Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
26-Dec-2019 / 17:42 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | Krasnodar | December 26, 2019

Krasnodar, Russia (26 December, 2019): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one
of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 1st coupon yield payment
against bonds.

Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the
first coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-03 series in the
amount of 391,400,000 rubles.

Parameters of the bond issue:

Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing
certified exchange-traded bonds
of PJSC "Magnit" of the
BO-003P-03 series to the bearer
with the obligatory centralized
custody, placed under the Program
of the exchange-traded bonds with
the identification number
4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018,
International Securities
Identification Number (ISIN)
RU000A100H02

Identification number of the 4B02-03-60525-P-003P as of June
securities issue and the date 25, 2019
of its assignment:
Reporting (coupon) period The first coupon period
which the yield is paid for: (27.06.2019-26.12.2019)

The total amount of the 391,400,000 (Three hundred and
interest to be paid against ninety one million four hundred
bonds: thousand) rubles excluding tax
and other deductions

The amount of the interest to 39.14 (Thirty nine rubles 14
be paid against one bond: kopecks) rubles per each bond
The total number of bonds 10,000,000 bonds
against which the yield is
paid:

The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of
the Russian Federation by means
of non-cash settlement

The record date: December 25, 2019

The date of the obligation December 26, 2019
fulfillment:

The total amount of the Following the 1st coupon period
interest paid against bonds the amount of 391,400,000.00
following the reporting (Three hundred and ninety one
period: million four hundred thousand)
rubles was paid excluding tax and
other deductions. Obligation has
been fulfilled.

For further information, please contact:

Dmitry Kovalenko

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80

Dina Chistyak

Director for Investor Relations

Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101

Media Inquiries

Media Relations Department

Email: press@magnit.ru

Note to editors:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers.
Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city
of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution
centres and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523
drogerie stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of
the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019,
Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion.
Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its
GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating
from Standard & Poor's of BB.

ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37528
EQS News ID: 943723

End of Announcement EQS News Service



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2019 09:42 ET ( 14:42 GMT)
