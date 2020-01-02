DAX ®13.383,80+1,02%TecDAX ®3.063,80+1,62%Dow Jones28.538,44+0,27%NASDAQ 1008.733,07+0,27%
Kaufman & Broad SA: Invitation to 2019 annual results

Kaufman & Broad SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
02-Jan-2020 / 15:08 CET/CEST

Nordine HACHEMI, Chief Executive Officer Chairman et

Bruno COCHE, Chief Financial Officer

are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the

2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

on Friday, January 31st 2020 at 8: 30 am

(breakfast starting at 8: 00 am)

at Hôtel Le Bristol

Salon Versailles - 112 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré

75008 PARIS

Please can you confirm your attendance as soon as possible to Mrs. Dany
DABOUT (Investor Relations)

by phone: +33 1 41 43 42 72 - by e-mail: infos-invest@ketb.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 02, 2020 09:08 ET ( 14:08 GMT)
