DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.579,97+0,23%NASDAQ 1008.745,41+0,53%
Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
26-Dec-2019 / 17:42 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press Release | Krasnodar | December 26, 2019
Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
Krasnodar, Russia (26 December, 2019): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one
of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 1st coupon yield payment
against bonds.
Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the
first coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-03 series in the
amount of 391,400,000 rubles.
Parameters of the bond issue:
Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing
certified exchange-traded bonds
of PJSC "Magnit" of the
BO-003P-03 series to the bearer
with the obligatory centralized
custody, placed under the Program
of the exchange-traded bonds with
the identification number
4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018,
International Securities
Identification Number (ISIN)
RU000A100H02
Identification number of the 4B02-03-60525-P-003P as of June
securities issue and the date 25, 2019
of its assignment:
Reporting (coupon) period The first coupon period
which the yield is paid for: (27.06.2019-26.12.2019)
The total amount of the 391,400,000 (Three hundred and
interest to be paid against ninety one million four hundred
bonds: thousand) rubles excluding tax
and other deductions
The amount of the interest to 39.14 (Thirty nine rubles 14
be paid against one bond: kopecks) rubles per each bond
The total number of bonds 10,000,000 bonds
against which the yield is
paid:
The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of
the Russian Federation by means
of non-cash settlement
The record date: December 25, 2019
The date of the obligation December 26, 2019
fulfillment:
The total amount of the Following the 1st coupon period
interest paid against bonds the amount of 391,400,000.00
following the reporting (Three hundred and ninety one
period: million four hundred thousand)
rubles was paid excluding tax and
other deductions. Obligation has
been fulfilled.
For further information, please contact:
Dmitry Kovalenko
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80
Dina Chistyak
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101
Media Inquiries
Media Relations Department
Email: press@magnit.ru
Note to editors:
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers.
Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city
of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution
centres and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523
drogerie stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of
the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019,
Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion.
Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its
GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating
from Standard & Poor's of BB.
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37528
EQS News ID: 943723
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 26, 2019 09:42 ET ( 14:42 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|10,63
|+0,33%
|EUR
|+0,04
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick 2020: Europa? USA? Bleiben Großinvestoren 2020 bullish?
07:5924.12. 08:45
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Im Tarifkonflikt der Lufthansa hat die Kabinengewerkschaft Ufo mit weiteren Streiks gedroht, falls kein Lösungsweg ausgehandelt wird. Haben Sie dafür Verständnis?