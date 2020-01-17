17.01.2020 - 15:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Hardman & Co Research: Non-Standard Finance (NSF): Sunshine after the rain

"The focus for the next few years is on relatively modest investment and on driving return on assets towards our medium-term target of 20% for each division". So said John van Kuffeler at the 16 January 2020 capital markets day. After an eventful 2019, 2020 (and beyond) is now all about operational delivery, the "boring" grinding out of profit from a franchise that has seen heavy investment over many years. We welcome this focus and think it will help deliver the 84% EPS growth (2021 on 2018) in current consensus estimates. The accompanying trading statement indicated 2019 results would be in line with market expectations. The shares rose 15% on the day.