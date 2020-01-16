Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

16.01.2020 - 15:45 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding16-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.Share Scheme Awards and AdjustmentsAt its meeting on 15 January 2020, the Remuneration Committee made awards under the Company's Long-TermIncentive Plan ("LTIP") which included the notifiable awards set out below.All awards are over a combination of both 40p 'A' ordinary and 4p 'B' ordinary shares.The calculation of the awards was based on the closing price as at 14 January 2020, being GBP9.61 for 'A'shares and GBP0.961 (notionally) for 'B' shares.At the same meeting, the Remuneration Committee granted options under the Company's Executive ShareOption Scheme ("ESOS") which included the notifiable awards set out below.The options granted are over 40p 'A' ordinary shares and the option price was based on the closing priceas at 14 January 2020, being GBP9.61.An award amounts to a contractual right to acquire an interest in shares, provided the director remainsan employee at the third anniversary of the grant (the normal vesting date), and only to the extent thatthe performance condition attached to the scheme is met. These criteria are based on a sliding scalewhich may result in less than the full award vesting.As explained in the circular dated 6 September 2019 issued to shareholders in connection with the Returnof Capital following the Disposal of the Fuller's Beer Business, the Remuneration Committee alsoadjusted awards subsisting under the LTIP on 1st October 2019 (being the record date for the forparticipating in the Return of Capital) to reflect the value the participants would otherwise havereceived. The price used to determine the additional number of shares was the closing 'A' share price on1 October 2019 (being GBP11.975) less the per share value of the Return of capital (being GBP1.25). Thisamounted to GBP10.725 for A ordinary shares under award and GBP1.0725 for B ordinary shares under award. Theadjustments included the notifiable awards set out below.Finally, the Remuneration Committee also adjusted the award made in August 2019 under the Company'sDeferred Bonus Plan on the same basis as for the LTIP above. The adjustment included the notifiableaward set out below.Enquiries:Severine Bequin020 8996 2073Company SecretaryNotification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilitiesand persons closely associated with them1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/personclosely associateda) Name Simon Emeny2. Reason for the notificationa) Position/status CEOb) Initial Initial Notificationnotification/Amendment3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW764. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) eachtype of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducteda) Description of A ordinary Shares of 40p eachthe financialinstrument,type ofinstrument B Ordinary Shares of 4p eachIdentificationcodeA shares - GB00B1YPC344B shares- unlistedb) Nature of the Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.transaction Long Term Incentive Plan 2018c) Price(s) and Price Volumevolume(s)A shares Share Price B shares Share PriceLTIP22 45,785 GBP9.61 114,464 GBP0.961d) Aggregated As AboveinformationAggregated As abovevolumePrice As Abovee) Date of the 15/01/2020transactionf) Place of the Outside a trading venuetransaction1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associateda) Name Simon Emeny2. Reason for the notificationa) Position/status CEOb) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer orauction monitora) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW764. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have beenconducteda) Description of the financial A ordinary Shares of 40p eachinstrument, type of instrumentB Ordinary Shares of 4p eachIdentification codeA shares - GB00B1YPC344B shares- unlistedb) Nature of the transaction Adjustment of existing award under Fuller, Smith & TunerP.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2008c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price VolumeOriginal Increase A Share Original Increase B Sharenumber in the Price number in the Priceof A number for the of B number for theshares of A purpose shares of B purposeunder shares of under shares ofaward under adjustm award under adjustmaward ent award entLTIP20 36,595 4,265 GBP10.725 91,489 10,663 GBP1.0725LTIP21 40,000 4,662 GBP10.725 100,000 11,655 GBP1.0725TOTAL 76,595 8,927 191,489 22,318d) Aggregated information As AboveAggregated volume As AbovePrice As Abovee) Date of the transaction 15/01/20f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/personclosely associateda) Name Simon Emeny2. Reason for the notificationa) Position/status CEOb) Initial notification/Amendment Amendment3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) Name Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.b) LEI 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW764. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type ofinstrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) eachplace where transactions have been conducteda) Description of the financial A Ordinary Shares of 40p eachinstrument, type of instrumentIdentification codeGB00B1YPC344b) Nature of the transaction Adjustment of existing award underFuller, Smith & Tuner P.L.C. DeferredBonus Planc) Price(s) and volume(s) Price VolumeOriginal number Increase in the A Share Price(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)