Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics (SHED): The staff of life
Hardman & Co Research
Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics (SHED): The staff of life
15-Jan-2020 / 12:50 GMT/BST
Hardman & Co Research: The staff of life
Urban Logistics invests in 'mid-box', 'last-stage' distribution warehouses.
Latest interim results indicate further strong progress, with EPRA NAV per
share up 12% in 12 months and EPS and dividends up 25%. Positive market
demand for this asset class is broadly based, including e-commerce
fulfilment. Management has proved asset values in the market via a series of
asset disposals, achieving blended 58% average total property returns since
IPO. Supply of such assets is limited. Also, Urban Logistics' assets contain
essential staff of life for the conurbations they service. Thus, we argue
that the asset values are particularly conservatively stated.
Please click on the link below for the full report:
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/the-staff-of-life/
[1]
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest
by clicking on the above link
