Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR -2

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
16-Jan-2020 / 14:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
Share Scheme Awards and Adjustments
At its meeting on 15 January 2020, the Remuneration Committee made awards under the Company's Long-Term
Incentive Plan ("LTIP") which included the notifiable awards set out below.
All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' ordinary and 4p 'B' ordinary shares.
The calculation of the awards was based on the closing price as at 14 January 2020, being GBP9.61 for 'A'
shares and GBP0.961 (notionally) for 'B' shares.
At the same meeting, the Remuneration Committee granted options under the Company's Executive Share
Option Scheme ("ESOS") which included the notifiable awards set out below.
The options granted are over 40p 'A' ordinary shares and the option price was based on the closing price
as at 14 January 2020, being GBP9.61.
An award amounts to a contractual right to acquire an interest in shares, provided the director remains
an employee at the third anniversary of the grant (the normal vesting date), and only to the extent that
the performance condition attached to the scheme is met. These criteria are based on a sliding scale
which may result in less than the full award vesting.
As explained in the circular dated 6 September 2019 issued to shareholders in connection with the Return
of Capital following the Disposal of the Fuller's Beer Business, the Remuneration Committee also
adjusted awards subsisting under the LTIP on 1st October 2019 (being the record date for the for
participating in the Return of Capital) to reflect the value the participants would otherwise have
received. The price used to determine the additional number of shares was the closing 'A' share price on
1 October 2019 (being GBP11.975) less the per share value of the Return of capital (being GBP1.25). This
amounted to GBP10.725 for A ordinary shares under award and GBP1.0725 for B ordinary shares under award. The
adjustments included the notifiable awards set out below.
Finally, the Remuneration Committee also adjusted the award made in August 2019 under the Company's
Deferred Bonus Plan on the same basis as for the LTIP above. The adjustment included the notifiable
award set out below.
Enquiries:
Severine Bequin
020 8996 2073
Company Secretary
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
a) Name Simon Emeny
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO
b) Initial Initial Notification
notification/Am
endment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each
type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each
the financial
instrument,
type of
instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each
Identification
code
A shares - GB00B1YPC344
B shares- unlisted
b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2018
c) Price(s) and Price Volume
volume(s)
A shares Share Price B shares Share Price
LTIP22 45,785 GBP9.61 114,464 GBP0.961
d) Aggregated As Above
information
Aggregated As above
volume
Price As Above
e) Date of the 15/01/2020
transaction
f) Place of the Outside a trading venue
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Simon Emeny
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial A ordinary Shares of 40p each
instrument, type of instrument
B Ordinary Shares of 4p each
Identification code
A shares - GB00B1YPC344
B shares- unlisted
b) Nature of the transaction Adjustment of existing award under Fuller, Smith & Tuner
P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2008
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume
Original Increase A Share Original Increase B Share
number in the Price number in the Price
of A number for the of B number for the
shares of A purpose shares of B purpose
under shares of under shares of
award under adjustm award under adjustm
award ent award ent
LTIP20 36,595 4,265 GBP10.725 91,489 10,663 GBP1.0725
LTIP21 40,000 4,662 GBP10.725 100,000 11,655 GBP1.0725
TOTAL 76,595 8,927 191,489 22,318
d) Aggregated information As Above
Aggregated volume As Above
Price As Above
e) Date of the transaction 15/01/20
f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
a) Name Simon Emeny
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO
b) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each
place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial A Ordinary Shares of 40p each
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
GB00B1YPC344
b) Nature of the transaction Adjustment of existing award under
Fuller, Smith & Tuner P.L.C. Deferred
Bonus Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume
Original number Increase in the A Share Price
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 09:45 ET ( 14:45 GMT)
of A shares number of A for the
under award shares under purpose of
award adjustment
DBP19 4,424 515 GBP10.725
d) Aggregated information As Above
Aggregated volume As Above
