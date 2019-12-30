DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.478,39-0,58%NASDAQ 1008.717,92-0,60%
Kaufman & Broad SA: Declaration of transactions 30 december 2019

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min.


Kaufman & Broad SA
30-Dec-2019 / 18:58 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, december 30th 2019

DEclaration of transactions
OF THE MANDATE FOR

THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Issuer Transaction day Financial Total Average Market
Name instrument daily daily
identifier volume acquisiti
code on price

(in
number shares
of
shares)

12/30/19 FR0004007813 3,204 36.62- XPAR

Kaufman &
Broad

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts

Chief Financial Officer Relations Presse

Bruno Coche

+(33)1 41 43 44 73

infos-invest@ketb.com

Media relations: Hopscotch
Capital: Violaine Danet

+(33) 1 58 65 00 77 /
k&b@hopscotchcapital.fr

Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline
Cacitti

+(33) 6 72 42 66 24 /
ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities,
apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French
developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

The Kaufman & Broad Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No.
D.19-0228 on March 29, 2019. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr)
websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as
the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of
the Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the
Kaufman & Broad Group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the
price of Kaufman & Broad's shares.

This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a
subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country.

DETAILED PRESENTATION OF TRANSACTIONS :

Nom de Code Nom du PSI Code Identifiant PSI jour/heure Code Prix Devise Quantité Code Numéro de
l'émett Identi de la identifiant unit achetée iden référence de la
eur fiant transactio de aire tifi transaction
n l'instrument (uni ant
financier té) marc

KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,6 EUR 72 XPAR 00386500375TRLO1
ET 17:29 :30 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,6 EUR 1 XPAR 00386500242TRLO1
ET 17:28 :56 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,6 EUR 77 XPAR 00386500241TRLO1
ET 17:28 :56 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,6 EUR 54 XPAR 00386500240TRLO1
ET 17:28 :56 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,7 EUR 11 XPAR 00386500052TRLO1
ET 17:27 :30 4
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,7 EUR 89 XPAR 00386500050TRLO1
ET 17:27 :30 4
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,7 EUR 445 XPAR 00386499556TRLO1
ET 17:22 :28 4
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,7 EUR 31 XPAR 00386498494TRLO1
ET 17:11 :24 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,8 EUR 32 XPAR 00386498492TRLO1
ET 17:11 :24 0
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,8 EUR 68 XPAR 00386498472TRLO1
ET 17:11 :04 0
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,7 EUR 14 XPAR 00386498442TRLO1
ET 17:10 :35 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,7 EUR 7 XPAR 00386498372TRLO1
ET 17:09 :21 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,7 EUR 3 XPAR 00386498370TRLO1
ET 17:09 :21 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,7 EUR 42 XPAR 00386497605TRLO1
ET 16:59 :24 0
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,7 EUR 76 XPAR 00386497604TRLO1
ET 16:59 :24 0
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,6 EUR 2 XPAR 00386496620TRLO1
ET 16:50 :38 0
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,6 EUR 802 XPAR 00386496619TRLO1
ET 16:50 :38 0
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 55 XPAR 00386495883TRLO1
ET 16:42 :58 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 134 XPAR 00386493048TRLO1
ET 16:22 :57 8
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 38 XPAR 00386493047TRLO1
ET 16:22 :57 8
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 54 XPAR 00386491776TRLO1
ET 16:13 :38 0
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 100 XPAR 00386491774TRLO1
ET 16:13 :38 0
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 197 XPAR 00386491773TRLO1
ET 16:13 :38 0
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 69 XPAR 00386490507TRLO1
ET 16:05 :19 8
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 81 XPAR 00386490505TRLO1
ET 16:05 :19 8
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 150 XPAR 00386490447TRLO1
ET 16:04 :25 8
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 10 XPAR 00386489451TRLO1
ET 15:54 :45 6
BROAD
KAUFMAN KOF.PA Rothschild 969500IKNV38EK1P8O50 20191230 FR0004007813 36,5 EUR 490 XPAR 00386489449TRLO1
ET 15:54 :45 6
BROAD

Regulatory filing PDF file

Document title: Declaration of transactions 30 december 2019
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=PGOBXIPVIX [1]
945021 30-Dec-2019 CET/CEST


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5ccf0141c3c3985413cb9ff767499af6&application_id=945021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 12:59 ET ( 17:59 GMT)
