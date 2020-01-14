DAX ®13.447,76-0,03%TecDAX ®3.093,37-0,01%Dow Jones28.945,80+0,13%NASDAQ 1009.062,42-0,09%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: AbbVie plc

14-Jan-2020 / 15:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ap19

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
********************

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2013
******************************************************************************
*******

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1%
OR MORE
******************************************************************************
******

1. KEY INFORMATION
******************

Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Company dealt in AbbVie plc
Class of relevant security to which the US$0.01 common stock
dealings being disclosed relate (Note
2)
Date of dealing 13 January 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant
security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short
Numbers (%) Numbers (%)
(1) Relevant 122,576,670 8.29% 39,403 0.00%
securities
(2) Derivatives
(other than
options)
(3) Options and
agreements to
purchase/sell
Total 122,576,670 8.29% 39,403 0.00%

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other
than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short
Numbers (%) Numbers (%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than
options)
(3) Options and agreements
to purchase/sell
Total

Ap20

1. Dealings (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant Price per unit (Note
securities 5)
Sale 12,400 88.99 USD
Purchase 89,686 89.06 USD
Sale 68,674 89.06 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, Nature of Number of Price per
transaction relevant unit
securities

e.g. CFD
(Note 6) (Note 5)
(Note 7)
Not Applicable

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product Writing, Number Exercise Type, Expiry Option
name, selling, of price e.g. date money
purchasi securiti Americ paid/rec
ng, es to an, eived
varying which Europe per unit
e.g. call etc. the an (Note 5)
option option etc.
relates
(Note 7)
Not
Applicabl
e

(ii) Exercising

Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per unit
(Note 5)

e.g. call option

Not Applicable

(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note
4)

Nature of transaction Details Price per unit

(Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5)
Not Applicable

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding
between the person disclosing and any other person relating to
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or
future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to
which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If
none, this should be stated.

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure 14 January 2020
Contact name Shawn Acker
Telephone number 001-610-669-8989
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror
with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
(Note 10)

Category Code: RET - AbbVie plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 40364
EQS News ID: 953127

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 14, 2020 10:01 ET ( 15:01 GMT)
