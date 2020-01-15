DAX ®13.439,84-0,12%TecDAX ®3.110,05+0,35%S&P FUTURE3.287,00-0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future9.080,00-0,09%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics (SHED): The staff of life

Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics (SHED): The staff of life

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Hardman & Co Research
Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics (SHED): The staff of life

15-Jan-2020 / 12:50 GMT/BST

Hardman & Co Research: The staff of life

Urban Logistics invests in 'mid-box', 'last-stage' distribution warehouses.
Latest interim results indicate further strong progress, with EPRA NAV per
share up 12% in 12 months and EPS and dividends up 25%. Positive market
demand for this asset class is broadly based, including e-commerce
fulfilment. Management has proved asset values in the market via a series of
asset disposals, achieving blended 58% average total property returns since
IPO. Supply of such assets is limited. Also, Urban Logistics' assets contain
essential staff of life for the conurbations they service. Thus, we argue
that the asset values are particularly conservatively stated.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/the-staff-of-life/
[1]

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest
by clicking on the above link

To contact us: Contact:

Hardman & Co Mike Foster mf@hardmanandco.com
35 New Broad Street
London +44 20 7194 7633
EC2M 1NH

www.hardmanandco.com

Follow us on Twitter
@HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please
click here [2] to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing
specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of
companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are
highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by
professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies'
profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor
engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been
commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is
clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed
representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and
regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is
600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number
8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment
community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth
investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not
intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone
who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional
advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or
sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

953951 15-Jan-2020


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cd1b048fe5e4d8475046c8edda729a4b&application_id=953951&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=953951&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 15, 2020 07:50 ET ( 12:50 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

URBAN LO
URBAN LO - Performance (3 Monate) 145,00 -0,68%
GBX -1,00
Porträt - Chart
Nachrichten
13:50 Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics (SHED): The staff of life URBAN LO 145,00 -0,68%
28.05. Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics (SHED): (Initiation of coverage) Plenty of future growth stored up URBAN LO 145,00 -0,68%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
13:52 Regierung formuliert zehn Jahre alte Rohstoffstrategie neu
13:50 La marque de prêt-à-porter tunisienne LYOUM lève 500 000 EUR pour se développer à l'international
13:50 Tunisian fashion brand LYOUM eyes international expansion following EUR500k investment
13:50 Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics (SHED): The staff of life URBAN LO 145,00 -0,68%
13:32 UPDATE/PRESSESPIEGEL/Zinsen, Konjunktur, Kapitalmärkte, Branchen
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
13:51 BUSINESS WIRE: Ant Financial Debuts World’s Leading Fintech Conference, to Take Place in Shanghai
13:47 Bank of America büßt erneut Gewinn ein BK OF AMERICA 31,62 -1,00%
13:40 Devisen: Euro dreht in die Gewinnzone EUR/USD 1,1143 +0,1407%
13:38 ROUNDUP: Tesla eröffnet Bürgerbüro für E-Auto-Fabrik - Protest vor Ort TESLA INC. DL -,001 479,00 -0,47%
13:35 Share Now soll schneller aus den roten Zahlen BMW ST 72,19 -1,51%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
14.01. Varta-Gewinne der letzten vier Monate futsch, aber... VARTA AG O.N. 83,10 +2,09%
09:39 Boeing: Es kommt dicke für den Airbus-Konkurrenten BOEING 298,05 -0,75%
08:33 7 Themen, die am Mittwoch für DAX-Anleger wichtig sind DAX ® 13.439,84 -0,12%
13.01. Bei Varta wird's eng VARTA AG O.N. 83,10 +2,09%
10:31 Nordex: Das kann sich sehen lassen NORDEX 12,44 +3,15%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
13:51 BUSINESS WIRE: Ant Financial Debuts World’s Leading Fintech Conference, to Take Place in Shanghai
13:47 Bank of America büßt erneut Gewinn ein BK OF AMERICA 31,62 -1,00%
13:40 Devisen: Euro dreht in die Gewinnzone EUR/USD 1,1143 +0,1411%
13:38 ROUNDUP: Tesla eröffnet Bürgerbüro für E-Auto-Fabrik - Protest vor Ort TESLA INC. DL -,001 479,00 -0,47%
13:35 Share Now soll schneller aus den roten Zahlen BMW ST 72,19 -1,51%
Marktberichte
13:40 Devisen: Euro dreht in die Gewinnzone EUR/USD 1,1143 +0,1411%
13:32 UPDATE/PRESSESPIEGEL/Zinsen, Konjunktur, Kapitalmärkte, Branchen
13:24 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte -2- DAX ® 13.439,84 -0,12%
13:24 MIDDAY BRIEFING - Unternehmen und Märkte DAX ® 13.439,84 -0,12%
12:56 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Abwartend - US-chinesischer Handelsdeal im Fokus ASM INTL N.V. EO-,04 110,00 +2,33%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen