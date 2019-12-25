DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.225,70+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.722,00-0,05%
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes thirteenth coupon payment on its Series 001P-01 bonds
PJSC LSR Group (LSRG)
PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group makes thirteenth coupon payment on its Series
001P-01 bonds
25-Dec-2019 / 14:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LSR Group makes thirteenth coupon payment on its Series 001P-01 bonds
St. Petersburg, Russia - 25 December 2019 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the
"Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate
developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that
it has made the thirteenth coupon payment in the amount of RUB 107,200,000
on its non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded Series
001P-01 bearer bonds subject to mandatory centralized custody, placed under
the programme of the exchange-traded bonds.
The identification number of the issue is 4B02-01-55234-E-001P as of 22
September 2016 (ISIN RU000A0JWU98).
The tthirteenth coupon interest rate was set at 10.75% per annum and
amounted to RUB 21.44 per one bond.
5,000,000 bonds were placed as part of the bond issue on 28 September 2016,
with a maturity of 1,820 days, divided into 20 coupon payment periods.
For more information please contact:
Investor Relations Media Relations
LSR Group Press Service
E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru
Igor Tsoy
Director of Investor Relations
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru
About LSR Group:
PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers
and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group
is concentrated in the five largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St.
Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, the Leningrad and Moscow regions . The main
business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction
and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all
segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite.
In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for
2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4
billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according
to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real
estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186
billion.
Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX:
LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London
Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).
www.lsrgroup.ru [1]
ISIN: US50218G2066
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LSRG
LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37513
EQS News ID: 943665
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f69150ed01d3088b34284c75345c9309&application_id=943665&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 25, 2019 08:30 ET ( 13:30 GMT)