Price As Above
e) Date of the transaction 15/01/20
f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
a) Name Adam Councell
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Finance Director
b) Initial Initial
notification/Am
endment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each
type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each
the financial
instrument,
type of
instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each
Identification A shares - GB00B1YPC344
code
B shares- unlisted
b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2018
c) Price(s) and Price Volume
volume(s)
A shares Share Price B shares Share Price
LTIP22 28,844 GBP9.61 72,112 GBP0.961
d) Aggregated As Above
information
Aggregated As Above
volume
Price As Above
e) Date of the 15/01/20
transaction
f) Place of the Outside a trading venue
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Adam Councell
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Finance Director
b) Initial Initial
notification/Amend
ment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the A ordinary Shares of 40p each
financial
instrument, type
of instrument
Identification
code GB00B1YPC344
b) Nature of the Option granted under the Fuller Smith &
transaction Turner P.L.C. Executive Share Option
Scheme 2018
c) Price(s) and Price Volume
volume(s)
A shares Share Price
ESOS19 3,121 GBP9.61
d) Aggregated As Above
information
Aggregated volume As Above
Price As Above
e) Date of the 15/01/20
transaction
f) Place of the Outside a trading venue
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
a) Name Fred Turner
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Retail Director
b) Initial Initial
notification/Am
endment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each
type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each
the financial
instrument,
type of
instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each
Identification A shares - GB00B1YPC344
code
B shares- unlisted
b) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2018
c) Price(s) and Price Volume
volume(s)
A shares Share Price B shares Share Price
LTIP22 13,735 GBP9.61 34,339 GBP0.961
d) Aggregated As Above
information
Aggregated As Above
volume
Price As Above
e) Date of the 15/01/20
transaction
f) Place of the Outside a trading venue
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely associated
a) Name Fred Turner
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Retail Director
b) Initial Amendment
notification/Am
endment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.
b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each
place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p each
the financial
instrument,
type of
instrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p each
Identification A shares - GB00B1YPC344
code
B shares- unlisted
b) Nature of the Adjustment of existing award under Fuller, Smith & Tuner
transaction P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2008
c) Price(s) and Price Volume
volume(s)
Original Increase A Share Original Increase B Share
number in the Price number in the Price
of A number for the of B number for the
shares of A purpose shares of B purpose
under shares of under shares of
award under adjustm award under adjustm
award ent award ent
LTIP20 4,883 569 GBP10.725 12,209 1,422 GBP1.0725
LTIP21 1,237 144 GBP10.725 3,094 360 GBP1.0725
TOTAL 6120 713 15,303 1,782
d) Aggregated As Above
information
Aggregated As Above
volume
Price As Above
e) Date of the 15/01/20
transaction
f) Place of the Outside of a trading venue
transaction
1. Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Fred Turner
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Retail Director
b) Initial Initial
notification/Amend
ment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 09:45 ET ( 14:45 GMT)
DAX ®13.408,16-0,18%TecDAX ®3.126,81+0,75%Dow Jones29.197,42+0,58%NASDAQ 1009.096,36+0,67%
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR -2-
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 10 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|970,00
|±0,00%
|GBX
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Auto-Aktien belasten Dax erneut
01:3016.01. 15:57
Die Woche aus Sicht unserer Börsenkorrespondenten
11:3916.01. 15:56
Waffenstillstand im Handelsstreit - Kritik bleibt
01:4316.01. 15:28
Christoph Zwermann: Das sind die charttechnischen Top-Börsen für 2020!
14:2316.01. 15:27
US-Banken starten Bilanz-Saison
06:4516.01. 14:19
Analyser to go: Barclays für Infineon positiver gestimmt
01:3316.01. 12:44
DAX-Analyst Grisse: Anstieg wahrscheinlicher als Rücksetzer
03:2616.01. 12:43
Waffenstillstand im Handelsstreit - Dax bleibt vorsichtig
01:3916.01. 12:10
HeavytraderZ: Bitcoin-Kursziel 90.000 US-Dollar?
06:2116.01. 12:09
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 16.01.2020
01:0216.01. 11:38
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?