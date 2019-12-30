DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.503,87-0,49%NASDAQ 1008.705,87-0,74%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Allergan plc
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Allergan plc
30-Dec-2019 / 15:23 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
********************
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2013
******************************************************************************
*******
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1%
OR MORE
******************************************************************************
******
1. KEY INFORMATION
******************
Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Vanguard Group, Inc.
Company dealt in Allergan plc
Class of relevant security to which US$0.0001 Ordinary Shares
the dealings being disclosed relate
(Note 2)
Date of dealing 27 December 2019
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant
security dealt in (Note 3)
Long Short
Numbers (%) Numbers (%)
(1) Relevant securities 24,478,365 7.45%
(2) Derivatives (other
than options)
(3) Options and agreements
to purchase/sell
Total 24,478,365 7.45%
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other
than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Class of relevant security: Long Short
Numbers (%) Numbers (%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than
options)
(3) Options and agreements
to purchase/sell
Total
Ap20
1. Dealings (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale Number of relevant Price per unit (Note
securities 5)
Purchase 376 191.42 USD
Sale 6,095 191.58 USD
Purchase 1,898 191.58 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name, Nature of Number of Price per
transaction relevant unit
securities
e.g. CFD
(Note 6) (Note 5)
(Note 7)
Not Applicable
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product Writing, Number Exercise Type, Expiry Option
name, selling, of price e.g. date money
purchasi securiti Americ paid/rec
ng, es to an, eived
varying which Europe per unit
e.g. call etc. the an (Note 5)
option option etc.
relates
(Note 7)
Not
Applicabl
e
(ii) Exercising
Product name, Number of securities Exercise price per unit
(Note 5)
e.g. call option
Not Applicable
(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note
4)
Nature of transaction Details Price per unit
(Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5)
Not Applicable
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding
between the person disclosing and any other person relating to
the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or
future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to
which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If
none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
Date of disclosure 30 December 2019
Contact name Shawn Acker
Telephone number 001-610-669-8989
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror
with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection
(Note 10)
Category Code: RET - Allergan plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 37982
EQS News ID: 944961
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 10:23 ET ( 15:23 GMT)
