Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Allergan plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Allergan plc30-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Ap19FORM 8.3IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL********************DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVERRULES, 2013*************************************************************************************DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1%OR MORE************************************************************************************1. KEY INFORMATION******************Name of person dealing (Note 1) The Vanguard Group, Inc.Company dealt in Allergan plcClass of relevant security to which US$0.0001 Ordinary Sharesthe dealings being disclosed relate(Note 2)Date of dealing 27 December 20192. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevantsecurity dealt in (Note 3)Long ShortNumbers (%) Numbers (%)(1) Relevant securities 24,478,365 7.45%(2) Derivatives (otherthan options)(3) Options and agreementsto purchase/sellTotal 24,478,365 7.45%(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, otherthan the class dealt in (Note 3)Class of relevant security: Long ShortNumbers (%) Numbers (%)(1) Relevant securities(2) Derivatives (other thanoptions)(3) Options and agreementsto purchase/sellTotalAp201. Dealings (Note 4)(a) Purchases and salesPurchase/sale Number of relevant Price per unit (Notesecurities 5)Purchase 376 191.42 USDSale 6,095 191.58 USDPurchase 1,898 191.58 USD(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)Product name, Nature of Number of Price pertransaction relevant unitsecuritiese.g. CFD(Note 6) (Note 5)(Note 7)Not Applicable(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varyingProduct Writing, Number Exercise Type, Expiry Optionname, selling, of price e.g. date moneypurchasi securiti Americ paid/recng, es to an, eivedvarying which Europe per unite.g. call etc. the an (Note 5)option option etc.relates(Note 7)NotApplicabl(ii) ExercisingProduct name, Number of securities Exercise price per unit(Note 5)e.g. call optionNot Applicable(e) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note4)Nature of transaction Details Price per unit(Note 8) (if applicable) (Note 5)Not ApplicableAp212. OTHER INFORMATIONAgreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivativesFull details of any agreement, arrangement or understandingbetween the person disclosing and any other person relating tothe voting rights of any relevant securities under any optionreferred to on this form or relating to the voting rights orfuture acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities towhich any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. Ifnone, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NODate of disclosure 30 December 2019Contact name Shawn AckerTelephone number 001-610-669-8989If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offerorwith which connectedIf a connected EFM, state nature of connection(Note 10)Category Code: RET - Allergan plcTIDM: IRSHLEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65Sequence No.: 37982EQS News ID: 944961End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)