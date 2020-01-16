Halfords Group PLC: FY20 40-week trading update -2

16.01.2020 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DJ Halfords Group PLC: FY20 40-week trading updateHalfords Group PLC (HFD)Halfords Group PLC: FY20 40-week trading update16-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.16 January 2020Halfords Group plcFY20 Q3 Trading UpdateHalfords Group plc, the UK's leading provider of motoring and cyclingproducts and services, today updates the market on its trading performancefor the 14-week period to 3 January 2020 ("the period").Year-to-dateQ3 (40 weeks)(14 weeks) % change% changeTOTAL REVENUEHalfords Group +4.6% -0.2%Retail +0.6% -2.2%Autocentres +31.2% +12.9%LIKE-for-LIKE ("LFL") REVENUEHalfords Group +1.3% -1.2%Retail +0.8% -1.8%Motoring -2.7% -4.5%Cycling +5.9% +2.1%Autocentres +4.6% +2.9%A solid sales performance in the period, with positive LFL growth in bothRetail and Autocentres, alongside continued gross margin growth and tightcost control; reaffirming full year profit guidance of GBP50-55m.· Group revenue was up +4.6% and +1.3% LFL in the period on the back of astrong Cycling performance and continued growth in Autocentres and B2B.· Retail Cycling sales were up +5.9% LFL in the period, with growthbroadly based across the bike categories. Our work to optimise the cyclingspace in our retail stores together with a more innovative anddifferentiated range has created a better shopping experience for ourcustomers during the peak holiday period. This in turn has deliveredstrong sales growth as well as better margins and reduced working capitallevels.· Retail Motoring sales were down -2.7% LFL, an improvement on the firsthalf. We continued to take share in our core Motoring categories in achallenging market, with low levels of consumer confidence continuing toimpact big-ticket discretionary categories such as Technology andWorkshop. There has been no incremental sales benefit from the weather,with a mild winter so far, similar to last year. Despite this, we stillmanaged to grow our 3Bs business (bulbs, blades and batteries),demonstrating the improvements we have made to our customer offer.· Autocentres sales growth accelerated, with LFL up +4.6%. In addition,the recent acquisitions of McConechy's and Tyres On The Drive performed inline with expectations as we work to integrate them into the HalfordsAutocentres business. This mix of organic and acquired growth drove ourMotoring Services business forward, in line with our strategy to become aServices-focussed business.· As we continue to execute our Services-focussed strategy, Groupservice-related revenue grew 16% in the period, and now accounts for 27%of total Group sales.· Group online sales grew +27% with around 80% of Halfords.com orderscollected in store. Our new web platform remains on track to launch in Q4,which will significantly improve the digital experience and, for the firsttime, allow customers to access an integrated services offer acrossstores, garages and mobile through one website.· Sales growth in B2B accelerated in Q3, up +32% year-on-year and nowaccounts for 16% of Group sales.· Our new Financial Services proposition continues to perform well,attracting new customers to Halfords and driving year-on-year salesgrowth.Financial outlookAlongside a solid sales performance, the Group has delivered continued grossmargin growth. Good product ranging and innovation has negated the need foreither heavy or early discounting. Further margin upside was deliveredthrough service revenues attached to product sales. In addition, we haveremained focused on tight cost control and improved operationalefficiencies, with underlying operating expenditure in line with theprevious year, despite upward cost pressures.As a result of these actions, we reconfirm our expectation that FY20underlying profit before tax, on a pre-IFRS 16 and 52-week basis, will be inthe range of GBP50m to GBP55m.Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented:"I am pleased with our overall performance in Q3, with total revenue growingnearly 5% in the quarter. Our results reflect the positive actions we havetaken across the Group to deliver on our strategy, particularly MotoringServices, which grew strongly.Within Retail, Cycling performed particularly well, as customers respondedto our innovative product ranges and differentiated proposition.Approximately 85% of our bike range is unique to Halfords, including oursuccessful partnership with Disney and the development of an innovativerange with Trunki, both of which helped to sell a record number of Kidsbikes in the period. In addition, our ability to provide customers with aunique, free, build and storage offer was met with strong demand, as webuilt 86,000 bikes in the week before Christmas.As National Garage Chain of the Year in 2019, Autocentres has continued todemonstrate good sales growth, organically and through acquisition, andremains well on track to deliver a 3rd year of profit growth.Though pleased with our performance, market conditions remained subdued andwe are not anticipating a near-term improvement. We will continue to focuson improving our customer proposition, building our services business andmanaging our costs and operations tightly. In the context of the currentretail market I am pleased to be reporting a positive L4L performance and toreconfirm profit guidance for the full year."EnquiriesInvestors & Analysts (Halfords)Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial OfficerNeil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director +44 (0) 7483 360675Media (Tulchan Communications) +44 (0) 207 353 4200Jonathan SibunWill SmithNotes1) Like-for-like sales represent revenues from Retail stores, Autocentresand Group websites that have traded for at least a year (excluding prioryear sales from Retail stores or Autocentres closed in the year) atconstant foreign exchange rates.Conference CallThere will be a conference call for investors and sell-side analystsbeginning at 09.30am today (UK time). The participant dial-in is +44 (0) 333300 0804 or 0800 358 9473 (toll free). The PIN is 89436943#. To access arecording of the call, the participant dial-in is +44 (0) 333 300 0819 or0800 358 2049 (toll free). The pin is 301307628#. A transcript of the callwill appear online in due course.Reporting CalendarOn 2 June 2020 we will report our annual results for the 53 weeks ending 3April 2020 along with an update on our plans for FY21.Notes to Editorswww.halfordscompany.com [1] www.halfords.com www.halfordsautocentres.com [2]www.cyclerepublic.com [3] www.boardmanbikes.com [4] www.tredz.co.uk [5]www.mcconechys.co.uk [6] www.tyresonthedrive.comHalfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling products andservices. Customers shop at 448 Halfords stores, 26 Performance Cyclingstores (trading as Cycle Republic, Tredz, Boardman and Giant), 373 garages(trading as Halfords Autocentres and McConechy's) and 75 mobile vansproviding tyre fitting and servicing. Customers can also shop athalfords.com [7], cyclerepublic.com and tredz.co.uk for pick-up at theirlocal store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage servicesonline at halfordsautocentres.com, mcconechys.co.uk and tyresonthedrive.com.Cautionary StatementThis report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to thefinancial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Groupplc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty andassumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances thatwill occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could causeactual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed orimplied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-lookingstatements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing inthis announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. 