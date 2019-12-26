DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.581,23+0,23%NASDAQ 1008.744,80+0,52%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc

26-Dec-2019 / 15:14 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: The Vanguard Group, Inc.
(b) Owner or controller of interests
and short positions disclosed, if
different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle
companies is insufficient. For a trust,
the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation Sophos Group plc
to whose relevant securities this form
relates:

Use a separate form for each
offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected
with an offeror/offeree, state this and
specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing 24 December 2019
undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure,
state the latest practicable date prior
to the disclosure
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) N/A
above, is the discloser making
disclosures in respect of any other
party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash
offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one
class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy
table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror
or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of 3p ordinary
relevant
security:

Interests Short positions

Number % Number %
(1) Relevant 16,366,748 3.32%
securities owned
and/or
controlled:
(2) Cash-settled
derivatives:

(3)
Stock-settled
derivatives
(including
options) and
agreements to
purchase/sell:
16,366,748 3.32%

TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be
given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other
employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant
percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities
of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d)
(as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities

Common Stock Purchase 7,463 5.67 GBP
Common Stock Purchase 11,872 5.68 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of Number of Price per
relevant description dealing reference unit
security securities

e.g. CFD e.g.
opening/closi
ng a
long/short
position,
increasing/re
ducing a
long/short
position

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
of descrip purchasi of price date money
releva tion ng, securi per unit paid/
nt e.g. selling, ties receive
securi call varying to e.g. d per
ty option etc. which Ameri unit
option can,
relate Europ
s ean
etc.

(ii) Exercise

Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise
relevant description exercised securities price per
security against unit

e.g. call
option

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security (if applicable)

e.g. subscription,
conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement
or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant
securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from
dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any
party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party
to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be
included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or
understandings, state "none"

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or
derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal
or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any
other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any
option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO

26 December 2019

Date of disclosure:
Shawn Acker

Contact name:
001-610-669-8989

Telephone number:

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at
monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is
available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements
on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk
[1].

Category Code: RET - Sophos Group plc
TIDM:
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 37539
EQS News ID: 943753

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d610e80acff92c902df9f1f3bdbd4b53&application_id=943753&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2019 10:14 ET ( 15:14 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

SOPHOS GROUP PLC LS-03
SOPHOS GROUP PLC LS-03 - Performance (3 Monate) 6,51 -0,03%
EUR -0,00
Porträt - Chart
Nachrichten
16:14 Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc SOPHOS GROUP PLC LS-03 6,51 -0,03%
24.12. Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc SOPHOS GROUP PLC LS-03 6,51 -0,03%
23.12. Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc SOPHOS GROUP PLC LS-03 6,51 -0,03%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
16:33 DGAP-PVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution DIEBOLD NIXDORF DL 1,25 9,86 +0,18%
16:22 Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Endeavour Mining Corporation ENDEAVOUR MNG CORP.DL-,01 15,87 -0,19%
16:16 Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Takeaway.com N.V. TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. EO -,04 77,85 +0,71%
16:14 Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Sophos Group plc SOPHOS GROUP PLC LS-03 6,51 -0,03%
16:12 Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Northgate plc NORTHGATE PLC LS-,50 3,65 +0,97%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
16:55 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Leichte Gewinne - Europa weiter geschlossen Dow Jones 28.580,81 +0,23%
16:44 ROUNDUP 2/737-Max-Debakel: 'Verstörende' E-Mails bringen Boeing unter Druck BOEING 303,45 +1,79%
16:41 Liebesbrief aus Brüssel an London: Rückkehr nach Brexit ist möglich
16:40 Kipping fordert Gratis-Bus- und Bahnfahrten an Feiertagen
16:38 Aktien New York: Leichte Gewinne - Europa weiter geschlossen Dow Jones 28.580,81 +0,23%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
25.12. Neue DAX-Rekorde voraus – aber dann... MDAX ® 28.545,29 +0,37%
23.12. Bayer: Darum springt die Aktie heute auf Jahreshoch BAYER 73,60 +2,94%
23.12. Boeing nach 737-Max-Debakel: Chef weg BOEING 303,45 +1,79%
23.12. Lufthansa: Drohende Streiks vertreiben Anleger LUFTHANSA 16,46 -1,29%
23.12. 6 Themen, die am Montag für Anleger wichtig sind
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
16:55 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Leichte Gewinne - Europa weiter geschlossen Dow Jones 28.580,81 +0,23%
16:44 ROUNDUP 2/737-Max-Debakel: 'Verstörende' E-Mails bringen Boeing unter Druck BOEING 303,45 +1,79%
16:41 Liebesbrief aus Brüssel an London: Rückkehr nach Brexit ist möglich
16:40 Kipping fordert Gratis-Bus- und Bahnfahrten an Feiertagen
16:38 Aktien New York: Leichte Gewinne - Europa weiter geschlossen Dow Jones 28.580,81 +0,23%
Marktberichte
16:55 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Leichte Gewinne - Europa weiter geschlossen Dow Jones 28.580,81 +0,23%
16:38 Aktien New York: Leichte Gewinne - Europa weiter geschlossen Dow Jones 28.580,81 +0,23%
16:29 Devisen: Eurokurs wenig bewegt EUR/USD 1,1100 +0,0798%
16:06 MÄRKTE USA/Neue Rekorde - Qiagen brechen ein MORGAN STANLEY 45,85 -0,69%
15:01 Aktien New York Ausblick: Freundlich - Europa weiter geschlossen Dow Jones 28.580,81 +0,23%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Im Tarifkonflikt der Lufthansa hat die Kabinengewerkschaft Ufo mit weiteren Streiks gedroht, falls kein Lösungsweg ausgehandelt wird. Haben Sie dafür Verständnis?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen