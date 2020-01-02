DAX ®13.343,38+0,71%TecDAX ®3.042,67+0,92%S&P FUTURE3.248,70+0,54%Nasdaq 100 Future8.752,25+0,44%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Fullers Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock

Fullers Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fullers Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock

02-Jan-2020 / 09:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers")

Listed Voting Rights and Capital

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial
Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

Fullers listed issued share capital consists of 33,619,834 'A' ordinary
shares of GBP0.40 each. Of this total, 1,251,385 'A' ordinary shares are held
in treasury.

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is
32,368,449. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for
the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify
their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA's
Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Bethan Flavin

Assistant Company Secretary

0209 996 2105

2 January 2020

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: FSTA
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 38325
EQS News ID: 945883

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 04:30 ET ( 09:30 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

FULLER,SMITH'A'
FULLER,SMITH'A' - Performance (3 Monate) 962,00 +1,89%
GBX +18,00
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen
Nachrichten
31.12. Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company FULLER,SMITH'A' 962,00 +1,89%
20.12. Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock FULLER,SMITH'A' 962,00 +1,89%
16.12. Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company FULLER,SMITH'A' 962,00 +1,89%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
10:37 DGAP-PVR: Bastei Lübbe AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung BASTEI LUEBBE AG O.N. 2,71 -2,87%
10:37 DGAP-PVR: Bastei Lübbe AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution BASTEI LUEBBE AG O.N. 2,71 -2,87%
10:34 BA: Nachfrage nach Arbeitskräften sinkt im Dezember deutlich
10:34 DGAP-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG deutsch SM WIRTSCHAFTSBER.NA.O.N. 6,15 +0,82%
10:33 SENTIMENT/AAII: US-Bullen wechseln ins neutrale Lager
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
10:39 Devisen: Eurokurs kaum verändert EUR/USD 1,1202 -0,1190%
10:37 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bastei Lübbe AG (deutsch) BASTEI LUEBBE AG O.N. 2,71 -2,87%
10:34 DGAP-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG (deutsch) SM WIRTSCHAFTSBER.NA.O.N. 6,15 +0,82%
10:31 Eurozone: Industriestimmung trübt sich wieder ein
10:30 ROUNDUP/Dieselklagen: VW und Verbraucherschützer starten Vergleichsgespräche VOLKSWAGEN 176,05 +1,62%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
31.12. Jahres-Tops und -Flops in DAX und Co: Wirecard, K+S und Varta ragen heraus MTU AERO 255,40 +0,31%
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 31,80 +4,26%
30.12. Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 376,50 -1,88%
09:17 Lufthansa: Darum startet die Aktie so lahm ins neue Jahr LUFTHANSA 16,49 +0,52%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 376,50 -1,88%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
10:37 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bastei Lübbe AG (deutsch) BASTEI LUEBBE AG O.N. 2,71 -2,87%
10:34 DGAP-DD: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG (deutsch) SM WIRTSCHAFTSBER.NA.O.N. 6,15 +0,82%
10:31 Eurozone: Industriestimmung trübt sich wieder ein
10:30 ROUNDUP/Dieselklagen: VW und Verbraucherschützer starten Vergleichsgespräche VOLKSWAGEN 176,05 +1,62%
10:30 Staatssekretärin: Frankreich würde Ex-Autoboss Ghosn nicht ausliefern RENAULT 42,97 +0,26%
Marktberichte
10:39 Devisen: Eurokurs kaum verändert EUR/USD 1,1202 -0,1186%
10:28 State Street Bank: Europäische Aktienanleger werden wieder ängstlicher
10:19 MÄRKTE ASIEN/China-Börsen marschieren vorneweg - Südkorea schwach
10:06 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Konjunkturzuversicht stützt zu Jahresbeginn MDAX ® 28.533,40 +0,78%
10:05 AUSBLICK 2020: Chancen an Asiens Börsen dank Billiggeld - Spielverderber Trump? HSI 28.601,90 +0,86%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Der SPD-Chef Walter Borjans fordert engere Grenzen für die Arbeit am Wochenende. Wie sehen Sie das?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen