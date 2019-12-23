PJSC Magnit Announces the Inclusion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds into the Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange and the Assignment of the Identification Number to the Issue

23.12.2019 - 15:21 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)PJSC Magnit Announces the Inclusion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds into theLevel 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange andthe Assignment of the Identification Number to the Issue23-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly orindirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or anyother jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law. Thedistribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certainjurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or otherinformation referred to herein comes should inform themselves about andobserve any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictionsmay constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or thesolicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the securities to anyperson in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in anyjurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. TheSecurities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registeredunder the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or notsubject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. Theoffer and sale of the Securities referred to herein has not been and willnot be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicablesecurities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certainexceptions, the Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold inAustralia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, anynational, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will beno public offer of the Securities in the United States, Australia, Canada orJapan or elsewhere.Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. Inmember states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "RelevantMember State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sentand addressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors"within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). Forthese purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD AmendingDirective), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the RelevantMember State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive2010/73/EU. In the United Kingdom this announcement is sent and distributedto and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professionalexperience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5)of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to(D) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully becommunicated, and the Securities will only be available to, and anyinvestment activity to which this announcement relates will only be engagedin with, such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other thansuch persons.THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FORINFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TOACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA,AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN.Press Release | Krasnodar | December 23, 2019PJSC Magnit Announces the Inclusion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds into theLevel 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange andthe Assignment of the Identification Number to the IssueKrasnodar, Russia (December 23, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT;Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces theinclusion of its Exchange-traded bonds into the Level 1 of the List ofsecurities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange and the assignment of theidentification number to the issue.Please be informed that on December 23, 2019 the Exchange-traded bonds ofPJSC Magnit were included into the Level 1 of the List of securitiesadmitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. The Exchange-traded bonds wereincluded into the quotation list.The identification number 4B02-05-60525-P-003P of 23.12.2019 has beenassigned to the issue of the Exchange-traded bonds of BO-003P-05 series.Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearingcertified exchange-traded bondsof PJSC Magnit of the BO-003P-05series to the bearer with theobligatory centralized custody,placed under the Program of theexchange-traded bonds of the 003Pseries with the identificationnumber of 4-60525-P-003P-02E asof 30.01.2018 (theExchange-traded bonds)Maturity date: 1 092 (one thousand ninetysecond) days from the commencingdate of the Exchange-traded bondsplacementIdentification number 4B02-05-60525-P-003P ofassigned to the issue and the 23.12.2019date of assignment:Name of the authority which Public Joint-Stock Company Moscowassigned the identification Exchange MICEX-RTSnumber to the securitiesissue:Amount of securities to be 10,000,000 bondsplaced:Nominal value: 1,000 rubles eachPlacement method: open subscriptionPre-emptive right: not applicableThe price of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination:The price of the placement of the Exchange-traded bonds is fixed in theamount of 1,000 (One thousand) rubles for 1 (One) Exchange-traded bond,which amounts to 100% of the nominal value of the Exchange-traded bond.From the second day of the placement of the Exchange-traded bonds within thesettlement of the sale and purchase transaction the buyer of theExchange-traded bonds shall also pay the accumulated coupon yield on theExchange-traded bonds calculated by the formula specified in the clause 18of the Bonds Program.The period of the securities placement or the procedure of itsdetermination:The commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is determined bythe sole executive body of the Issuer.The completion date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement or the procedureof its determination:The completion date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is the earliestdate of the following dates:a) the 3rd (Third) business day from the commencing date of theExchange-traded bonds placement;b) the date of placement of the last Exchange-traded bond.The issue of exchange-traded bonds shall not be placed in tranches.The procedure of providing access to the information contained in theProspectus:The Prospectus has been provided to the Stock Exchange at the stage ofidentification number assignment to the Bonds Program of the 003P series.The Prospectus and the Program of the Exchange-traded bonds of the 003Pseries have been disclosed by the Issuer at the following websites:http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [1];http://ir.magnit.com/ [2].The Issuer shall publish the text of the Terms and Conditions of theExchange-traded bonds on the Internet not later than the commencing date ofthe Exchange-traded bonds placement.The Bonds Program, the Prospectus and the Terms and Conditions of theExchange-traded bonds shall be available at the following address: 15/5Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russian Federation, tel. +7 (861)277-45-54. Copies of the above-mentioned documents shall be provided by PJSC"Magnit" for a fee not exceeding the cost of copying.The publication date of the Terms and Conditions of the exchange-tradedbonds:December 23, 2019.The text of the Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-traded bonds has beenpublished at the following websites:http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [1];http://ir.magnit.com/ [2].The procedure for submitting copies of the document to interested partiesPJSC Magnit shall provide a copy of the document containing the issuer'sinsider information, at the request of the interested party within a periodof not more than 7 days from the date of receipt of the claim for a fee,which not exceeding the cost of copying.For further information, please contact:Dmitry KovalenkoDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-48-80Dina ChistyakDirector for Investor RelationsEmail: dina_chistyak@magnit.ruOffice: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101Media Inquiries(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)