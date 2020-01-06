Pharnext Announces Encouraging Data from -2

06.01.2020 - 19:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 10 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

19:00

10:30

4:30

10:00

4:00

07:00

10:30

4:30

10:00

4:00

13:00

18:00

13:00

18:00

DJ Pharnext Announces Encouraging Data from Open-Label Phase 3 Extension Study of PXT3003 in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A)PharnextPharnext Announces Encouraging Data from Open-Label Phase 3 Extension Study of PXT3003in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A)06-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Press ReleasePharnext Announces Encouraging Data from Open-Label Phase 3 Extension Study of PXT3003in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A)· Results suggest sustained safety and efficacy of PXT3003 in CMT1A patients after25 months of total trial time (Phase 3 trial + open-label extension study)· CMT1A patients showed improvement or stabilization of disease as measured by theOverall Neuropathy Limitations Scale during the open-label Phase 3 extension studyConference call in English today atp.m. CET (p.m. ET)Conference call in French on Tuesday January 7 ata.m. CET (a.m. ET)PARIS, France,p.m., January 6, 2020 (CET) - Pharnext SA [1] (FR0011191287 -ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to developing innovativedrug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence, todayannounced encouraging data from the open-label Phase 3 extension study of PXT3003 inpatients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease Type 1A (CMT1A).Data from 185 patients in the 9-month PLEO-CMT open-label extension study(PLEO-CMT-FU) were consistent with prior positive safety and tolerability results inthe 15-month, double-blind Phase 3 study (PLEO-CMT). Highlights from a preliminaryefficacy analysis[1] of the open-label PLEO-CMT-FU study include:· Patients improved on the Overall Neuropathy Limitation Scale (ONLS) across alldose cohorts during the extension study as compared to the ONLS decline seen in theplacebo group.· Patients treated with PXT3003 since the start of the Phase 3 program showed ONLSimprovement or remained stable at the end of the PLEO-CMT-FU extension study ascompared to the ONLS at the beginning of the PLEO-CMT study.· Patients with a decline in ONLS during their treatment interruption improved uponresuming treatment."These data further reinforce our confidence in the safety and efficacy signals fromthe previous clinical studies," said Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and ChiefExecutive Officer of Pharnext. "We look forward to continuing our discussions with theU.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and expect to align on the design of anadditional pivotal Phase 3 trial in the first half of 2020, with the goal ofinitiating the study as soon as possible.""Patients with CMT1A have no pharmacological treatment options for their chronic,progressive hereditary disease," said Prof. Dr. med. Maggie C. Walter, M.A., AssociateProfessor of Neurology, Friedrich-Baur-Institute, Dept. of Neurology,Ludwig-Maximilians-University of Munich, Germany. "Although these data were generatedfrom an open-label study, the data seem to support the efficacy signal observed in theprimary Phase 3 trial and suggest potential sustained efficacy over the course of twoyears."Prof. Florian P. Thomas, M.D., M.A., Ph.D., M.S., Founding Chair & Professor,Department of Neurology, Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, Hackensack, NJ, USA,said: "These results provide further argument that PXT3003 could potentially stabilizeand even improve neurological function in patients with CMT1A. I am excited by theseresults and the potential for PXT3003 to serve as a novel and safe therapeuticapproach for CMT1A patients."PLEO-CMT-FU Study DesignPLEO-CMT-FU is a 9-month, open-label[2], extension study designed to assess thelong-term safety and tolerability of PXT3003 in patients who completed the PLEO-CMTstudy, a 15-month, double-blind Phase 3 study that assessed the efficacy and safety ofPXT3003 in 323 CMT1A patients aged 16 to 65 years. In October 2018, Pharnext announcedthat PXT3003 met the primary endpoint of ONLS in PLEO-CMT, with a statisticallysignificant difference between the high dose arm and the placebo group (p=0.008).Patients in the low dose (D1) or high dose (D2) arm in PLEO-CMT who opted into thePLEO-CMT-FU study continued at the same respective dose level (D1-D1 or D2-D2), whilepatients in the placebo arm in PLEO-CMT who chose to participate were randomized 1:1into the D1 or D2 cohorts (P-D1 or P-D2, respectively). An unexpected intercurrent D2formulation event in September 2017 led to a discontinuation of the high dose (D2) armand an interruption in treatment for some subjects either during the Phase 3 PLEO-CMTstudy, during the PLEO-CMT-FU study, or between the two studies. Following this event,high dose (D2) patients in the extension study received twice the volume of the lowdose (D1) formulation in order to deliver the high dose (this unblinding converted theextension study into an open-label study) and all placebo patients were only assignedto the low dose (D1) arm.Out of the 323 patients enrolled in PLEO-CMT, 187 patients entered the extensionstudy, PLEO-CMT-FU, of which 185[3] were analyzed, with 62 in the D1-D1 group, 69 inthe D2-D2 group, 46 in the P-D1 group and 8 in the P-D2 group.Data was then grouped for three distinct time periods (see graph in annex):1) PLEO-CMT: double-blind Phase 3 study (two doses of PXT3003 versus placebo)2) Interruption3) PLEO-CMT-FU: analysis only includes the longest uninterrupted treatment periodduring the extension studyPLEO-CMT-FU ResultsA preliminary efficacy analysis of ONLS, a disability scale which is the primaryendpoint of PLEO-CMT, showed an improvement in all groups in PLEO-CMT-FU when comparedto placebo patients (pooled P-D1 + P-D2) during the PLEO-CMT study (estimate/year[4]:-0.30, 95% CI [-0.48; -0.12], p = 0.001). Patients on the placebo arm (pooled P-D1 +P-D2) during the Phase 3 PLEO-CMT study, after switching to dose D1 or D2 duringPLEO-CMT-FU, demonstrated an ONLS improvement when compared to their ONLS decline inthe PLEO-CMT study (estimate/year4: -0.24, 95% CI [-0.47; -0.01], p= 0.038).Results of both studies: PLEO-CMT and PLEO-CMT-FU including interruption periodPatients on D1 or D2 during both PLEO-CMT and PLEO-CMT-FU on average remained stableor improved in ONLS at the end of the PLEO-CMT-FU study as compared to the beginningof the PLEO-CMT study. This ONLS change was observed over approximately 25 months oftrial despite a mean of 5 months of interruption (see graph in annex). Highlightsinclude:· Patients in D2-D2 (n=69), on average, had lower duration of treatment (9.5 months)during PLEO-CMT due to the D2 arm discontinuation following the D2 formulationintercurrent event. These patients in D2-D2 then seemed to remain stable on the ONLSdisability scale during an 8-month mean interruption. A trend to improvement wasobserved upon resuming treatment during a mean of 8 months (see graph in annex). Thecumulative change over 25 months of total trial time showed a -0.26 point ONLSimprovement.· Patients in D1-D1 (n=62) experienced a decline of +0.14 point ONLS (SE = 0.06)during a 2-month mean interruption while improving -0.12 point ONLS (SE = 0.08) uponresuming treatment.This extension study was open-label and therefore should be cautiously interpreted,but these preliminary results would further support the potential long-term benefit ofPXT3003 for CMT1A patients.Pharnext expects to keep patients currently enrolled in the Phase 3 extension study ontreatment until PXT3003 is commercially available.Pharnext plans to provide a more detailed analysis during the first half of 2020.Regulatory UpdateIn August 2019, the FDA asked that Pharnext conduct an additional Phase 3 study toevaluate PXT3003 in CMT1A due to the large amount of missing data caused by theintercurrent event in the Phase 3 PLEO-CMT study. The Company expects to align withthe FDA on the protocol for this second Phase 3 study in the first half of 2020.Pharnext also plans to use the additional Phase 3 study to support a MarketingAuthorization Application in Europe and thus align the European and U.S. regulatoryplans.Conference CallPharnext will host a live conference call and webcast atp.m. CET (p.m. ET)today to discuss the data. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 0170807153(France), 866-417-2001 (USA), or 409-217-8230 (International) and referring toconference ID 9786868. A live webcast and accompanying slides will be available on thePharnext website at www.pharnext.com/en/investors/presentation [2]. An archivedwebcast will be available on Pharnext's website approximately two hours after theconference call.Pharnext will also host a live conference call in French ata.m. CET (a.m.ET) on Tuesday January 7. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 0176772819(France), 800-497-0398 (USA) and referring to conference ID 9069392.About PharnextPharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing noveltherapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lackcurative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two lead products inclinical development. PXT3003 completed an international Phase 3 trial with positivetopline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefitsfrom orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generatedencouraging Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drugdiscovery paradigm based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence:PLEOTHERAPY(TM). Pharnext identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugscalled PLEODRUG(TM). The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneursincluding Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by aworld-class scientific team. More information at www.pharnext.com [3].(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)Pharnext is listed on the Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code:FR0011191287).Disclaimer:This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Pharnext andits business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Pharnextconsiders to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimatescontained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates aresubject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in Pharnext's document de basefiled with the AMF on June 2, 2016 under number I.016-0050 as well as in its annualperiodic management reports and press releases (copies of which are available onwww.pharnext.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets andthe markets in which Pharnext operates. The forward-looking statements contained inthis press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Pharnext or notcurrently considered material by Pharnext. The occurrence of all or part of such riskscould cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements ofPharnext to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Pharnextdisclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-lookingstatements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer tosell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for,Pharnext shares in any country.Contacts:PharnextDaniel CohenChief ExecutiveOfficercontact@pharnext.com+33 (0)1 41 09 22 30Financial Communication Investor Relations Investor Relations (Europe)(France) (U.S.)MC Services AGActifin Stern InvestorRelations, Inc.Anne HenneckeStéphane RuizJane Urheimanne.hennecke@mc-services.eusruiz@actifin.frJane.urheim@sternir.com+49 211 529252 22+33 (0)1 56 88 11 15+1 212 362 1200Media Relations (Europe)Ulysse CommunicationBruno Arabianbarabian[4]@ulysse-communication.com+33 (0)1 81 70 96 30[1] Post-hoc analysis[2] Open-label clinical trial means that study participants and investigators bothknow which treatment the patient is receiving. Open-label trials can be used tocompare treatments or gather additional information about the long-term effects in theintended patient population. Patients who completed the Phase 3 PLEO-CMT clinicaltrial were eligible to continue in the PLEO-CMT-FU open-label study where allparticipants are eligible to receive active treatment for an extended period of time.[3] 187 patients were enrolled; however, 2 patients were excluded as outliers due toextraordinary circumstances considered unrelated to treatment.[4] A negative estimated change to the ONLS score means clinical improvement.Regulatory filing PDF fileDocument title: Press_release_PXT3003_extension_study_Jan6_2020Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=TPHGFLRBDR [5]947463 06-Jan-2020 CET/CEST1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb3681285800d269b63272738266ab82&application_id=947463&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=023c8b14682a7d1d05ec30800dc4a072&application_id=947463&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=17d7eeaeab80c33fe70ecc5ba973abc0&application_id=947463&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: mailto:pharnext@alizerp.com5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=07a20ec2c53a6f8416a22a1d5d234fd4&application_id=947463&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)