Fullers Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fullers Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock
02-Jan-2020
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers")
Listed Voting Rights and Capital
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial
Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.
Fullers listed issued share capital consists of 33,619,834 'A' ordinary
shares of GBP0.40 each. Of this total, 1,251,385 'A' ordinary shares are held
in treasury.
Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is
32,368,449. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for
the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify
their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA's
Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Bethan Flavin
Assistant Company Secretary
0209 996 2105
2 January 2020
