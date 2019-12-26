Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc

26.12.2019 - 16:14 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc26-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.FORM 8.3PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BYA PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORERule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")1. KEY INFORMATION(a) Full name of discloser: The Vanguard Group, Inc.(b) Owner or controller of interestsand short positions disclosed, ifdifferent from 1(a):The naming of nominee or vehiclecompanies is insufficient. For a trust,the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named.(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation Sophos Group plcto whose relevant securities this formrelates:Use a separate form for eachofferor/offeree(d) If an exempt fund manager connectedwith an offeror/offeree, state this andspecify identity of offeror/offeree:(e) Date position held/dealing 24 December 2019undertaken:For an opening position disclosure,state the latest practicable date priorto the disclosure(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) N/Aabove, is the discloser makingdisclosures in respect of any otherparty to the offer?If it is a cash offer or possible cashoffer, state "N/A"2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSUREIf there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than oneclass of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copytable 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevantsecurity.(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeroror offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)Class of 3p ordinaryrelevantsecurity:Interests Short positionsNumber % Number %(1) Relevant 16,366,748 3.32%securities ownedand/orcontrolled:(2) Cash-settledderivatives:(3)Stock-settledderivatives(includingoptions) andagreements topurchase/sell:16,366,748 3.32%TOTAL:All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including tradedoptions), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should begiven on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and otheremployee options)Class of relevant security in relation to which subscriptionright exists:Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevantpercentages:3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSUREWhere there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securitiesof the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d)(as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.(a) Purchases and salesClass of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unitsecurity securitiesCommon Stock Purchase 7,463 5.67 GBPCommon Stock Purchase 11,872 5.68 GBP(b) Cash-settled derivative transactionsClass of Product Nature of Number of Price perrelevant description dealing reference unitsecurity securitiese.g. CFD e.g.opening/closing along/shortposition,increasing/reducing along/shortposition(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varyingClass Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Optionof descrip purchasi of price date moneyreleva tion ng, securi per unit paid/nt e.g. selling, ties receivesecuri call varying to e.g. d perty option etc. which Ameri unitoption can,relate Europs eanetc.(ii) ExerciseClass of Product Exercising/ Number of Exerciserelevant description exercised securities price persecurity against unite.g. calloption(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unitsecurity (if applicable)e.g. subscription,conversion4. OTHER INFORMATION(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangementsDetails of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevantsecurities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain fromdealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and anyparty to the offer or any person acting in concert with a partyto the offer:Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not beincluded. If there are no such agreements, arrangements orunderstandings, state "none"(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options orderivativesDetails of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formalor informal, between the person making the disclosure and anyother person relating to:(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under anyoption; or(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of anyrelevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,state "none"(c) AttachmentsIs a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO26 December 2019Date of disclosure:Shawn AckerContact name:001-610-669-8989Telephone number:Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a RegulatoryInformation Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel atmonitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit isavailable for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirementson +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk[1].Category Code: RET - Sophos Group plcTIDM:LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65Sequence No.: 37539EQS News ID: 943753End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d610e80acff92c902df9f1f3bdbd4b53&application_id=943753&site_id=vwd&application_name=news