DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.515,45-0,13%NASDAQ 1008.699,51+0,04%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > NLE AO and Liebherr-Russland OOO sign contract on port equipment delivery
NLE AO and Liebherr-Russland OOO sign contract on port equipment delivery
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
NLE AO and Liebherr-Russland OOO sign contract on port equipment delivery
25-Dec-2019 / 18:30 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
NLE AO and Liebherr-Russland OOO sign contract on port equipment delivery
December 25, 2019
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that Liebherr-Russland OOO will
deliver port equipment to Novorosleseksport AO (NLE AO, part of NCSP Group).
Dmitry Korchnev, General Director at NLE AO, and German Ignatov, Director of
the Port Equipment Department at Liebherr-Russland OOO, signed a contract on
purchase of two ship-to-shore cranes (STS) with a capacity of 65 tons for
loading and offloading of 20, 30, 40 and 45 feet ISO containers from a
vessel to shore and back. The SPS cranes delivery is scheduled for 2021.
These cranes will ensure the processing of Bosphormax container ships (300 m
length, 48.0 m width) at NLE AO berths No. 29 and 30 and increased
processing speed, as well as allow for simultaneous transportation of two
ISO containers of 20 feet each due to the operational function of the
long-twin spreader.
As a reminder, in July 2019 Liebherr-Russland OOO delivered the world's
first full-circle electrical port crane Liebherr LPS 420 E, engineered
without the use of hydraulic units, to PJSC NCSP.
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its
controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on
Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary
receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75
million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951
million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea
Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP
Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.
For more information, please contact:
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 37516
EQS News ID: 943687
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 25, 2019 10:30 ET ( 15:30 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|8,05
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick 2020: Europa? USA? Bleiben Großinvestoren 2020 bullish?
07:5924.12. 08:45
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Boeing-Chef Muilenburg tritt zurück. Ist dieser Schritt richtig, um das Vertrauen in das Unternehmen zurückzugewinnen?