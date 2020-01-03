Hot Rocks Investments plc: Half Year Results to 30 September 2019

03.01.2020 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP)Hot Rocks Investments plc: Half Year Results to 30 September 201903-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.3 Jan 2020HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC("Hot Rocks" or the "Company")UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER2019CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENTI hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six monthsended 30 September 2019.The Company is an active investor largely in junior natural resourcescompanies.The Company made a total comprehensive loss of GBP62,078 for the period,compared to a total comprehensive gain of GBP81,935 for the same period lastyear. The Company will not be paying a dividend.Cash at bank as at 30 September 2019 was GBP44,189 (30 September 2018:GBP47,679).We hold stakes in the following entities:Bermele plc (LSE:BERM)Block Energy plc (AIM:BLOE)Brazil Tungsten Holdings LimitedCopper Bay LimitedCora Gold Limited (AIM:CORA)Elephant Oil LimitedImpact Oil & Gas LimitedMafula Energy LimitedMedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED)Minergy LimitedRift Resources LimitedNew Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as t5)Royal Road Minerals Limited (formerly Tigris Resources Limited)Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (LSE:PRD)Tag Oil Limited (TSXV:TAO)United Oil & Gas (AIM:UOG)Brian RowbothamNon-Executive ChairmanHOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOMEFOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 20196 months 6 monthsTo To30 September 30 September2019 2018Unaudited UnauditedContinuing operations GBP GBPRevenue - -Share based payment - -Operating expenses (6,806) (49,516)Other gains - 45,829Fair value gains/(losses) on (55,279) 85,617financial assets_______ _______Profit/(Loss) from operations (62,085) 81,930Interest receivable 7 5_______ _______Profit/(Loss) before taxation (62,078) 81,935Income tax expense - -_______ _______Profit/(Loss) for the period (62,078) 81,935_______ ______________ _______Total comprehensive income/(loss) (62,078) 81,935for the period_______ _______Earnings per share (pence)Basic (0.04) 0.05Diluted (0.04) 0.05HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITIONAS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019As at As at30 September 30 September2019 2018Unaudited UnauditedAssetsGBP GBPNon-current assetsFinancial assets at fair value 356,980 862,588through profit and loss_______ _______356,980 862,588_______ _______Current assetsFinancial assets at fair value 402,576 -through profit and lossCash and cash equivalents 44,189 47,679_______ _______446,765 47,679_______ _______Total assets 803,745 910,267_______ _______Equity and liabilitiesEquityCalled up share capital 173,602 173,602Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631Shares based payment reserve 115,600 115,600Retained loss (838,949) (659,560)________ ________624,884 804,273_______ _______Current liabilitiesTrade and other payables 178,861 105,994_______ _______Total equity and liabilities 803,745 910,267_______ _______HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENTFOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 20196 months to 6 months to30 September 30 September2019 2018Unaudited UnauditedGBP GBPCash flows from operating activitiesOperating profit/(loss) (62,078) 53,673Adjustments:Fair value adjustment of financial 55,279 (85,617)assets through profit and lossLoss / (Gains) on disposal of - (45,829)financial assets through profit andlossCharge for share based payments- -Finance income(7) (5)Movements in working capital:Decrease/(increase) in trade and other - -receivablesIncrease/(decrease) in trade and other 14,648 28,678payables_______ _______Net cash used in operating activities 7,842 (49,100)_______ _______Cash flows from investing activitiesProceeds from disposal of financial 128,252 80,063assets through profit and lossAcquisition of financial assets (139,576) -through profit and loss________ ________Net cash used in investing activities (11,324) 80,063________ ________Cash flows from financing activitiesInterest received 7 5________ ________Net cash from financing activities 7 5________ ________Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash (3,489) (30,968)equivalents________ ________Cash and cash equivalents at the 47,678 16,710beginning of the period________ ________Cash and cash equivalents at the end 44,189 47,678of the period________ ________HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ACCOUNTING POLICIESFOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 20191 Financial Information***********************The financial information set out above does not constitute statutoryaccounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It hasbeen prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognitionand measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards(IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensedinterim financial statements are consistent with those set out in theCompany's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 were approved by theBoard of Directors on 4 September 2019 and delivered to the Registrar ofCompanies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts wasunqualified.The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2019 has notbeen reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34"Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financialinformation.Risks and UncertaintiesThe Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business.The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance andthe factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed fromthose discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2019.Critical accounting estimatesThe preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 03, 2020ET (GMT)