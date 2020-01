NEX Exchange: Withdrawal from NEX Exchange

10.01.2020 - 17:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 1 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

NEX Exchange (NEXX)NEX Exchange: Withdrawal from NEX Exchange10-Jan-2020 /GMT/BSTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The following Company will be withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect fromclose of business today, 10/01/2020:Netalogue Technologies plcSymbol: NTLPIsin: GB0030196611The Regulation DepartmentNEX ExchangeLondon Fruit & Wool Exchange1 Duval SquareLondonE1 6PWTel: 020 7818 9767Email: regulation@nexexchange.comWebsite: www.nexexchange.comCategory Code: MSCMTIDM: NEXXLEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11Sequence No.: 39813EQS News ID: 950989End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)