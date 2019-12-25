NLE AO and Liebherr-Russland OOO sign contract on port equipment delivery

25.12.2019 - 16:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

18:30

10:30

15:30

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)NLE AO and Liebherr-Russland OOO sign contract on port equipment delivery25-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of thisannouncement.NLE AO and Liebherr-Russland OOO sign contract on port equipment deliveryDecember 25, 2019NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that Liebherr-Russland OOO willdeliver port equipment to Novorosleseksport AO (NLE AO, part of NCSP Group).Dmitry Korchnev, General Director at NLE AO, and German Ignatov, Director ofthe Port Equipment Department at Liebherr-Russland OOO, signed a contract onpurchase of two ship-to-shore cranes (STS) with a capacity of 65 tons forloading and offloading of 20, 30, 40 and 45 feet ISO containers from avessel to shore and back. The SPS cranes delivery is scheduled for 2021.These cranes will ensure the processing of Bosphormax container ships (300 mlength, 48.0 m width) at NLE AO berths No. 29 and 30 and increasedprocessing speed, as well as allow for simultaneous transportation of twoISO containers of 20 feet each due to the operational function of thelong-twin spreader.As a reminder, in July 2019 Liebherr-Russland OOO delivered the world'sfirst full-circle electrical port crane Liebherr LPS 420 E, engineeredwithout the use of hydraulic units, to PJSC NCSP.NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Itscontrolling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded onMoscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositaryreceipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial SeaPort, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSPFleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.For more information, please contact:For press: MSidorov@ncsp.comISIN: US67011U2087Category Code: MSCHTIDM: NCSPLEI Code: LEIA0010014976Sequence No.: 37516EQS News ID: 943687End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 25, 2019ET (GMT)