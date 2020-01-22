DAX ®13.558,08+0,02%TecDAX ®3.178,81+0,27%Dow Jones29.294,89+0,34%NASDAQ 1009.224,58+0,63%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series
001P-02 bonds
22-Jan-2020 / 15:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds
St. Petersburg, Russia - 22 January 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the
"Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate
developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that
it has made the eleventh coupon payment in the amount of RUB 120,300,000 on
its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series
001P-02 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under
the programme of the exchange-traded bonds.
The identification number of the issue is 4B02-02-55234-E-001P as of 20
April 2017 (ISIN RU000A0JXPM0).
The eleventh coupon interest rate was set at 9.65% per annum and amounted to
RUB 24.06 per one bond.
5,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 26 April 2017, with
a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations Media Relations
LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
Igor Tsoy
Director of Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru
About LSR Group:
PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers
and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group
is concentrated in the five largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St.
Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, the Leningrad and Moscow regions. The main
business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction
and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all
segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite.
In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for
2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4
billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according
to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real
estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186
billion.
Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX:
LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London
Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).
www.lsrgroup.ru [1]
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 42105
EQS News ID: 959021
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=959021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 22, 2020 09:30 ET ( 14:30 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|2,56
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Aktie im Fokus: Airbus auf Rekordhoch - Boeing im Pech
00:5822.01. 15:46
Geschafft: DAX erklimmt neues Rekordhoch!
05:3422.01. 14:39
Netflix unter Druck - Jagd auf den Streaming-König ist eröffnet
01:3222.01. 14:34
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 22.01.2020
01:0522.01. 13:28
Analyser to go: Daumen über Varta gesenkt
01:3922.01. 11:59
Dax schafft Sprung zum neuen Rekord - Dieselprobleme belasten Daimler
01:5222.01. 11:59
Marktstratege Lipkow: Der Deckel ist weggeflogen
14:0722.01. 11:58
Leitindex auf Allzeithoch - DAX-Check
03:1322.01. 10:49
S&T: Starker Ausblick, starke Aktie - Trading-Tipp des Tages
01:5922.01. 10:48
DAX, Netflix, IBM, Boeing, Lakeland, Novavax, SAP, Scout24, Airbus, Puma, Nemetschek - Marktüberblick
11:5422.01. 09:16
Dax vor Sprung auf Rekordhoch
01:3622.01. 08:39
Fundamental vs. Charttechnik: Wagt der DAX den Sprung?
24:5621.01. 19:05
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Die Bundesregierung muss die Zeiterfassung in deutschen Unternehmen neu regeln, da der Europäische Gerichtshof vergangenes Jahr entschieden hat, dass sämtliche Arbeitszeiten erfasst werden müssen. Würden Sie eine richtige Zeiterfassung Ihrer Arbeitszeiten als sinnvoll erachten?