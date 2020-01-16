Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update -2

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update
16-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
16 January 2020
Genel Energy plc
Trading and operations update
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and
operations update in advance of the Company's full-year 2019 results, which
are scheduled for release on 17 March 2020. The information contained herein
has not been audited and may be subject to further review.
Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:
"2019 was a successful year for Genel, and we continue to deliver on our
promises. We increased our highly cash-generative production in line with
guidance, paid a material dividend, grew our operating capabilities, and
added new assets to the portfolio that will bear fruit in 2020.
Our ongoing cash generation, with confidence of regular payments and in the
security of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, means that it is business as usual
and our investment plans are moving forward at pace. This increasing
investment in our growth assets is more than covered by expected free cash
flow, and will see production diversify and increase as Sarta comes onstream
in the summer, with enough remaining to underpin an increase in our already
significant dividend."
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
· $317 million of cash proceeds were received in 2019 (2018: $335 million)
· Capital expenditure of $161 million (2018: $95 million), in line with
initial guidance, as spending increased on growth assets
· Free cash flow ('FCF') of $99 million in 2019, pre dividend payment
· Cash proceeds and FCF were impacted by the non-receipt of $54 million
in payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') relating to
export sales in August and September 2019, due in November and December
· Pro-forma FCF in 2019 was $153 million (2018: $164 million), or $0.55
per share
· $26 million of outstanding payments from the KRG, constituting the full
amount in respect to export sales in August 2019, has subsequently been
received in 2020
· Dividends of $42 million declared in 2019
· Maiden dividend of $27 million (10¢ per share) paid in June 2019
· A further $15 million distributed (5¢ per share) in January 2020
· Cash of $387 million at 31 December 2019 ($334 million at 31 December
2018)
· Net cash of $90 million at 31 December 2019 (net cash of $37 million at
30 December 2018)
OPERATING PERFORMANCE
· 2019 net production averaged 36,250 bopd (2018: 33,690 bopd), in line
with guidance and an increase of 8% on the prior year
· Q4 averaged 35,410 bopd, an increase from 34,720 bopd in Q3
· 19 new wells were brought onto production in 2019 across all assets
· Production by asset was as follows:
(bopd) Gross production Net production Net production
2019 2019 2018
Tawke PSC 123,940 30,990 28,260
Taq Taq 11,960 5,260 5,430
Total 135,900 36,250 33,690
PRODUCTION ASSETS
· Tawke PSC (25% working interest)
· Tawke PSC gross production averaged 123,940 bopd, of which Peshkabir
contributed 55,190 bopd
· Production in Q4 2019 averaged 122,800 bopd, of which Peshkabir
contributed 58,910 bopd
· There will be an active drilling campaign in 2020 on the Tawke field,
aiming to minimise decline rates
· At Peshkabir, the P-12 well is currently appraising the eastern flank
of the field, and is set to complete shortly
· Taq Taq PSC (44% working interest and joint operator)
· Taq Taq gross field production averaged 11,960 bopd in 2019
· Production in Q4 2019 averaged 10,703 bopd
· Following the successful drilling of the TT-34 well, which has now
entered production at over 2,000 bopd with 20/64" choke, production at
Taq Taq has averaged c.12,800 bopd in the year to date
· The latest well on the northern flank of the field, TT-35, spud on 6
January. This completes the drilling programme with the Sakson-605 rig
· Further activity at Taq Taq is focused on maximising cash generation,
with the optimised cost structure and 2020 work programme, which could
see up to six wells drilled, under review
PRE-PRODUCTION ASSETS
· Sarta (30% working interest)
· Civil construction work at the Sarta field is continuing on schedule,
with flowlines laid and buried and foundations in place for oil storage
tanks, and Genel expects production to start in the summer of 2020
· Phase 1A represents a low-cost pilot development of the Mus-Adaiyah
reservoirs, designed to recover 2P gross reserves estimated by Genel at
34 MMbbls
· Unrisked gross mid case resources relating to the Mus-Adaiyah
reservoir are estimated by Genel at c.150 MMbbls, with overall unrisked
gross P50 resources currently estimated by the Company at c.500 MMbbl
· Qara Dagh (40% working interest and operator)
· Civil construction works are progressing in preparation for the
upcoming drilling operations, and the well pad and camp are on schedule
for completion by the end of January
· Environmental permits were granted in December 2019
· The well will test the structural crest 10 km to the north-west of the
QD-1 well, which tested sweet, light oil from Cretaceous carbonates
· The QD-2 well is on track to spud in Q2 2020
· Unrisked gross mean resources at Qara Dagh are currently estimated by
Genel at c.200 MMbbls
· Bina Bawi (100% working interest and operator)
· Negotiations between Genel and the Kurdistan Regional Government
('KRG') regarding commercial terms for the gas and oil development at
Bina Bawi made significant progress in the third quarter of 2019,
resulting in an understanding on commercial terms for a staged and
