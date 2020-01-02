DAX ®13.383,80+1,02%TecDAX ®3.063,80+1,62%Dow Jones28.538,44+0,27%NASDAQ 1008.733,07+0,27%
Kaufman & Broad SA: Invitation to 2019 annual results
Kaufman & Broad SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Kaufman & Broad SA: Invitation to 2019 annual results
02-Jan-2020 / 15:08 CET/CEST
Nordine HACHEMI, Chief Executive Officer Chairman et
Bruno COCHE, Chief Financial Officer
are pleased to invite you to the presentation of the
2019 ANNUAL RESULTS
on Friday, January 31st 2020 at 8: 30 am
(breakfast starting at 8: 00 am)
at Hôtel Le Bristol
Salon Versailles - 112 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré
75008 PARIS
Please can you confirm your attendance as soon as possible to Mrs. Dany
DABOUT (Investor Relations)
by phone: +33 1 41 43 42 72 - by e-mail: infos-invest@ketb.com
Attachment
Document title: Invitation to 2019 annual results
Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=OOQXTROWOY [1]
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
945955 02-Jan-2020 CET/CEST
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=626f8141e20c10ca778c57399864edcc&application_id=945955&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 02, 2020 09:08 ET ( 14:08 GMT)
