PJSC Magnit Announces the Completion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement

PJSC Magnit Announces the Completion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement26-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Any failure to comply with these restrictionsmay constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or thesolicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the securities to anyperson in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in anyjurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. TheSecurities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registeredunder the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or notsubject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. Theoffer and sale of the Securities referred to herein has not been and willnot be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicablesecurities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certainexceptions, the Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold inAustralia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, anynational, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will beno public offer of the Securities in the United States, Australia, Canada orJapan or elsewhere.Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. Inmember states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "RelevantMember State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sentand addressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors"within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). Forthese purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD AmendingDirective), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the RelevantMember State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive2010/73/EU. In the United Kingdom this announcement is sent and distributedto and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professionalexperience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5)of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to(D) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully becommunicated, and the Securities will only be available to, and anyinvestment activity to which this announcement relates will only be engagedin with, such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other thansuch persons.THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FORINFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TOACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA,AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN.Press Release | Krasnodar | December 26, 2019PJSC Magnit Announces the Completion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement***************************************************************************Krasnodar, Russia (December 26, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT;Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces thecompletion of the Exchange-traded bonds placement.Parameters of the bonds placement:Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearingcertified exchange-traded bondsof PJSC "Magnit" of theBO-003P-05 series to the bearerwith the obligatory centralizedcustody, placed under the Programof the exchange-traded bonds ofthe 003P series with theidentification number of4-60525-P-003P-02E as of30.01.2018, bonds issueidentification number4B02-05-60525-P-003P of23.12.2019 (the Exchange-tradedbonds)Identification number of the 4B02-05-60525-P-003P ofissue and the date of its 23.12.2019assignment:International securities RU000A1018X4identification number (ISIN)Authority which has assigned Public Joint-Stock Company Moscowthe identification number to Exchange MICEX-RTSthe securities issue:Maturity date: 1,092nd (One thousand ninetysecond) day from the commencingdate of the Exchange-traded bondsplacement.Amount of placed securities: 10,000,000 bondsNominal value: 1,000 rubles eachPlacement method: open subscriptionDate of the actual initiation December 26, 2019of the placement:Date of the actual completion December 26, 2019of the placement:Share of the placed 100%securities out of the totalnumber of securities subjectto placement:Actual placement price: 10,000,000 Exchange-traded bondswere placed at the price of 1,000rubles per each bond (100% of thenominal value of oneExchange-traded bond)Payment method: The payment of 10,000,000Exchange-traded bonds was madewith monetary funds in Russianrubles by means of non-cashsettlementFor further information, please contact:Dmitry KovalenkoDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-48-80Dina ChistyakDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dina_chistyak@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101Media InquiriesMedia Relations DepartmentEmail: press@magnit.ruNote to editors:Public Joint Stock Company Magnit is one of Russia's leading retailers.Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian cityof Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distributioncentres and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523drogerie stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions ofthe Russian Federation.In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019,Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion.Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and itsGDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit ratingfrom Standard & Poor's of BB.