Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company14-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdingsNOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevantissuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format ifpossible)i1a. Identity of the issuer Fuller, Smith & Turner PLCor the underlying issuerof existing shares towhich voting rights areattachedii:1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer(please mark with an "X" if appropriate)Non-UK issuer2. Reason for the notification (please mark theappropriate box or boxes with an "X")An acquisition or disposal of voting rights XAn acquisition or disposal of financialinstrumentsAn event changing the breakdown of voting rightsOther (please specify)iii:3. Details of person subject to the notificationobligationivName BlackRock, Inc.City and country of Wilmington, DE, USAregistered office (ifapplicable)4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)vNameCity and country ofregistered office (ifapplicable)5. Date on which the 13/01/2020threshold was crossed orreachedvi:6. Date on which issuer 14/01/2020notified (DD/MM/YYYY):7. Total positions of person(s) subject to thenotification obligation% of % of voting Total of Total number ofvoting rights through both in voting rights ofrights financial % (8.A + issuerviiattache instruments 8.B)d to (total of 8.B 1shares + 8.B 2)(totalof 8.A)Resulting 13.99% 0.90% 14.89% 32,368,449situationon the dateon whichthresholdwas crossedor reachedPosition of 14.09% 0.90% 14.99%previousnotification (ifapplicable)8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date onwhich the threshold was crossed or reachedviiiA: Voting rights attached to sharesClass/type Number of voting rightsix % of voting rightsofsharesISIN code(ifpossible)Direct Indirect Direct Indirect(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10Directive Directive Directive of2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) Directiv(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) e2004/109/EC)(DTR5.2.1)GB00B1YPC344 4,529,649 13.99%SUBTOTAL 8. 4,529,649 13.99%B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) ofDirective 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))Type of Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting % offinancial datex Conversion rights that may be votinginstrument Periodxi acquired if the rightsinstrument isexercised/converted.SUBTOTAL 8. B 1B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect accordingto Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))Type Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number % ofof datex Conversion of votingfinanc Period xi voting rightsial rightsinstru settlementxiimentCFD Cash 293,200 0.90%SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 293,200 0.90%9. Information in relation to the person subject to thenotification obligation (please mark theapplicable box with an "X")Person subject to the notification obligationis not controlled by any natural person orlegal entity and does not control any otherundertaking(s) holding directly or indirectlyan interest in the (underlying) issuerxiiiFull chain of controlled undertakings through Xwhich the voting rights and/or thefinancial instruments are effectively heldstarting with the ultimate controllingnatural person or legal entityxiv (please addadditional rows as necessary)Namexv % of voting % of Total of both if it equals orrights if voting is higher than the notifiableit equals rights thresholdor is throughhigher than financiathe lnotifiable instrumethreshold nts ifitequalsor ishigherthan thenotifiablethresholSeeAttachment10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:Name of the proxyholderThe number and % ofvoting rights heldThe date until whichthe voting rights willbe held11. Additional informationxviBlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting TeamJames Michael020 7743 3650Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL,U.K.Date of completion 14 January, 2020Section 9 AttachmentNamexv % of voting % of voting Total of bothrights if it rights through if it equalsequals or is financial or is higherhigher than instruments if than thethe notifiable it equals or notifiablethreshold is higher than thresholdthe notifiablethresholdBlackRock, Inc.BlackRock Holdco2, Inc.BlackRockFinancialManagement, Inc.BlackRockInternationalHoldings, Inc.BR JerseyInternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Holdco3, LLCBlackRock Cayman 1LPBlackRock CaymanWest Bay FincoLimitedBlackRock CaymanWest Bay IVLimitedBlackRock GroupLimitedBlackRock FinanceEurope LimitedBlackRock 13.67% 0.90% 14.58%InvestmentManagement (UK)LimitedBlackRock, Inc.BlackRock Holdco2, Inc.BlackRockFinancialManagement, Inc.BlackRockInternationalHoldings, Inc.BR JerseyInternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Holdco3, LLCBlackRock Cayman 1LPBlackRock CaymanWest Bay FincoLimitedBlackRock CaymanWest Bay IVLimitedBlackRock GroupLimitedBlackRock FinanceEurope LimitedBlackRock Advisors(UK) LimitedISIN: GB00B1YPC344Category Code: HOLTIDM: FSTAOAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notificationsSequence No.: 40366EQS News ID: 953147End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)