99%
08.01. Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc ABBVIE INC. DL-,01 81,60 +0,99%
07.01. Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc ABBVIE INC. DL-,01 81,60 +0,99%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
15:31 Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): -2- DYNACERT INC. 0,535 ±0,000%
15:31 Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Kaufen DYNACERT INC. 0,535 ±0,000%
15:31 EQS/Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): -2- DYNACERT INC. 0,535 ±0,000%
15:31 EQS/Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Kaufen DYNACERT INC. 0,535 ±0,000%
15:25 PTA-HV: TC Unterhaltungselektronik -2- TC UNTERHALTUNGSELEK. 0,750 +15,385%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
15:31 Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Kaufen DYNACERT INC. 0,535 ±0,000%
15:20 IRW-News: Draganfly Inc.: Draganfly Inc. kündigt Notierung am OTCQB-Markt und DTC-Berechtigung an DRAGANFLY INC. 0,404 -0,980%
15:20 ROUNDUP/Umstrittene Lieferung für Kohlebergbau: Kaeser trifft Klimaaktivistin SIEMENS 118,40 +1,16%
15:20 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 09.01.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
15:19 USA bereit zu Iran-Verhandlungen 'ohne Voraussetzungen'

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
08.01. Varta-Aktie stürzt am Mittwoch ab – die Gründe VARTA AG O.N. 93,50 +1,63%
09:15 Aixtron-Aktie von Analysten-Tipp angespornt AIXTRON 9,75 +7,05%
08:32 5 Themen, die am Donnerstag für Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.489,09 +1,27%
10:21 Morphosys-Aktie auf höchstem Stand seit 2000 MORPHOSYS 135,00 +4,57%
08.01. Adidas-Aktie knackt Fabel-Marke ADIDAS 309,00 +2,03%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
15:31 Original-Research: dynaCERT Inc (von GBC AG): Kaufen DYNACERT INC. 0,535 ±0,000%
15:20 IRW-News: Draganfly Inc.: Draganfly Inc. kündigt Notierung am OTCQB-Markt und DTC-Berechtigung an DRAGANFLY INC. 0,404 -0,980%
15:20 ROUNDUP/Umstrittene Lieferung für Kohlebergbau: Kaeser trifft Klimaaktivistin SIEMENS 118,38 +1,14%
15:20 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 09.01.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
15:19 USA bereit zu Iran-Verhandlungen 'ohne Voraussetzungen'
Marktberichte
15:07 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch MDAX ® 28.552,66 +0,62%
15:04 MÄRKTE USA/Wall Street nach deeskalierenden Tönen Trumps fester erwartet BED BATH + BEYOND DL-,01 13,35 -11,74%
15:03 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax nähert sich seinem Rekordhoch MDAX ® 28.552,66 +0,62%
14:49 Aktien New York Ausblick: Erleichterung in Iran-Konflikt treibt Kurse weiter an Dow Jones 28.892,19 +0,51%
13:42 Devisen: Eurokurs leicht gefallen - Britisches Pfund gibt nach EUR/USD 1,1109 -0,0126%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen