Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment26-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Press Release | Krasnodar | December 26, 2019Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield PaymentKrasnodar, Russia (26 December, 2019): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), oneof Russia's leading retailers, announces the 1st coupon yield paymentagainst bonds.Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of thefirst coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-003P-03 series in theamount of 391,400,000 rubles.Parameters of the bond issue:Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearingcertified exchange-traded bondsof PJSC "Magnit" of theBO-003P-03 series to the bearerwith the obligatory centralizedcustody, placed under the Programof the exchange-traded bonds withthe identification number4-60525-P-003P-02E of 30.01.2018,International SecuritiesIdentification Number (ISIN)RU000A100H02Identification number of the 4B02-03-60525-P-003P as of Junesecurities issue and the date 25, 2019of its assignment:Reporting (coupon) period The first coupon periodwhich the yield is paid for: (27.06.2019-26.12.2019)The total amount of the 391,400,000 (Three hundred andinterest to be paid against ninety one million four hundredbonds: thousand) rubles excluding taxand other deductionsThe amount of the interest to 39.14 (Thirty nine rubles 14be paid against one bond: kopecks) rubles per each bondThe total number of bonds 10,000,000 bondsagainst which the yield ispaid:The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency ofthe Russian Federation by meansof non-cash settlementThe record date: December 25, 2019The date of the obligation December 26, 2019fulfillment:The total amount of the Following the 1st coupon periodinterest paid against bonds the amount of 391,400,000.00following the reporting (Three hundred and ninety oneperiod: million four hundred thousand)rubles was paid excluding tax andother deductions. Obligation hasbeen fulfilled.For further information, please contact:Dmitry KovalenkoDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-48-80Dina ChistyakDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dina_chistyak@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101Media InquiriesMedia Relations DepartmentEmail: press@magnit.ruNote to editors:Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers.Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian cityof Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distributioncentres and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523drogerie stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions ofthe Russian Federation.In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019,Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion.Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and itsGDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit ratingfrom Standard & Poor's of BB.ISIN: US55953Q2021Category Code: MSCUTIDM: MGNTLEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 37528EQS News ID: 943723End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 26, 2019ET (GMT)