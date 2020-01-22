PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bonds

22.01.2020 - 15:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:30

09:30

14:30

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series001P-02 bonds22-Jan-2020 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.LSR Group makes eleventh coupon payment on its Series 001P-02 bondsSt. Petersburg, Russia - 22 January 2020 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the"Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estatedevelopers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces thatit has made the eleventh coupon payment in the amount of RUB 120,300,000 onits non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series001P-02 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed underthe programme of the exchange-traded bonds.The identification number of the issue is 4B02-02-55234-E-001P as of 20April 2017 (ISIN RU000A0JXPM0).The eleventh coupon interest rate was set at 9.65% per annum and amounted toRUB 24.06 per one bond.5,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 26 April 2017, witha maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.For more information please contact:Investor Relations Media RelationsLSR Group Press ServiceE-mail: press@lsrgroup.ruIgor TsoyDirector of Investor RelationsE-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ruAbout LSR Group:PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developersand building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Groupis concentrated in the five largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St.Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, the Leningrad and Moscow regions. The mainbusiness areas of the Company are real estate development and constructionand production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in allsegments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite.In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (accordingto Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's realestate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186billion.Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX:LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the LondonStock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).www.lsrgroup.ru [1]ISIN: US50218G2066Category Code: MSCLTIDM: LSRGLEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to bedisclosed under the laws of a Member StateSequence No.: 42105EQS News ID: 959021End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=959021&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 22, 2020ET (GMT)