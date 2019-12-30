NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11 months of 2019 totaled 131.2 million tons

30.12.2019 - 15:18 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

17:18

09:18

14:18

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11 months of 2019 totaled 131.2million tons30-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of thisannouncement.NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for 11 months of 2019 totaled 131.2million tonsDecember 30, 2019NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that the normalized cargo[1]turnover of NCSP Group (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) for 11months of 2019 grew by 9.0% against 2018.Key drivers? Increase in crude oil transshipment volumes (+21.7%) amid the generalgrowth in export of this raw material from Russia.? Increase in iron ore raw materials transshipment (+23.5%) due to highexport activity.? Growth of raw sugar transshipment volumes (growth by 2,5 times) againstthe background of recovery of cane raw material supplies to Asian CIScountries.Liquid cargoIn January-November 2019, liquid cargo transshipments at NCSP Group'sterminals grew by 15.8% or 14,394 thousand tons compared to the same periodlast year, and totaled 105,521 thousand tons.The crude oil transshipment volume for 11 months of 2019 totaled 72,780thousand tons. Compared to the same period in 2018, the increase was 21.7%(12,986 thousand tons), which is 12.2 p.p higher than the industry rate. Thevolume of oil products transshipment grew to 31,734 thousand tons by 1,367thousand tons or 4.5% which is 2.1 p.p higher than the industry rate.In January-November 2019, the volume of liquid mineral fertilizers (UAN)transshipment amounted to 696 thousand tons and remained at the level of2018 (-2.1%). The turnover of seed oils grew by 22.1% or 56 thousand tonsand reached 311 thousand tons.At its seed oil transshipment terminal (launched in November 2018), IPP LLCshipped 229 thousand tons of seed oils in January-November 2019.Bulk cargoIn January-November 2019, the normalized turnover of bulk cargoes at NCSPGroup's terminals (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account) had adecrease of 10.5% or 987 thousand tons y-o-y and totaled 8,397 thousandtons.Iron ore raw materials turnover grew by 23.5% or 522 thousand tons to 2,784thousand tons against the backdrop of high export activity.The volume of coal transshipment increased by 15.6% to 1,578 thousand tonsamid the recovery in demand in foreign markets.The turnover of chemical products grew by 22.1% or 117 thousand tons andamounted to 647 thousand tons.Raw sugar turnover was up 3.2 times or 306 thousand tons and reached 503thousand tons.The volume of grain transshipment and other ore cargoes decreased by 44.4%(2,103 thousand tons) and 12.8% (42 thousand tons), respectively.General cargoIn January-November 2019, general cargo transshipments at NCSP Group'sterminals decreased by 14.4% or 1,967 thousand tons, totalling 11,693thousand tons.The volume of transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron decreased by1,914 thousand tons (-15.5%) to 10,399 thousand tons amid unfavorableexternal market conditions.The volume of non-ferrous metals transshipment increased to 959 thousandtons (by 8%, or 71 thousand tons) amid favorable conditions of the aluminummarket.Timber cargo transshipments reached 279 thousand tons (+1 thousand tons).Perishable cargoes turnover amounted to 55 thousand tons.Container turnoverIn January-November 2019, container turnover through NCSP Group's berthsamounted to 5,418 thousand tons, which is 2.7% less than the transshipmentvolume for the same period last year. The cargo turnover increased in thetwenty-foot equivalent to 579 thousand TEU, by 20 thousand TEU, or 3.6%.Other cargoIn January-November 2019, transshipments of other cargoes at NCSP Group'sterminals totaled 185 thousand tons, which is a 73.1%, or 440 thousand tons,decrease as compared to the same period of the previous year.Normalized cargo turnover of NCSP Group in January-November 2019/2018 inthousand tons (with the sale of NGT LLC taken into account).January-November Change2019 2018 thousand tons %Cargo 131,213 120,388 10,825 9.0%turnover,totalLiquid cargo, 105,521 91,127 14,394 15.8%totalCrude oil 72,780 59,794 12,986 21.7%Oil products 31,734 30,367 1,367 4.5%UAN 696 711 -15 -2.1%Seed oils 311 255 56 22.1%Bulk cargo, 8,397 9,383 -987 -10.5%totalGrain 2,633 4,736 -2,103 -44.4%Chemical 647 530 117 22.1%cargoSugar 503 197 306 155.2%Iron ore raw 2,748 2,225 522 23.5%materialsOther ore 288 330 -42 -12.8%cargoCoal 1,578 1,365 213 15.6%General 11,693 13,660 -1,967 -14.4%cargo, totalFerrous 10,399 12,313 -1,914 -15.5%metals andcast ironTimber 279 278 1 0.4%Timber 507 505 2 0.4%(thousandcubic meters)Nonferrous 959 888 71 8.0%metalsPerishable 55 180 -125 -69.3%goodsContainers 5,418 5,570 -152 -2.7%Containers 5,418 5,570 -152 -2.7%Containers 579 559 20 3.6%(thousandTEU)Other cargo 185 648 -463 -71.5%NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.
For more information, please contact:
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
[1] Normalized indicators of NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 2018-2019: the grain turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from May 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 are not taken into account in the transshipment volume.