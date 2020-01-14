DAX ®13.447,64-0,03%TecDAX ®3.093,46-0,01%Dow Jones28.946,25+0,14%NASDAQ 1009.062,10-0,09%
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company
14-Jan-2020 / 15:09 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant
issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if
possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC
or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to
which voting rights are
attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer
(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the
appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial
instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification
obligationiv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of Wilmington, DE, USA
registered office (if
applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of
registered office (if
applicable)
5. Date on which the 13/01/2020
threshold was crossed or
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer 14/01/2020
notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation
% of % of voting Total of Total number of
voting rights through both in voting rights of
rights financial % (8.A + issuervii
attache instruments 8.B)
d to (total of 8.B 1
shares + 8.B 2)
(total
of 8.
A)
Resulting 13.99% 0.90% 14.89% 32,368,449
situation
on the date
on which
threshold
was crossed
or reached
Position of 14.09% 0.90% 14.99%
previous
notificatio
n (if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
of
shares
ISIN code
(if
possible)
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10
Directive Directive Directive of
2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e
2004/109
/EC)
(DTR5.2.
1)
GB00B1YPC344 4,529,649 13.99%
SUBTOTAL 8. 4,529,649 13.99%
A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % of
financial datex Conversion rights that may be voting
instrument Periodxi acquired if the rights
instrument is
exercised/converted.
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % of
of datex Conversion of voting
financ Period xi voting rights
ial rights
instru settlementxii
ment
CFD Cash 293,200 0.90%
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 293,200 0.90%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation
is not controlled by any natural person or
legal entity and does not control any other
undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly
an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through X
which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held
starting with the ultimate controlling
natural person or legal entityxiv (please add
additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals or
rights if voting is higher than the notifiable
it equals rights threshold
or is through
higher than financia
the l
notifiable instrume
threshold nts if
it
equals
or is
higher
than the
notifiab
le
threshol
d
See
Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy
holder
The number and % of
voting rights held
The date until which
the voting rights will
be held
11. Additional informationxvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
James Michael
020 7743 3650
Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,
U.K.
Date of completion 14 January, 2020
Section 9 Attachment
Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both
rights if it rights through if it equals
equals or is financial or is higher
higher than instruments if than the
the notifiable it equals or notifiable
threshold is higher than threshold
the notifiable
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco
2, Inc.
BlackRock
Financial
Management, Inc.
BlackRock
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco
3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1
LP
BlackRock Cayman
West Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock Cayman
West Bay IV
Limited
BlackRock Group
Limited
BlackRock Finance
Europe Limited
BlackRock 13.67% 0.90% 14.58%
Investment
Management (UK)
Limited
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco
2, Inc.
BlackRock
Financial
Management, Inc.
BlackRock
International
Holdings, Inc.
BR Jersey
International
Holdings L.P.
BlackRock Holdco
3, LLC
BlackRock Cayman 1
LP
BlackRock Cayman
West Bay Finco
Limited
BlackRock Cayman
West Bay IV
Limited
BlackRock Group
Limited
BlackRock Finance
Europe Limited
BlackRock Advisors
(UK) Limited
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: FSTA
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 40366
EQS News ID: 953147
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 10:09 ET ( 15:09 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|990,00
|+1,23%
|GBX
|+12,00
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Hackerangriffe werden immer teurer
01:4914.01. 15:42
Analyser to go: SocGen stuft Beiersdorf vor Zahlen ab
01:3514.01. 14:43
HeavytraderZ: DAX - Kursziel 14.000 Punkte steht
06:1914.01. 14:42
So geht es nach den Turbulenzen bei Varta und MorphoSys weiter - Marktstratege Lipkow
11:1214.01. 14:39
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 14.01.2020
01:0314.01. 12:29
Dax stellt die Rekordjagd ein
01:4014.01. 11:58
Visa: Chart wie aus dem Bilderbuch - Trading-Tipp des Tages
01:5914.01. 10:58
Jüngster Ausbruch könnte sich als Bullenfalle herausstellen - DAX-Check
03:2314.01. 10:57
Tesla, Alibaba, Netflix, Beyond Meat, Visa, MorphoSys, Evotec, Dialog Semi., Nel - Marktüberblick
13:2814.01. 09:26
Dax wartet auf Impulse aus den USA
01:3814.01. 08:17
Dax nimmt sich eine Auszeit
01:3613.01. 17:17
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?