Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update -2

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations updateGenel Energy PLC (GENL)Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update16-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.16 January 2020Genel Energy plcTrading and operations updateGenel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading andoperations update in advance of the Company's full-year 2019 results, whichare scheduled for release on 17 March 2020. The information contained hereinhas not been audited and may be subject to further review.Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:"2019 was a successful year for Genel, and we continue to deliver on ourpromises. We increased our highly cash-generative production in line withguidance, paid a material dividend, grew our operating capabilities, andadded new assets to the portfolio that will bear fruit in 2020.Our ongoing cash generation, with confidence of regular payments and in thesecurity of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, means that it is business as usualand our investment plans are moving forward at pace. This increasinginvestment in our growth assets is more than covered by expected free cashflow, and will see production diversify and increase as Sarta comes onstreamin the summer, with enough remaining to underpin an increase in our alreadysignificant dividend."FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE· $317 million of cash proceeds were received in 2019 (2018: $335 million)· Capital expenditure of $161 million (2018: $95 million), in line withinitial guidance, as spending increased on growth assets· Free cash flow ('FCF') of $99 million in 2019, pre dividend payment· Cash proceeds and FCF were impacted by the non-receipt of $54 millionin payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') relating toexport sales in August and September 2019, due in November and December· Pro-forma FCF in 2019 was $153 million (2018: $164 million), or $0.55per share· $26 million of outstanding payments from the KRG, constituting the fullamount in respect to export sales in August 2019, has subsequently beenreceived in 2020· Dividends of $42 million declared in 2019· Maiden dividend of $27 million (10¢ per share) paid in June 2019· A further $15 million distributed (5¢ per share) in January 2020· Cash of $387 million at 31 December 2019 ($334 million at 31 December2018)· Net cash of $90 million at 31 December 2019 (net cash of $37 million at30 December 2018)OPERATING PERFORMANCE· 2019 net production averaged 36,250 bopd (2018: 33,690 bopd), in linewith guidance and an increase of 8% on the prior year· Q4 averaged 35,410 bopd, an increase from 34,720 bopd in Q3· 19 new wells were brought onto production in 2019 across all assets· Production by asset was as follows:(bopd) Gross production Net production Net production2019 2019 2018Tawke PSC 123,940 30,990 28,260Taq Taq 11,960 5,260 5,430Total 135,900 36,250 33,690PRODUCTION ASSETS· Tawke PSC (25% working interest)· Tawke PSC gross production averaged 123,940 bopd, of which Peshkabircontributed 55,190 bopd· Production in Q4 2019 averaged 122,800 bopd, of which Peshkabircontributed 58,910 bopd· There will be an active drilling campaign in 2020 on the Tawke field,aiming to minimise decline rates· At Peshkabir, the P-12 well is currently appraising the eastern flankof the field, and is set to complete shortly· Taq Taq PSC (44% working interest and joint operator)· Taq Taq gross field production averaged 11,960 bopd in 2019· Production in Q4 2019 averaged 10,703 bopd· Following the successful drilling of the TT-34 well, which has nowentered production at over 2,000 bopd with 20/64" choke, production atTaq Taq has averaged c.12,800 bopd in the year to date· The latest well on the northern flank of the field, TT-35, spud on 6January. This completes the drilling programme with the Sakson-605 rig· Further activity at Taq Taq is focused on maximising cash generation,with the optimised cost structure and 2020 work programme, which couldsee up to six wells drilled, under reviewPRE-PRODUCTION ASSETS· Sarta (30% working interest)· Civil construction work at the Sarta field is continuing on schedule,with flowlines laid and buried and foundations in place for oil storagetanks, and Genel expects production to start in the summer of 2020· Phase 1A represents a low-cost pilot development of the Mus-Adaiyahreservoirs, designed to recover 2P gross reserves estimated by Genel at34 MMbbls· Unrisked gross mid case resources relating to the Mus-Adaiyahreservoir are estimated by Genel at c.150 MMbbls, with overall unriskedgross P50 resources currently estimated by the Company at c.500 MMbbl· Qara Dagh (40% working interest and operator)· Civil construction works are progressing in preparation for theupcoming drilling operations, and the well pad and camp are on schedulefor completion by the end of January· Environmental permits were granted in December 2019· The well will test the structural crest 10 km to the north-west of theQD-1 well, which tested sweet, light oil from Cretaceous carbonates· The QD-2 well is on track to spud in Q2 2020· Unrisked gross mean resources at Qara Dagh are currently estimated byGenel at c.200 MMbbls· Bina Bawi (100% working interest and operator)· Negotiations between Genel and the Kurdistan Regional Government('KRG') regarding commercial terms for the gas and oil development atBina Bawi made significant progress in the third quarter of 2019,resulting in an understanding on commercial terms for a staged andintegrated oil and gas development being reached· Genel is now waiting to receive draft legal agreements reflecting thisunderstanding· Genel is continuing the necessary readiness work required to enablerapid progress towards gas and oil developments upon receipt of signeddocuments· Somaliland - SL10B13 block (100% working interest and operator)· A farm-out process relating to this highly prospective block began inQ4 2019, with Stellar Energy Advisors appointed to run the process. Anumber of companies are now assessing the opportunity· Genel plans to conclude the farm-out process in H1 2020, aiming tominimise the cost to the Company of a well that could be spud in 2021· Morocco - Sidi Moussa block (75% working interest and operator)· The farm-out campaign is set to begin in Q2 2020, aimed at bringing apartner onto the licence prior to considering further commitmentsESG· Safety remains a priority for the Company, and our focus on this has ledto zero lost time incidents ('LTI') and zero losses of primary containmentin 2019 at Genel operations· There has not been an LTI since 2015, with over 11 million hoursworked since the last incident· The operator of the Tawke PSC expects routine flaring to be eliminatedon the licence in March 2020, with gas from the Peshkabir field set to bereinjected into the Tawke field in order to improve long-term reservesrecovery· The search for a permanent Chairman is well progressedOUTLOOK AND 2020 GUIDANCE· Net production in 2020 is expected to be close to Q4 2019 levels of35,410 bopd, with an exit rate c.10% higher than this due to the expectedaddition of production from Sarta· Genel expects to drill over 20 producing wells in 2020· 2020 capital expenditure is expected to be $160-200 million, of which$120-150 million will be cost recoverable spend on assets on production in2020. Other spend includes:· c.$35-40 million on the Qara Dagh 2 well· Under $10 million maintenance expenditure at Bina Bawi and Miran.Capital expenditure expectations for Bina Bawi in 2020 will be updatedonce legal agreements with the KRG have been signed· Under $2 million on African exploration assets· Operating costs per barrel expected to be $3/bbl, amongst the lowest inthe industry· Opex: c.$40 million· G&A: c.$15 million· The Company expects full recovery of outstanding payments in Q1, and forregular payments to resume, as they had since September 2015· The Company continues to actively pursue growth and is analysingnumerous opportunities to make value-accretive additions to the portfolio,but will only proceed with opportunities that fit our strict strategiccriteria· Genel expects to generate c.$100 million in free cash flow, pre-dividendpayments, in 2020· Given the ongoing strength of cash generation, confidence in theregularity of payments from the KRG, and the positive outlook for theCompany, Genel reaffirms its commitment to growing the dividend-ends-For further information, please contact:Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100Andrew Benbow, Head of CommunicationsVigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230Patrick d'AnconaThis announcement includes inside information.Notes to editors:Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL,LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). 