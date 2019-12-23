DAX ®13.295,14-0,18%TecDAX ®3.058,14+0,24%Dow Jones28.543,81+0,31%NASDAQ 1008.704,99+0,31%
PJSC Magnit Announces the Inclusion of the Exchange-Traded Bonds into the Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange and the Assignment of the Identification Number to the Issue
MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT)
23-Dec-2019 / 17:21 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or any
other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by law. The
distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other
information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and
observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions
may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, the securities to any
person in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or in any
jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The
Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered
under the US Securities Act or offered in a transaction exempt from, or not
subject to, the registration requirements of the US Securities Act. The
offer and sale of the Securities referred to herein has not been and will
not be registered under the US Securities Act or under the applicable
securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain
exceptions, the Securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in
Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any
national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be
no public offer of the Securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or
Japan or elsewhere.
Members of the general public are not eligible to take part in the sale. In
member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") (each, a "Relevant
Member State"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is sent
and addressed to and directed only at persons who are "qualified investors"
within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors"). For
these purposes, the expression "Prospectus Directive" means Directive
2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including the 2010 PD Amending
Directive), and includes any relevant implementing measure in the Relevant
Member State and the expression "2010 PD Amending Directive" means Directive
2010/73/EU. In the United Kingdom this announcement is sent and distributed
to and directed exclusively at Qualified Investors (i) who have professional
experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5)
of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order
2005, as amended (the "Order") or (ii) who fall within Article 49(2)(A) to
(D) of the Order, or (iii) to whom it may otherwise lawfully be
communicated, and the Securities will only be available to, and any
investment activity to which this announcement relates will only be engaged
in with, such persons and it should not be relied on by anyone other than
such persons.
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND MATERIALS CONTAINED IN IT ARE PROVIDED EXCLUSIVELY FOR
INFORMATION AND ARE NOT AN OFFER OR A PART OF AN OFFER OR AN INVITATION TO
ACQUIRE OR DISPOSE SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION INCLUDING THE USA,
AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN.
Press Release | Krasnodar | December 23, 2019
Krasnodar, Russia (December 23, 2019): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT;
Issuer; Company; Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the
inclusion of its Exchange-traded bonds into the Level 1 of the List of
securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange and the assignment of the
identification number to the issue.
Please be informed that on December 23, 2019 the Exchange-traded bonds of
PJSC Magnit were included into the Level 1 of the List of securities
admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. The Exchange-traded bonds were
included into the quotation list.
The identification number 4B02-05-60525-P-003P of 23.12.2019 has been
assigned to the issue of the Exchange-traded bonds of BO-003P-05 series.
Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing
certified exchange-traded bonds
of PJSC Magnit of the BO-003P-05
series to the bearer with the
obligatory centralized custody,
placed under the Program of the
exchange-traded bonds of the 003P
series with the identification
number of 4-60525-P-003P-02E as
of 30.01.2018 (the
Exchange-traded bonds)
Maturity date: 1 092 (one thousand ninety
second) days from the commencing
date of the Exchange-traded bonds
placement
Identification number 4B02-05-60525-P-003P of
assigned to the issue and the 23.12.2019
date of assignment:
Name of the authority which Public Joint-Stock Company Moscow
assigned the identification Exchange MICEX-RTS
number to the securities
issue:
Amount of securities to be 10,000,000 bonds
placed:
Nominal value: 1,000 rubles each
Placement method: open subscription
Pre-emptive right: not applicable
The price of the securities placement or the procedure of its determination:
The price of the placement of the Exchange-traded bonds is fixed in the
amount of 1,000 (One thousand) rubles for 1 (One) Exchange-traded bond,
which amounts to 100% of the nominal value of the Exchange-traded bond.
From the second day of the placement of the Exchange-traded bonds within the
settlement of the sale and purchase transaction the buyer of the
Exchange-traded bonds shall also pay the accumulated coupon yield on the
Exchange-traded bonds calculated by the formula specified in the clause 18
of the Bonds Program.
The period of the securities placement or the procedure of its
determination:
The commencing date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is determined by
the sole executive body of the Issuer.
The completion date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement or the procedure
of its determination:
The completion date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is the earliest
date of the following dates:
a) the 3rd (Third) business day from the commencing date of the
Exchange-traded bonds placement;
b) the date of placement of the last Exchange-traded bond.
The issue of exchange-traded bonds shall not be placed in tranches.
The procedure of providing access to the information contained in the
Prospectus:
The Prospectus has been provided to the Stock Exchange at the stage of
identification number assignment to the Bonds Program of the 003P series.
The Prospectus and the Program of the Exchange-traded bonds of the 003P
series have been disclosed by the Issuer at the following websites:
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [1];
http://ir.magnit.com/ [2].
The Issuer shall publish the text of the Terms and Conditions of the
Exchange-traded bonds on the Internet not later than the commencing date of
the Exchange-traded bonds placement.
The Bonds Program, the Prospectus and the Terms and Conditions of the
Exchange-traded bonds shall be available at the following address: 15/5
Solnechnaya street, Krasnodar, 350072, Russian Federation, tel. +7 (861)
277-45-54. Copies of the above-mentioned documents shall be provided by PJSC
"Magnit" for a fee not exceeding the cost of copying.
The publication date of the Terms and Conditions of the exchange-traded
bonds:
December 23, 2019.
The text of the Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-traded bonds has been
published at the following websites:
http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [1];
http://ir.magnit.com/ [2].
The procedure for submitting copies of the document to interested parties
PJSC Magnit shall provide a copy of the document containing the issuer's
insider information, at the request of the interested party within a period
of not more than 7 days from the date of receipt of the claim for a fee,
which not exceeding the cost of copying.
For further information, please contact:
Dmitry Kovalenko
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80
Dina Chistyak
Director for Investor Relations
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101
Media Inquiries
