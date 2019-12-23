Form 8.3 - Tibra Trading PTY Limited:CHARLES TAYLOR PLC

23.12.2019 - 15:18 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Tibra Trading PTY Limited (-)Form 8.3 - Tibra Trading PTY Limited:CHARLES TAYLOR PLC23-Dec-2019 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.FORM 8.3PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BYA PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORERule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")1. KEY INFORMATION(a) Full name of discloser: Tibra Trading PTY LTD(b) Owner or controller of interests andshort positions disclosed, if differentfrom 1(a):The naming of nominee or vehicle companiesis insufficient. For a trust, thetrustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries mustbe named.(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to CHARLES TAYLOR PLCwhose relevant securities this formrelates:Use a separate form for eachofferor/offeree(d) If an exempt fund manager connectedwith an offeror/offeree, state this andspecify identity of offeror/offeree:(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 20 December 2019For an opening position disclosure, statethe latest practicable date prior to thedisclosure(f) In addition to the company in 1(c)above, is the discloser making disclosuresin respect of any other party to theoffer?N/AIf it is a cash offer or possible cashoffer, state "N/A"2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSUREIf there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than oneclass of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copytable 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevantsecurity.(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeroror offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)Class of 2.5p Ordinaryrelevantsecurity:Interests Short positionsNumber % Number %(1) Relevantsecurities ownedand/orcontrolled:(2) Cash-settled 2,846,676 3.644derivatives:(3)Stock-settledderivatives(includingoptions) andagreements topurchase/sell:2,846,676 3.644TOTAL:All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including tradedoptions), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should begiven on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and otheremployee options)Class of relevant security in relation to which subscriptionright exists:Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevantpercentages:3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSUREWhere there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securitiesof the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d)(as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.(a) Purchases and salesClass of Purchase/sale Number of Price per unitrelevant securities (GBP)security(b) Cash-settled derivative transactionsClass of Product Nature of Number of Price perrelevant description dealing reference unitsecurity securitiese.g. CFD e.g.opening/closing a long/shortposition,increasing/red (4.s.f)ucing a (GBp)long/shortpositionOrdinary Swap Increasing a 31122 343.0Shares long positionOrdinary Swap Reducing a 90018 344.86Shares long position(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varyingClass Product Writing, Number Exercise Type Expiry Optionof descrip purchasi of price date moneyreleva tion ng, securi per unit paid/nt e.g. selling, ties receivesecuri call varying to e.g. d perty option etc. which Ameri unitoption can,relate Europs eanetc.(ii) ExerciseClass of Product Exercising/ Number of Exerciserelevant description exercised securities price persecurity against unite.g. calloption(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unitsecurity (if applicable)e.g. subscription,conversion4. OTHER INFORMATION(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangementsDetails of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevantsecurities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain fromdealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and anyparty to the offer or any person acting in concert with a partyto the offer:Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not beincluded. If there are no such agreements, arrangements orunderstandings, state "none"None(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options orderivativesDetails of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formalor informal, between the person making the disclosure and anyother person relating to:(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under anyoption; or(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of anyrelevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings,state "none"None(c) AttachmentsIs a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? 23 December 2019Date of disclosure:Florence GriffinContact name:+44 020 3100 9177Telephone number:Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a RegulatoryInformation Service.The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation inrelation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk[1].