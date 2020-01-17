DAX ®13.522,88+0,70%TecDAX ®3.152,38+0,73%Dow Jones29.366,87+0,24%NASDAQ 1009.149,04+0,26%
Hardman & Co Research: Non-Standard Finance (NSF): Sunshine after the rain
Hardman & Co Research
Hardman & Co Research: Non-Standard Finance (NSF): Sunshine after the rain
17-Jan-2020 / 14:55 GMT/BST
Hardman & Co Research: Sunshine after the rain
"The focus for the next few years is on relatively modest investment and on
driving return on assets towards our medium-term target of 20% for each
division". So said John van Kuffeler at the 16 January 2020 capital markets
day. After an eventful 2019, 2020 (and beyond) is now all about operational
delivery, the "boring" grinding out of profit from a franchise that has seen
heavy investment over many years. We welcome this focus and think it will help
deliver the 84% EPS growth (2021 on 2018) in current consensus estimates. The
accompanying trading statement indicated 2019 results would be in line with
market expectations. The shares rose 15% on the day.
Please click on the link below for the full report:
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/sunshine-after-the-rain/
in/ [1]
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest
by clicking on the above link
