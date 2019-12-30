DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.535,62-0,38%NASDAQ 1008.704,22-0,76%
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11 months of 2019 totaled 131.2 million tons
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11 months of 2019 totaled 131.2
million tons
30-Dec-2019 / 17:18 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11 months of 2019 totaled 131.2
million tons
December 30, 2019
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that the normalized cargo[1]
turnover of NCSP Group (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) for 11
months of 2019 grew by 9.0% against 2018.
Key drivers
? Increase in crude oil transshipment volumes (+21.7%) amid the general
growth in export of this raw material from Russia.
? Increase in iron ore raw materials transshipment (+23.5%) due to high
export activity.
? Growth of raw sugar transshipment volumes (growth by 2,5 times) against
the background of recovery of cane raw material supplies to Asian CIS
countries.
Liquid cargo
In January-November 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group's
terminals grew by 15.8% or 14,394 thousand tons compared to the same period
last year, and totaled 105,521 thousand tons.
The crude oil transshipment volume for 11 months of 2019 totaled 72,780
thousand tons. Compared to the same period in 2018, the increase was 21.7%
(12,986 thousand tons), which is 12.2 p.p higher than the industry rate. The
volume of oil products transshipment grew to 31,734 thousand tons by 1,367
thousand tons or 4.5% which is 2.1 p.p higher than the industry rate.
In January-November 2019, the volume of liquid mineral fertilizers (UAN)
transshipment amounted to 696 thousand tons and remained at the level of
2018 (-2.1%). The turnover of seed oils grew by 22.1% or 56 thousand tons
and reached 311 thousand tons.
At its seed oil transshipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLC
shipped 229 thousand tons of seed oils in January-November 2019.
Bulk cargo
In January-November 2019, the normalized turnover of bulk cargoes at NCSP
Group's terminals (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) had a
decrease of 10.5% or 987 thousand tons y-o-y and totaled 8,397 thousand
tons.
Iron ore raw materials turnover grew by 23.5% or 522 thousand tons to 2,784
thousand tons against the backdrop of high export activity.
The volume of coal transshipment increased by 15.6% to 1,578 thousand tons
amid the recovery in demand in foreign markets.
The turnover of chemical products grew by 22.1% or 117 thousand tons and
amounted to 647 thousand tons.
Raw sugar turnover was up 3.2 times or 306 thousand tons and reached 503
thousand tons.
The volume of grain transshipment and other ore cargoes decreased by 44.4%
(2,103 thousand tons) and 12.8% (42 thousand tons), respectively.
General cargo
In January-November 2019, general cargo transshipments at NCSP Group's
terminals decreased by 14.4% or 1,967 thousand tons, totalling 11,693
thousand tons.
The volume of transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron decreased by
1,914 thousand tons (-15.5%) to 10,399 thousand tons amid unfavorable
external market conditions.
The volume of non-ferrous metals transshipment increased to 959 thousand
tons (by 8%, or 71 thousand tons) amid favorable conditions of the aluminum
market.
Timber cargo transshipments reached 279 thousand tons (+1 thousand tons).
Perishable cargoes turnover amounted to 55 thousand tons.
Container turnover
In January-November 2019, container turnover through NCSP Group's berths
amounted to 5,418 thousand tons, which is 2.7% less than the transshipment
volume for the same period last year. The cargo turnover increased in the
twenty-foot equivalent to 579 thousand TEU, by 20 thousand TEU, or 3.6%.
Other cargo
In January-November 2019, transshipments of other cargoes at NCSP Group's
terminals totaled 185 thousand tons, which is a 73.1%, or 440 thousand tons,
decrease as compared to the same period of the previous year.
Normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group in January-November 2019/2018 in
thousand tons (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account).
January-November Change
2019 2018 thousand tons %
Cargo 131,213 120,388 10,825 9.0%
turnover,
total
Liquid cargo, 105,521 91,127 14,394 15.8%
total
Crude oil 72,780 59,794 12,986 21.7%
Oil products 31,734 30,367 1,367 4.5%
UAN 696 711 -15 -2.1%
Seed oils 311 255 56 22.1%
Bulk cargo, 8,397 9,383 -987 -10.5%
total
Grain 2,633 4,736 -2,103 -44.4%
Chemical 647 530 117 22.1%
cargo
Sugar 503 197 306 155.2%
Iron ore raw 2,748 2,225 522 23.5%
materials
Other ore 288 330 -42 -12.8%
cargo
Coal 1,578 1,365 213 15.6%
General 11,693 13,660 -1,967 -14.4%
cargo, total
Ferrous 10,399 12,313 -1,914 -15.5%
metals and
cast iron
Timber 279 278 1 0.4%
Timber 507 505 2 0.4%
(thousand
cubic meters)
Nonferrous 959 888 71 8.0%
metals
Perishable 55 180 -125 -69.3%
goods
Containers 5,418 5,570 -152 -2.7%
Containers 5,418 5,570 -152 -2.7%
Containers 579 559 20 3.6%
(thousand
TEU)
Other cargo 185 648 -463 -71.5%
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its
controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.
NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as
global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019
amounted to 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS
totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk
Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic
Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.
For more information, please contact:
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
[1] Normalized indicators of NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 2018-2019: the
grain turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from May 1, 2018 to December
31, 2018 are not taken into account in the transshipment volume.
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: QRT
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 37978
EQS News ID: 944929
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 09:18 ET ( 14:18 GMT)
