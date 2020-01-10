DAX ®13.536,27+0,31%TecDAX ®3.112,97+0,57%Dow Jones29.003,00+0,16%NASDAQ 1009.016,34+0,30%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Takeaway.com N.V.
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Takeaway.com N.V.
10-Jan-2020 / 14:13 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser: The Vanguard Group, Inc.
(b) Owner or controller of interests
and short positions disclosed, if
different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle
companies is insufficient. For a trust,
the trustee(s), settlor and
beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation Takeaway.com N.V.
to whose relevant securities this form
relates:
Use a separate form for each
offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected
with an offeror/offeree, state this and
specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing 09 January 2020
undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure,
state the latest practicable date prior
to the disclosure
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) Just Eat plc
above, is the discloser making
disclosures in respect of any other
party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash
offer, state "N/A"
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one
class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy
table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant
security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror
or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of EUR 0.04
relevant
security:
Interests Short positions
Number % Number %
(1) Relevant 1,121,624* 1.83%
securities owned
and/or
controlled:
(2) Cash-settled
derivatives:
(3)
Stock-settled
derivatives
(including
options) and
agreements to
purchase/sell:
1,121,624* 1.83%
TOTAL:
*Please note that The Vanguard Group, Inc. does not have investment
discretion over 2,633 of these shares.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded
options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be
given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other
employee options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription
right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant
percentages:
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities
of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d)
(as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit
security securities
Common Stock Purchase 840 84.84 EUR
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of Product Nature of Number of Price per
relevant description dealing reference unit
security securities
e.g. CFD e.g.
opening/closi
ng a
long/short
position,
increasing/re
ducing a
long/short
position
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Option
of descrip purchasi of price date money
releva tion ng, securi per unit paid/
nt e.g. selling, ties receive
securi call varying to e.g. d per
ty option etc. which Ameri unit
option can,
relate Europ
s ean
etc.
(ii) Exercise
Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise
relevant description exercised securities price per
security against unit
e.g. call
option
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit
security (if applicable)
e.g. subscription,
conversion
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement
or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant
securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from
dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any
party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party
to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be
included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or
understandings, state "none"
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or
derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal
or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any
other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any
option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,
state "none"
(c) Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO
10 January 2020
Date of disclosure:
Shawn Acker
Contact name:
001-610-669-8989
Telephone number:
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory
Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at
monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is
available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements
on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk
[1].
Category Code: RET - Takeaway.com N.V.
TIDM:
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 39812
EQS News ID: 950993
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d610e80acff92c902df9f1f3bdbd4b53&application_id=950993&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2020 09:13 ET ( 14:13 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|87,50
|+2,76%
|EUR
|+2,35
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|20.12.
|HSBC
|Positiv
|19.11.
|CREDIT SUISSE
|Positiv
|22.10.
|JPMORGAN
|Neutral
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Aktie im Fokus: Starker Ausblick von Ryanair beflügelt Airline-Aktien
01:0410.01. 15:10
Die Zwermann-Analyse: Die Märkte des Jahres 2020
14:5710.01. 15:09
RWE vor Milliardenentschädigung im Kohleausstieg
01:1810.01. 13:27
DAX auf Rekordjagd?
07:2710.01. 13:26
Analyser to go: SocGen erwartet höhere Profitabilität bei Dürr
01:4010.01. 12:50
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 10.01.2020
01:0510.01. 12:17
Frische Kaufsignale bei Best Buy - HeavytraderZ
05:3310.01. 12:16
Dax in Wartestellung vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht - RWE obenauf
01:3010.01. 11:10
Allzeithoch rückt immer näher - DAX-Check
02:4310.01. 10:37
Trading-Tipp: Dürr - Dezember-Trade erfolgreich, jetzt nachkaufen
02:0610.01. 10:36
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?