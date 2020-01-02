Fullers Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock

02.01.2020 - 10:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)Fullers Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock02-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers")Listed Voting Rights and CapitalThe following notification is made in accordance with the UK FinancialConduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.Fullers listed issued share capital consists of 33,619,834 'A' ordinaryshares of GBP0.40 each. Of this total, 1,251,385 'A' ordinary shares are heldin treasury.Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is32,368,449. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator forthe calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notifytheir interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA'sDisclosure and Transparency Rules.Enquiries:Bethan FlavinAssistant Company Secretary0209 996 21052 January 2020ISIN: GB00B1YPC344Category Code: TVRTIDM: FSTAOAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capitalSequence No.: 38325EQS News ID: 945883End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 02, 2020ET (GMT)