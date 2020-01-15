15.01.2020 - 13:50 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Hardman & Co Research: Urban Logistics (SHED): The staff of life
15-Jan-2020

Urban Logistics invests in 'mid-box', 'last-stage' distribution warehouses. Latest interim results indicate further strong progress, with EPRA NAV per share up 12% in 12 months and EPS and dividends up 25%. Positive market demand for this asset class is broadly based, including e-commerce fulfilment. Management has proved asset values in the market via a series of asset disposals, achieving blended 58% average total property returns since IPO. Supply of such assets is limited. Also, Urban Logistics' assets contain essential staff of life for the conurbations they service. Thus, we argue that the asset values are particularly conservatively stated.