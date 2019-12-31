DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.462,14-0,64%NASDAQ 1008.709,73-0,70%
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes ninth coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
31-Dec-2019 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LSR Group makes ninth coupon payment on its Series 001P-03 bonds

St. Petersburg, Russia - 31 December 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the
"Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate
developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that
it has made the ninth coupon payment in the amount of RUB 112,200,000 on its
non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series 001P-03
bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under the
programme of the exchange-traded bonds.

The identification number of the issue is 4B02-03-55234-E-001P as of 27
September 2017 (ISIN RU000A0ZYBV5).

The ninth coupon interest rate was set at 9.00% per annum and amounted to
RUB 22.44 per one bond.

5,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 03 October 2017,
with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.

For more information please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations

LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru

Igor Tsoy

Director of Investor Relations

E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers
and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group
is concentrated in the five largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St.
Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, the Leningrad and Moscow regions. The main
business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction
and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all
segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for
2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4
billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according
to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real
estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186
billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX:
LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London
Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru [1]

ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37946
EQS News ID: 943675

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=943675&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
