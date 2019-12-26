DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.225,70+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.729,50+0,04%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PJSC Magnit Announces the Completion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement
PJSC Magnit Announces the Completion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 6 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
PJSC Magnit Announces the Completion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement
26-Dec-2019 / 15:16 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any
other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law. The
distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other
information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and
observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions
may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the securities to any
person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any
jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The
Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered
under the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not
subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The
offer and sale of the Securities referred to herein has not been and will
not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicable
securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain
exceptions, the Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in
Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any
national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be
no public offer of the Securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or
Japan or elsewhere.
Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. In
member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "Relevant
Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent
and addressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors"
within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For
these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive
2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending
Directive), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant
Member State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive
2010/73/EU. In the United Kingdom this announcement is sent and distributed
to and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional
experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order
2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to
(D) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be
communicated, and the Securities will only be available to, and any
investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be engaged
in with, such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other than
such persons.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR
INFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO
ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA,
AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN.
Press Release | Krasnodar | December 26, 2019
PJSC Magnit Announces the Completion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds Placement
***************************************************************************
Krasnodar, Russia (December 26, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT;
Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the
completion of the Exchange-traded bonds placement.
Parameters of the bonds placement:
Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing
certified exchange-traded bonds
of PJSC "Magnit" of the
BO-003P-05 series to the bearer
with the obligatory centralized
custody, placed under the Program
of the exchange-traded bonds of
the 003P series with the
identification number of
4-60525-P-003P-02E as of
30.01.2018, bonds issue
identification number
4B02-05-60525-P-003P of
23.12.2019 (the Exchange-traded
bonds)
Identification number of the 4B02-05-60525-P-003P of
issue and the date of its 23.12.2019
assignment:
International securities RU000A1018X4
identification number (ISIN)
Authority which has assigned Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow
the identification number to Exchange MICEX-RTS
the securities issue:
Maturity date: 1,092nd (One thousand ninety
second) day from the commencing
date of the Exchange-traded bonds
placement.
Amount of placed securities: 10,000,000 bonds
Nominal value: 1,000 rubles each
Placement method: open subscription
Date of the actual initiation December 26, 2019
of the placement:
Date of the actual completion December 26, 2019
of the placement:
Share of the placed 100%
securities out of the total
number of securities subject
to placement:
Actual placement price: 10,000,000 Exchange-traded bonds
were placed at the price of 1,000
rubles per each bond (100% of the
nominal value of one
Exchange-traded bond)
Payment method: The payment of 10,000,000
Exchange-traded bonds was made
with monetary funds in Russian
rubles by means of non-cash
settlement
For further information, please contact:
Dmitry Kovalenko
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80
Dina Chistyak
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101
Media Inquiries
Media Relations Department
Email: press@magnit.ru
Note to editors:
Public Joint Stock Company Magnit is one of Russia's leading retailers.
Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city
of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution
centres and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523
drogerie stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of
the Russian Federation.
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019,
Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion.
Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its
GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating
from Standard & Poor's of BB.
ISIN: US55953Q2021
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: MGNT
LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be
disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 37526
EQS News ID: 943717
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 26, 2019 07:16 ET ( 12:16 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|10,63
|+0,33%
|EUR
|+0,04
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Ausblick 2020: Europa? USA? Bleiben Großinvestoren 2020 bullish?
07:5924.12. 08:45
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Im Tarifkonflikt der Lufthansa hat die Kabinengewerkschaft Ufo mit weiteren Streiks gedroht, falls kein Lösungsweg ausgehandelt wird. Haben Sie dafür Verständnis?