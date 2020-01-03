DAX ®13.385,93+1,03%TecDAX ®3.063,44+1,61%Dow Jones28.868,80+1,16%NASDAQ 1008.872,22+1,59%
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


Hot Rocks Investments plc: Half Year Results to 30 September 2019

03-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

3 Jan 2020

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC

("Hot Rocks" or the "Company")

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER
2019

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I hereby present the interim results for the Company for the six months
ended 30 September 2019.

The Company is an active investor largely in junior natural resources
companies.

The Company made a total comprehensive loss of GBP62,078 for the period,
compared to a total comprehensive gain of GBP81,935 for the same period last
year. The Company will not be paying a dividend.

Cash at bank as at 30 September 2019 was GBP44,189 (30 September 2018:
GBP47,679).

We hold stakes in the following entities:

Bermele plc (LSE:BERM)

Block Energy plc (AIM:BLOE)

Brazil Tungsten Holdings Limited

Copper Bay Limited

Cora Gold Limited (AIM:CORA)

Elephant Oil Limited

Impact Oil & Gas Limited

Mafula Energy Limited

MedGold Resources Corp (TSXV:MED)

Minergy Limited

Rift Resources Limited

New Horizon Oil & Gas Limited (trading as t5)

Royal Road Minerals Limited (formerly Tigris Resources Limited)

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC (LSE:PRD)

Tag Oil Limited (TSXV:TAO)

United Oil & Gas (AIM:UOG)

Brian Rowbotham

Non-Executive Chairman

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

6 months 6 months

To To

30 September 30 September

2019 2018

Unaudited Unaudited

Continuing operations GBP GBP

Revenue - -

Share based payment - -
Operating expenses (6,806) (49,516)
Other gains - 45,829
Fair value gains/(losses) on (55,279) 85,617
financial assets
_______ _______

Profit/(Loss) from operations (62,085) 81,930

Interest receivable 7 5
_______ _______

Profit/(Loss) before taxation (62,078) 81,935

Income tax expense - -
_______ _______

Profit/(Loss) for the period (62,078) 81,935
_______ _______

_______ _______

Total comprehensive income/(loss) (62,078) 81,935
for the period
_______ _______

Earnings per share (pence)

Basic (0.04) 0.05
Diluted (0.04) 0.05

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

As at As at
30 September 30 September
2019 2018
Unaudited Unaudited
Assets
GBP GBP
Non-current assets

Financial assets at fair value 356,980 862,588
through profit and loss
_______ _______

356,980 862,588
_______ _______

Current assets

Financial assets at fair value 402,576 -
through profit and loss
Cash and cash equivalents 44,189 47,679
_______ _______

446,765 47,679
_______ _______

Total assets 803,745 910,267
_______ _______

Equity and liabilities

Equity

Called up share capital 173,602 173,602
Share premium account 1,174,631 1,174,631
Shares based payment reserve 115,600 115,600
Retained loss (838,949) (659,560)
________ ________

624,884 804,273
_______ _______
Current liabilities

Trade and other payables 178,861 105,994
_______ _______

Total equity and liabilities 803,745 910,267
_______ _______

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

6 months to 6 months to
30 September 30 September
2019 2018
Unaudited Unaudited
GBP GBP

Cash flows from operating activities
Operating profit/(loss) (62,078) 53,673
Adjustments:
Fair value adjustment of financial 55,279 (85,617)
assets through profit and loss
Loss / (Gains) on disposal of - (45,829)
financial assets through profit and
loss

Charge for share based payments

- -

Finance income

(7) (5)

Movements in working capital:
Decrease/(increase) in trade and other - -
receivables
Increase/(decrease) in trade and other 14,648 28,678
payables
_______ _______

Net cash used in operating activities 7,842 (49,100)
_______ _______

Cash flows from investing activities
Proceeds from disposal of financial 128,252 80,063
assets through profit and loss
Acquisition of financial assets (139,576) -
through profit and loss
________ ________

Net cash used in investing activities (11,324) 80,063
________ ________

Cash flows from financing activities
Interest received 7 5
________ ________

Net cash from financing activities 7 5
________ ________

Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash (3,489) (30,968)
equivalents
________ ________

Cash and cash equivalents at the 47,678 16,710
beginning of the period
________ ________

Cash and cash equivalents at the end 44,189 47,678
of the period
________ ________

HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC ACCOUNTING POLICIES

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

1 Financial Information
***********************

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory
accounts within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. It has
been prepared on a going concern basis in accordance with the recognition
and measurement criteria of the International Financial Reporting Standards
(IFRS) as adopted by the European Union.

The accounting policies used in the preparation of this set of condensed
interim financial statements are consistent with those set out in the
Company's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019.
Statutory accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 were approved by the
Board of Directors on 4 September 2019 and delivered to the Registrar of
Companies. The report of the independent auditor on those accounts was
unqualified.

The financial information for the six months ended 30 September 2019 has not
been reviewed. As permitted, the Company has chosen not to adopt IAS 34
"Interim Financial Statements" in preparing this interim financial
information.

Risks and Uncertainties

The Board continuously assesses and monitors the key risks of the business.
The key risks that could affect the Company's medium-term performance and
the factors that mitigate those risks have not substantially changed from
those discussed in the Financial Statements to 31 March 2019.

Critical accounting estimates

The preparation of the condensed interim financial statements requires

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 03, 2020 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
