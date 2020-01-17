DAX ®13.522,88+0,70%TecDAX ®3.152,38+0,73%Dow Jones29.366,87+0,24%NASDAQ 1009.149,04+0,26%
Hardman & Co Research: Non-Standard Finance (NSF): Sunshine after the rain

Hardman & Co Research
17-Jan-2020

Hardman & Co Research: Sunshine after the rain

"The focus for the next few years is on relatively modest investment and on
driving return on assets towards our medium-term target of 20% for each
division". So said John van Kuffeler at the 16 January 2020 capital markets
day. After an eventful 2019, 2020 (and beyond) is now all about operational
delivery, the "boring" grinding out of profit from a franchise that has seen
heavy investment over many years. We welcome this focus and think it will help
deliver the 84% EPS growth (2021 on 2018) in current consensus estimates. The
accompanying trading statement indicated 2019 results would be in line with
market expectations. The shares rose 15% on the day.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/sunshine-after-the-ra
in/ [1]

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest
by clicking on the above link

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II.
click here [2] to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing
specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies,
sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly
experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional
investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles
across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement
programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by
the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the
disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative
of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the
Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman
Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community,
market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as
defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made
available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their
categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is
neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read
the note for the full disclaimer.