integrated oil and gas development being reached
· Genel is now waiting to receive draft legal agreements reflecting this
understanding
· Genel is continuing the necessary readiness work required to enable
rapid progress towards gas and oil developments upon receipt of signed
documents
· Somaliland - SL10B13 block (100% working interest and operator)
· A farm-out process relating to this highly prospective block began in
Q4 2019, with Stellar Energy Advisors appointed to run the process. A
number of companies are now assessing the opportunity
· Genel plans to conclude the farm-out process in H1 2020, aiming to
minimise the cost to the Company of a well that could be spud in 2021
· Morocco - Sidi Moussa block (75% working interest and operator)
· The farm-out campaign is set to begin in Q2 2020, aimed at bringing a
partner onto the licence prior to considering further commitments
ESG
· Safety remains a priority for the Company, and our focus on this has led
to zero lost time incidents ('LTI') and zero losses of primary containment
in 2019 at Genel operations
· There has not been an LTI since 2015, with over 11 million hours
worked since the last incident
· The operator of the Tawke PSC expects routine flaring to be eliminated
on the licence in March 2020, with gas from the Peshkabir field set to be
reinjected into the Tawke field in order to improve long-term reserves
recovery
· The search for a permanent Chairman is well progressed
OUTLOOK AND 2020 GUIDANCE
· Net production in 2020 is expected to be close to Q4 2019 levels of
35,410 bopd, with an exit rate c.10% higher than this due to the expected
addition of production from Sarta
· Genel expects to drill over 20 producing wells in 2020
· 2020 capital expenditure is expected to be $160-200 million, of which
$120-150 million will be cost recoverable spend on assets on production in
2020. Other spend includes:
· c.$35-40 million on the Qara Dagh 2 well
· Under $10 million maintenance expenditure at Bina Bawi and Miran.
Capital expenditure expectations for Bina Bawi in 2020 will be updated
once legal agreements with the KRG have been signed
· Under $2 million on African exploration assets
· Operating costs per barrel expected to be $3/bbl, amongst the lowest in
the industry
· Opex: c.$40 million
· G&A: c.$15 million
· The Company expects full recovery of outstanding payments in Q1, and for
regular payments to resume, as they had since September 2015
· The Company continues to actively pursue growth and is analysing
numerous opportunities to make value-accretive additions to the portfolio,
but will only proceed with opportunities that fit our strict strategic
criteria
· Genel expects to generate c.$100 million in free cash flow, pre-dividend
payments, in 2020
· Given the ongoing strength of cash generation, confidence in the
regularity of payments from the KRG, and the positive outlook for the
Company, Genel reaffirms its commitment to growing the dividend
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications
Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230
Patrick d'Ancona
This announcement includes inside information.
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL,
LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and
offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent
oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the
Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production
from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from
other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth
opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
[1].
Disclaimer
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are
subject to the usual risk factors and uncertainties associated with the oil
& gas exploration and production business. Whilst the Company believes the
expectations reflected herein to be reasonable in light of the information
available to them at this time, the actual outcome may be materially
different owing to factors beyond the Company's control or within the
Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of
plan or strategy. Accordingly, no reliance may be placed on the figures
contained in such forward-looking statements.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
Category Code: TST
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 40814
EQS News ID: 954541
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=954541&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
DAX ®13.432,30-0,18%TecDAX ®3.103,57+0,15%Dow Jones29.030,22+0,31%NASDAQ 1009.035,67+0,02%
Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update -2-
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 9 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|2,10
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Abwarten vor Besiegelung des ersten US-chinesischen Handelsabkommens
01:3515.01. 17:01
Lufthansa - Die Probleme häufen sich: Mitarbeiter packen aus
10:3315.01. 16:34
Most Actives: Daimler, AgraFlora Organics und CropEnergies
04:3615.01. 16:31
Dax setzt zum Sprung an
14:3515.01. 16:03
Die fetten Jahre sind vorbei - Deutsche Wirtschaft wächst weniger
01:3315.01. 15:25
Analyser to go: Doppel-Abstufung für Fraport nach Verkehrszahlen
01:3815.01. 14:55
Handelsstreit macht den Dax müde - Deutsche Wirtschaft schwächelt
01:4615.01. 14:25
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 15.01.2020
01:0515.01. 12:45
HeavytraderZ: Turnaround-Kandidat Deutsche Bank - das ist jetzt das kurszfristige Ziel
05:4315.01. 12:15
Aktie im Fokus: Nordex steigert 2019 Auftragseingang kräftig
01:0615.01. 11:46
Evotec, MorphoSys, Canopy Growth - das rät aktuell Marion Schlegel
06:4415.01. 11:45
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?